Staunch Duterte critic temporarily freed in the Philippines, and more from around the world
Former senator Leila De Lima reacts after attending a court hearing in Muntinlupa city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 13 November 2023. A Regional trial court has granted detained former senator Leila de Lima's bail plea for her temporary liberty. De Lima, a staunch critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte, has been detained inside the Philippine National Police headquarters for the past six years facing drug-related charges. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
Supporters of former senator Leila De Lima stage a demonstration outside a trial court in Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 13 November 2023. A Regional trial court has granted detained former senator Leila de Lima’s bail plea for her temporary liberty. De Lima, a staunch critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte, has been detained inside the Philippine National Police headquarters for the past six years facing drug-related charges. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Former senator Leila De Lima (C) reacts after attending a court hearing in Muntinlupa city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 13 November 2023. A Regional trial court has granted detained former senator Leila de Lima’s bail plea for her temporary liberty. De Lima, a staunch critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte, has been detained inside the Philippine National Police headquarters for the past six years facing drug-related charges. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Russian artist and musician Sasha Skochilenko, 33 years old, gestures behind bars in the courtroom as she waits for a hearing in the Vasileostrovsky district court in St. Petersburg, Russia, 13 November 2023. Sasha Skochilenko was arrested in April 2022 and faces charges of spreading false information about the army after replacing supermarket price tags with slogans protesting against Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/DMITRI LOVETSKY
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (R) and Sahar Shirzad (L), co-founder of the collective Azadi and winner of the PAX Peace Dove 2023 join hands on stage as part of a march for climate and justice in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 12 November 2023. The participants are calling on politicians to take measures against problems such as the climate crisis, racism, biodiversity crisis, poverty and the housing crisis. Thunberg during her speech gave the floor to Shirzad, whose speech was cut short after she uttered the slogan ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’. The march, with an estimated number of 70,000 participants, was the biggest of its kind in the country. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT
A Pakistani Hindu lights earthen lamps to celebrate the Diwali festival in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on 12 November 2023. Hindus worldwide celebrate Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, which symbolizes the victory of good over evil. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR
A Nepalese woman bows to a cow’s tail during Gai Puja, also known as Cow Worship Day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on 13 November 2023. The Tihar festival is the second most important event for Nepalese Hindus. During the celebration, people worship cows, considered to be the incarnation of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, fortune and prosperity. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A Nepalese woman feeds a cow during Gai Puja, also known as Cow Worship Day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on 13 November 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Mikaela Shiffrin of United States with a reindeer after winning in the Women’s Slalom race at the FIS Ski World Cup in Levi, Finland, 12 November 2023 EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT
Ali Krieger of FC Gotham celebrates with teammates after winning the NWSL Championship match between OL Reign and Gotham FC at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, USA, 11 November 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Aquaria performs RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World Tour at Mediolanum Forum of Assago on November 12, 2023, in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)
Dancers from across Europe perform “Chiroptera” as the facade of the Palais Garnier Opera house is transformed into a philosophical allegory of Plato’s cave as part of a new project by French artist JR on November 12, 2023, in Paris, France. Opera National de Paris invited JR to decorate the scaffolding covering the restoration work on the facade of the building, and in collaboration with choreographer Damien Jalet created a performance which sees the classic architecture of the building fade away to make way for a grotto. (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)
Dancers from across Europe perform “Chiroptera” as the facade of the Palais Garnier Opera house is transformed into a philosophical allegory of Plato’s cave as part of a new project by French artist JR on November 12, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)
An aerial view shows Fluminense fans celebrating the team in a bus during the victory parade for winning the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 November 2023. Fluminense won their first-ever CONMEBOL Libertadores title on 04 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda
The sails of the Sydney Opera House are illuminated by a projection of poppies during a Remembrance Day Dawn Service on November 11, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. Remembrance Day marks the Armistice that ended the First World War on 11 November 1918. On this day Australians observe one minute’s silence at 11 am to honour those who have served and those who have died in war and on peacekeeping and humanitarian operations. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
A couple lights a firecracker on Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chennai, India, 12 November 2023. Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolizes the victory of good over evil and commemorates Lord Rama’s return to his kingdom, Ayodhya, after completing a 14-year exile. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
Italian Air Force aerobatic demonstration team Frecce Tricolori performs during the Dubai Airshow 2023 at Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport, in Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 13 November 2023. The 18th edition of Dubai Airshow 2023 runs from 13 to 17 November with the participation of around 95 countries and more than 1,400 exhibitors, 180 aircraft, 300 speakers and 80 startups. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
A V2500 aircraft engine, manufactured by International Aero Engines (IAE) AG, on the Sanad Aerotech stand at the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. With Turkish Airlines and Emirates charging into Monday with potentially massive deals, the Dubai show stands to set a record last seen a decade ago, when airlines rang in more than $100 billion in commitments on a single day. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A general view of the abandoned town of Consonno on November 11, 2023, in Olginate, Italy. The town of Consonno was demolished in 1962 to build an entertainment town. After several landslides caused by the geological instability induced by the new buildings, the area was definitively abandoned. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
A teenager walks past a window with a bullet hole in it at the former Ducor Palace Hotel on September 2, 2003, in Monrovia, Liberia. The Ducor, which closed when fighting began in 1990, was once Liberia’s grandest hotel and one of the plushest in Africa. Its corridors are now filled with homeless displaced families who squat in the once elegant rooms. After a month of heavy fighting, the Liberian government has signed an agreement with the two main rebel groups. In Ghana, the Liberian government and rebel delegates have selected a businessman, Gyude Bryant, to head Liberia’s interim post-war administration. Liberia’s former president, Charles Taylor, went into exile on August 11, 2003. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
An Afghan man drinks tea as children play on a swing at the Hazoori Bagh area in Kabul, Afghanistan, 10 November 2023. The World Bank has raised serious concerns over Afghanistan’s worsening economic condition, with monetary poverty impacting half of the country’s population, World Bank senior economist Silvia Redaelli said in a report. The Afghan Ministry of Economy has announced projects to stimulate job growth and boost the private sector, following warnings by UN agencies about the urgent need for humanitarian aid for about 30 million residents, as financial hardship, especially for women in rural areas, continues to rise. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL
A Nepalese Armed Police Force dog performs an exercise during dog worship day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 12 November 2023. The Tihar festival is the second major festival for Nepalese Hindus and this year is held for five days, beginning on 11 November 2023. During the festival people worship crows, considered to be messengers of human beings; cows, considered as incarnations of lord Laxmi (the god of wealth); and dogs, repaying the love towards man’s ‘best friend’. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA DM
