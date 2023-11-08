KILLING FISH (A SERIES)
The Lawless Ocean — an unfolding disaster for the love of fried fish
An alien civilisation coming across our solar system would name our planet Ocean, for most of Earth is under water. Being air-breathing and living on the bits that stick out, we mostly regard the vast liquid blue that surrounds us as a beautiful but often scary “other”. Billions of us, however, rely on it for food. This four-part series looks at the relationship between the creatures below the sea’s surface and the people in boats who catch them.
Part One: The Lawless Oceans — forced labour on rust-bucket boats docking at Cape Town harbour
Part Two: The price of fish & chips: The shark slayers and an unfolding disaster for the love of fried fish
Part Three: The bureaucratic nightmare: Quota quagmire and the crisis of fishing boats unable to fish
Part Four: Fishing down the food web: Bye-bye big fish, hello jellyfish and don’t talk about conservation
