What’s cooking today: Glazed kassler chops

The kassler chops sold commercially in South Africa are cuts of pork that have been cold-smoked and dry-cured. In Germany they are often served with sauerkraut, but I think they’re wonderful with mashed potato.

Kassler chops love a glaze, as do many cuts of pork, and they are ideal for cooking quite quickly in an air fryer.

The glaze is very straightforward, containing only apple juice, raw honey, Dijon mustard and black pepper. I didn’t even see the need to salt them, as they tend to have a slight saltiness of their own, though of course you can if you like.

A note on honey: please choose it carefully and be sure it is a proper raw honey. There are many cunning fakes out there, masquerading as the real thing. A clue: producers of real raw honey often put their cellphone number on the label.

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

4 kassler chops, about 200 g each

Olive oil spray

For the glaze:

250 ml clear apple juice

2 Tbsp raw honey

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

Black pepper to taste

Method

Make the glaze first and cool it to room temperature before basting the kassler chops.

Pour the apple juice into a smallish saucepan and put it on a moderate heat.

Whisk in the honey and mustard until fully incorporated. Season with black pepper.

Boil rapidly until it has reduced to a sticky baste, but is still a little runny so that it can be brushed onto the chops. Leave it off the heat to cool.

Preheat the air fryer to 180℃.

Spray the air fryer basket and add the chops, allowing space in between. If the basket does not hold four, do them in batches.

Don’t baste them yet.

Air-fry them for five minutes on one side.

Turn and cook for five minutes on the other side.

Brush the glaze on both sides generously.

If your air fryer has a grill setting, switch to that and turn the temperature up to 200℃.

Cook for another 5 minutes. Serve with mashed potato, or sauerkraut, or a coleslaw. DM

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer 2023, jointly with TGIFood columnist Anna Trapido.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.