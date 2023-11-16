Maverick Life

Bathing in French red wine and Japanese red water, and more from around the world

A sommelier pours 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau wine as people bathe in a red-colored hot water bath, on the day of the Beaujolais Nouveau official release, at Hakone Kowakien Yunessun hot spring resort in Hakone, Japan, 16 November 2023, the day France's Beaujolais Nouveau goes on sale worldwide. Japan is a major market for the Beaujolais Nouveau and imports are expected to increase for the first time in 11 years as prices lowered from the previous year thanks to cheaper freight costs. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
16 Nov 2023
This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

People raise their glasses filled with 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau wine, or grape juice for children, as they bathe in a red-colored hot water bath, on the day of the Beaujolais Nouveau official release, at Hakone Kowakien Yunessun hot spring resort in Hakone, Japan, 16 November 2023, the day France’s Beaujolais Nouveau goes on sale worldwide. Japan is a major market for the Beaujolais Nouveau and imports are expected to increase for the first time in 11 years as prices lowered from the previous year thanks to cheaper freight costs. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Young Ukrainian woman Olga (C) wears a dress in the country’s national flag colours and a camouflage jacket of her fallen brother as she walks with her friend Anastasia (behind) on the Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, 15 November 2023 amid the Russian invasion. They arrived from the city of Sumy to commemorate Olga’s late brother Sergiy Myroshychenko who served with the 79th Air Assault Brigade and died near Maryinka in August 2023. They planned to place a flag with his name on it among thousands of similar flags placed on the square in commemoration of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action. Olga who made her dress for this special occasion and her friend also handed in a petition requesting her brother to be honoured with a ‘Hero of Ukraine’ award. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Miss Canada Madison Kvaltin attends the 72nd Miss Universe Competition – Preliminary Competition at Gimnasio Nacional Jose Adolfo Pineda on November 15, 2023, in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

An artist wears a costume and make-up titled ‘Corpse Bride’ during a cosplay at the Japan Fest 2023, organized by the Consulate General of Japan and the Arts Council of Karachi, in Karachi, Pakistan, on 15 November 2023. The Japan Fest is one of the important annual events by the Japanese Consulate General in Karachi to celebrate Japanese culture and promote understanding and friendship between Japan and Pakistan. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A Buddhist pilgrim worships at the Bauddhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, on 16 November 2023. Bauddhanath is one of the largest spherical stupas in Nepal and a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) world heritage site. Buddhist pilgrims perform worship by offering Syampur, cloth for the stupa, and Lungtar, prayer flags, with a belief that by doing so, bad luck will be negated from their life. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Buddhist monk cleans the premises of the Bauddhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, 16 November 2023.  EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

An Indian ragpicker collects recyclable material as birds swarm overhead, at a landfill in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, 16 November 2023. The National Capital Region’s Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to label New Delhi with the ‘Severe and Hazardous’ category amid rising concerns over deteriorating air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, several areas in Delhi had an AQI of over 400 on 16 November, which is four times more than the satisfactory air quality level. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

A generic view at the Ever After Garden 2023 launch in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity at Grosvenor Square on November 15, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

A view of an illuminated part of the ‘Royal Garden of Light’ in Wilanow, Warsaw, Poland, 15 November 2023 evening. The popular autumn-winter exhibition at the Museum of King Jan III’s Palace in Warsaw’s Wilanow city quarter will run until 29 February 2024 and features ‘thousands of multi-coloured diodes shaped into artful light sculptures … to brighten up dull wintry evenings, and satisfy kids and adults alike!’, as the museum describes the event on its website. EPA-EFE/RAFAL GUZ

People visit the International Exhibition-forum Russia in Moscow, Russia, 15 November 2023. The International Exhibition-forum Russia, designed to demonstrate Russian main achievements in technology, science, tourism and culture, runs from 04 November 2023 to 12 April 2024. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

High-speed trains of German state rail carrier Deutsche Bahn stand parked during a nationwide railway strike on November 16, 2023, in Munich, Germany. The strike by the GDL Train engineer’s labour union began last night and will continue until 18:00 tonight. The GDL and Deutsche Bahn conflict over wage increases and a reduced work week. (Photo by Leonhard Simon/Getty Images)

Passengers are seen behind the window of an S-Bahn train, during the German Train Drivers’ Union (GDL) strike at Berlin Central Railway Station in Berlin, Germany, 16 November 2023. German unions are calling on railway workers across the country to stage a 20-hour strike after failing to reach an agreement on wage increases. EPA-EFE/Filip Singer

Supporters of Islami Andolan Bangladesh party protest against the announcement of the election schedule, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 16 November 2023. Bangladesh Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced the schedule for the upcoming general election which will take place on 07 January 2024. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

New York Knicks centre Mitchell Robinson saves the ball from going out of bounds against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 15 November 2023. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Employees assemble wind turbine blades in Sinomatech Wind Power Blade factory in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, China, 16 November 2023. Sinomatech began to settle in the development zone in December 2007 and has the largest wind turbine blade supply base in Asia. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Relatives of missing fishermen and sailors guarding boats on the day of Hurricane Otis give a sermon at the Marina Club in Acapulco, Mexico, 15 November 2023. Residents held a mass and placed offerings for the people who died and disappeared at sea during the impact of the hurricane. EPA-EFE/DAVID GUZMAN DM

