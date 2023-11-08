Man shoots at protesters blocking highway, and more from around the world

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
The armed man shot at protesters blocking a road as part of anti-mining protest that have been taking place for two weeks in Panama, killing two people, EFE confirmed at the scene, on 07 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
A man is arrested after allegedly shooting two protesters with a gun in the middle of a teachers’ blockade on the Pan-American Highway in Chame, Panama, 07 November 2023. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
The Jaenschwalde lignite coal-fired power plant, in Peitz, Germany, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck pushed back against doubts that Europe’s largest economy can phase out coal by 2030 after ramping up its use in the aftermath of the energy crisis. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Cyclists look towards cooling towers at the Jaenschwalde lignite coal-fired power plant, in Peitz, Germany, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck pushed back against doubts that Europe’s largest economy can phase out coal by 2030 after ramping up its use in the aftermath of the energy crisis. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The sun shines through icicles hanging overhead in a tunnel in New Hampshire, USA. Photo made available 08 November 2023. EPA/CJ GUNTHER
A person walks through an asparagus farm in Germany. Photo made available 08 November 2023. EPA/AYOUNG JEON
An elder Kashmiri man looks at pigeons before purchasing at a market in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 01 November 2023 (issued 08 November 2023). Pigeon keeping, which already became popular in the ancient Mughal era, is a popular pastime among men in the old quarters of Srinagar, where a large community of enthusiasts follows the hobby in Kashmir. Flocks of pigeons on rooftops and marketplaces and even in the courtyards of mosques and shrines are a common sight in the city. Pigeon keepers sell their birds, among them even some rare breeds, twice a week on Fridays and Sundays. The ‘Tuzk-e-Babri’ (‘Letters of Babur’), the memoirs of 16th century Mughal Emperor Babur (1483-1530) contains numerous mentions of the sport and indicates the centuries-long history of pigeon keeping and trade in the region. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Pigeons flock in the attic of a house on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 07 November 2023 (issued 08 November 2023). EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
A panda snuggles in fresh snow in South Korea. Photo made available 8 Novmeber EPA/YONHAP
Head of Alexander Pushkin’s sculpture is covered with a cloth on October 28, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian activists are in favor of dismantling the monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, which remains in Kyiv’s Ivan Bahrianyi Park (formerly Pushkin Park), after it is renamed in July 2023. With such measures, Ukrainians emphasize the need to speed up the de-Russification of Ukrainian cities. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
A monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin is smeared with red paint on November 7, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Oleksii Chumachenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian Communist party supporters gather for a flower-laying ceremony at the Lenin Mausoleum to mark 106th anniversary of the Great October (Bolshevik) revolution, at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 07 November 2023. The October revolution destroyed the Russian Empire, created a new communist state, the Soviet Union, and established communist totalitarian regime for 75 years. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A protester covered in mud takes part in a demonstration in commemoration of Super Typhoon Haiyan’s 10th year anniversary in Manila, Philippines, 08 November 2023. Protesters called for justice for the victims of Super Typhoon Haiyan and to amplify the urgency of climate solutions around the globe. Haiyan (local name Yolanda) is one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded which brought havoc killing thousands when it hit the central Philippines on 08 November 2013. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Hundreds of Palestine supporters march and rally in front of City Hall in lower Manhattan on November 07, 2023 in New York City. The group has called for a cease fire in fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza which has now left an estimated 10,000 Gazans dead following the October 7th Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, presides over a military parade marking the third anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, in the former capital of Nagorno-Karabakh region, known to Armenians as Stepanakert, and in Azerbaijan as Khankendi, Azerbaijan, 08 November 2023. Azerbaijan on 19 September 2023 launched a brief military offensive in the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway enclave home to some 120,000 ethnic Armenians. Following a ceasefire agreed on the following day, Azerbaijan opened all checkpoints with Armenia for the unimpeded exit of civilians from the disputed territory. The Armenian government announced the evacuation of more than 100,000 local residents from Nagorno-Karabakh, and a humanitarian center was set up in the village of Kornidzor near the so-called Lachin corridor, the main route between Armenia and the breakaway region. Nagorno-Karabakh will cease to exist as a self-proclaimed state from 01 January 2024, the region’s separatist leader, Samvel Shakhramanyan, announced on 28 September 2023, after signing a decree to dissolve all its institutions. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Pope Francis (front) is cheered by an enthusiastic nun as he arrives in his ‘popemobil’ for the weekly general audience at St. Peter Square, Vatican, 08 November 2023. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
Upsahl Opens for Melanie Martinez at Mediolanum Forum of Assago on November 06, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)
Workers make repairs to a new suicide prevention barrier on the Golden Gate Bridge on November 07, 2023 in San Francisco, California. A suicide prevention barrier made of a net of stainless steel cables on the Golden Gate Bridge is nearing completion after 6 years. The project originally projected to cost $76 million has ballooned to over $215 million and is expected to be finished by the end of the year. An estimated 30 to 40 people jumped from the bridge each year prior to the construction of the netting compared to 6 so far this year. Since the Golden Gate Bridge was built in 1937, an estimated 2,000 people have jumped to their deaths from the span. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Employees work at an assembly line during the opening of Siemens Energy’s new Gigafactory for the production of electrolysers, in Berlin, Germany, 08 November 2023. According to Siemens Energy, it intends to manufacture modules for hydrogen electrolysers on a gigawatt scale at its site in Berlin and move on to industrial series production. Electrolysers are devices that break down water into the basic components hydrogen and oxygen in an industrial process. If the electricity used for this comes from climate-friendly or low-CO2 emission sources such as wind and solar energy or hydropower, it is called green hydrogen. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
An attendee wtih a Bitcoin logo haircut during the Adopting Bitcoin 2023 Summit in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. The summit in El Salvador, the world’s first nation to make Bitcoin legal tender, comes on the heels of a year-long rally that saw the cryptocurrency climb above $35,000 for the first time since May 2022. Photographer: Camilo Freedman/Bloomberg via Getty Images DM
RamApocalypse Now
Hosted by Marianne Thamm in conversation with Jonathan Shapiro (Zapiro). Join the free live webinar for the 28th annual collection from South Africa's legendary cartoonist on Thursday, 9 November at 18h00 SAST.
