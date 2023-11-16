Defend Truth

AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Court to hear whether Angelo Agrizzi should be tried separately in R1.8bn corruption case

Court to hear whether Angelo Agrizzi should be tried separately in R1.8bn corruption case
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. (Photo: Gallo Images / Rapport / Elizabeth Sejake)
By Vincent Cruywagen
16 Nov 2023
0

Because of numerous delays, Judge David Makhoba has asked that Angelo Agrizzi’s R1.8bn corruption trial be held separately from that of his three co-accused. The State and defence will present their arguments on the separation of the trials on Friday, 1 December.

The Pretoria High Court was on Thursday due to hear a report on the mental fitness of former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi to stand trial in a R1.8-billion fraud and corruption case.

Agrizzi is charged alongside former Department of Correctional Services commissioner Lindi Mti, former Correctional Services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder.

However, the court heard the report was not yet complete, while Mti, who is in hospital, did not appear. Agrizzi was not in court on Thursday after Judge David Makhoba ordered that he attend his fraud and corruption trial virtually.

Because of the delays, Makhoba asked that Agrizzi’s trial be held separately from that of his co-accused under section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Act. The State and defence will present their arguments on the separation of the trials on Friday, 1 December. 

Mannie Witz, Agrizzi’s lawyer, told Daily Maverick, “The defence will be opposing the splitting of the trial. I’m representing Agrizzi and Van Tonder. If the trial is separated it means when Van Tonder has, for example, to testify against Agrizzi I won’t be able to cross-examine him.”

The case against Agrizzi and his co-accused relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007. The tenders were for rendering catering and training services, installing CCTV cameras and perimeter fencing and supplying a television system and monitoring equipment.

The four were arrested by the Hawks on allegations of corruption in February 2019.

Agrizzi is accused alongside former ANC MP Vincent Smith in a separate corruption and fraud case.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Angelo Agrizzi’s loan of over R600,000 to ANC MP Vincent Smith interrogated at State Capture inquiry

In July 2021 the Specialised Commercial Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court granted the State’s application for Agrizzi and Smith to be tried separately.

Agrizzi had a heart attack in October 2020 and was in intensive care at the Life Fourways Hospital until 7 December 2020.

In March this year, pulmonologist Dr Muhammad Chohan diagnosed Agrizzi with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, acute renal failure and liver dysfunction. He said Agrizzi was mechanically ventilated and sedated, but was conscious and on dialysis.  

Agrizzi’s mental fitness

In May, neurosurgeon Dr Herman Edeling, who performed a neurological examination on Agrizzi, told the court that Agrizzi’s brain function was impaired.

On 28 September, Judge Makhoba ruled that professionals should decide whether Agrizzi was mentally fit to stand trial.

The matter was postponed to 31 October for a report on Agrizzi’s mental fitness. However, the matter was again postponed because the assessment was not complete. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Maverick News

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Gift of the Givers backs motion seeking closure of Israeli embassy following Gaza office head killing
Maverick News

Gift of the Givers backs motion seeking closure of Israeli embassy following Gaza office head killing
Prominent figures among hundreds of concerned South African Jews calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Maverick News

Prominent figures among hundreds of concerned South African Jews calling for ceasefire in Gaza
'Please hear us’ - Soweto residents urge Lesufi amid ongoing electricity crisis
Maverick News

'Please hear us’ – Soweto residents urge Lesufi amid ongoing electricity crisis
IEC sets sights on one million signups — four things to know about voter registration weekend
Maverick News

IEC sets sights on one million signups — four things to know about voter registration weekend

TOP READS IN SECTION

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Maverick News

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Prominent figures among hundreds of concerned South African Jews calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Maverick News

Prominent figures among hundreds of concerned South African Jews calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Maverick News

Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Ramaphosa asks International Criminal Court to probe war crimes charges against Israel
Maverick News

Ramaphosa asks International Criminal Court to probe war crimes charges against Israel
Ukraine can rest only once it has expelled Russia, Zelensky tells African journalists
Maverick News

Ukraine can rest only once it has expelled Russia, Zelensky tells African journalists

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Free Forever

Register for free to continue reading.

We publish 100s of articles per week, all of them free. By registering, you’ll read what you want to read.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.