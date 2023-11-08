334 competitively priced and hugely-appealing apartments, with incredible sea and mountain views, just minutes from the city centre and the V&A Waterfront.

Find out more now.

The announcement of a new development in the historic area of Paarden Eiland heralds an important opportunity for Cape Town’s investors. It’s not often that we see innovative accommodation, with breath-taking views, close to the city and waterfront, and at a good price, and with mixed-use areas growing in popularity all over the world, this has to be an investment to consider.

Let’s take a look at just why this trend is developing so quickly …

Mixed-use neighbourhoods breathe new life into property values.

Although Paarden Eiland still houses various factories, workshops, and businesses, the area has been witnessing a gradual shift towards mixed-use development. While maintaining its vibrant industrial character, a blend of residential properties, offices, retail and lifestyle spaces are being introduced – like the nearby rock-climbing gym, Padel courts and co-working spaces – all signalling a new era of development for the region.

Note to investors:

There are very few areas in Cape Town that can offer you a unique combination of easy access to the city, spectacular sea and mountain views, and the exciting energy of new space – all at a highly competitive price.

Lifestyle developments offer security and convenience.

Lifestyle developments are selling well across South Africa, often selling out within days or at least weeks. And it’s easy to see why. You get the advantage of security and convenience while enjoying a carefully considered designer space both inside and outside your apartment. With a coffee shop, restaurant and co-working space downstairs, there’s people around if you want them, the freedom to retreat to your private haven if you don’t.

Note to investors:

Maritime Place offers convenient parking, a fitness centre, rooftop garden, restaurant and coffee shop.

Buyers want accommodating spaces not sprawling suburbs.

For many, home ownership in the suburbs is no longer the property dream. South Africans today want to come home, pop down to the shops, visit the gym and maybe meet friends at a restaurant, all without getting back into their cars. If a development offers all of that, in one centre, it’s a winner.

Note to investors:

Maritime Place offers a great lifestyle experience close to the city, leading naturally into attractive rental returns.

Sustainability is the key to success.

Mixed use developments are naturally more sustainable. They offer the advantages of shared resources and lifestyle benefits within easy reach. Research also indicates that mixed use developments encourage the use of communal “pooling” i.e., shared transport, bulk shopping, shared child-care etc. so reducing the carbon footprint at the most basic level.

Note to investors:

Maritime Place uses environmentally friendly materials and features a number of green-innovations that improve energy efficiency.

Invest in physical and mental health.

Walking around your building has another, less obvious benefit … a walkable infrastructure can have a measurable positive impact on your wellness. Not only do residents feel safe walking around, but it’s very easy to meet people. Human contact fosters a sense of community, itself a great stress reliever.

Note to investors:

Choose from a wide range of apartments, appealing to a diverse range of people..

Note to investors:

334 contemporary apartments

Studios as well as 1,2 and 3 bedroom,

Glorious views.

A balcony on almost every apartment.

High speed internet and DSTV connections.

Co-working spaces.

Restaurant and Coffee shop

Meeting places and green spaces.

Swimming pool and fitness centre

Rooftop Garden.

Secure parking for rent.

Back-up power solutions

Close to city, waterfront and all the attractions of Cape Town.

Sizes available:

Studios – Sizes range from 27m2 + 5m2 – 34m2 + 14m2 balcony.

One bedroom – sizes range from 39m2 to 48m2 + 8m2 balcony.

Two bedroom – sizes range from 49m2 + 5m2 to 56m2 + 4m2 balcony.

Three bedroom – sizes range from 66m2 + 3m2 to 71m2 + 4m2 balcony.

TAX INCENTIVES: Investors still have access to powerful tax incentives, and any taxpayer who

owns five or more new, residential rental units can claim up to 55% of the purchase price back from SARS via a 5% per annum depreciation allowance.

Target completion date December 2026

Price range from R950 000 to R2 950 000

The future. That’s Maritime Place, get connected at www.maritimeplace.co.za