Dogs dress up for ‘BiPAWtisan Howloween’, and more from around the world
Dogs dressed in costume mingle before the "BiPAWtisan Howloween" dog parade in the Hart Senate Office Building on October 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Dogs belonging to lawmakers, staffers and journalists attended the parade, which was started by U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) in 2017. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.
A banana split costumed dog looks on as ‘Trick or Treaters’ walk among decorated homes during Halloween festivities in Avondale Estates, Georgia, USA, 31 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
Members of the Beltane Fire Society take part in Samhuinn Fire Festival on October 31, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Once celebrated from October 31 to November 1 by ancient Celts, Samhain, pronounced “SOW-in” or “SAH-win,” marked the shift from the brighter to the darker half of the year and was seen as a time when the boundary between the physical and spirit worlds was thought to weaken, influencing the development of contemporary Halloween customs. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Members of the Beltane Fire Society take part in Samhuinn Fire Festival on October 31, 2023 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. Once celebrated from October 31 to November 1 by ancient Celts, Samhain, pronounced “SOW-in” or “SAH-win,” marked the shift from the brighter to the darker half of the year and was seen as a time when the boundary between the physical and spirit worlds was thought to weaken, influencing the development of contemporary Halloween customs. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 22nd Annual Halloween Party presented by Patron El Alto at Marquee on October 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
People use Halloween-themed puppets to march in the annual New York City Village Halloween Parade on Sixth Avenue in New York, New York, USA, 31 October 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
A boy dressed as ‘Ghostface’ scares away pigeons in a square during Halloween celebrations, in La Paz, Bolivia, 31 October 2023. EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS
A child dressed in costume participates in Halloween celebrations, in La Paz, Bolivia, 31 October 2023. EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS
Participants march in the 50th annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in New York, New York, USA, 31 October 2023. The annual event draws thousands of costumed participants. EPA-EFE/PORTER BINKS
An aerial view shows Filipinos visiting the graves of departed loved ones as they mark All Saints’ Day at Barangka Municipal Cemetery on November 01, 2023 in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. Filipinos flock to cemeteries around the country to visit departed relatives and loved ones to remember All Saints’ Day, a holiday celebrated in Latin cultures around the world during which family and friends of the deceased gather at the cemeteries to pray and hold vigils for those who have passed away. In the Philippines, family members clean tombs and often spend the night at the cemetery eating and celebrating with loved ones. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Citizens look for the grave site of a departed relative at a cemetery in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines 01 November 2023. Millions of Catholic faithful traditionally flock to cemeteries nationwide on 01 and 02 November for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, respectively, to remember departed loved ones and hold reunions with other surviving relatives. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
A florist sells flowers near the Williamsville cemetery during All Saints’ Day in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 01 November 2023. Each year the feast of ‘Toussaints’, or All Saints’ Day, moves the people in the different parishes to visit the cemeteries to deposit wreaths and flowers on the tombs of their late beloved. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA
Polish actress Emilia Krakowska during the second day of collecting donations for the renovation of the Old Powazki cemetery in Warsaw, Poland, 01 November 2023. In total, during 49 years of activity, the Jerzy Waldorff Social Committee for the Care of the Old Powazki Cemetery, thanks to donors, renovated over 1,600 tombstones, chapels and sarcophagi, including the Avenue of the Meritorious. In the Catholic Church, 01 November is All Saints’ Day. On this day, the Church remembers those who were raised to the altars and nameless saints. EPA-EFE/Pawel Supernak POLAND OUT
A worker carries a ladder at St. Raphael Cemetery in Cordoba, southern Spain, 01 November 2023. Spain marks All Saints’ Day each 01 November with visits to cemeteries to remember late beloved relatives. EPA-EFE/SALAS
A woman visits the niche of a beloved one at the Cemetery of Masnou, near of Barcelona, Spain, 01 November 2023. Spain marks All Saints’ Day each 01 November with visits to cemeteries to remember late beloved relatives. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
People light candles for their deceased loved ones during All Saints’ Day commemorations at Mirogoj cemetery in Zagreb, Croatia, 01 November 2023. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT
An altar dedicated to Mexican journalists who have been murdered are remembered with a Day of the Dead offering at the Seminario 12 cultural center in Mexico City, Mexico, 31 October 2023. As part of the exhibition “Speak: Three decades of freedom of expression”, an altar was dedicated to Mexican journalists who have died in the line of duty. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez
A Palestinian woman looks from the window of her damaged house following Israeli airstrikes on Al Falouja in Jabalia town, northern Gaza, 01 November 2023. More than 8,500 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the IDF and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Internally displaced Palestinians prepare to spend the night at a mekshift camp set up by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, 31 October 2023. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian affairs (OCHA), the overall number of internally displaced people in Gaza between 07-29 October 2023 was estimated at over 1.4 million. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies as protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza raise their hands, painted in red, during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Austin on October 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Protestors repeatedly interrupted the hearing. Blinken and Austin both testified at the hearing on budget requests, which includes aid money for Israel and Ukraine. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Blindfolded teddy bears meant to bring attention to the plight of the approximately 30 children who are believed to be among the hostages currently held by Hamas in Gaza sit at Wittenbergplatz on November 01, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Hamas fighters kidnapped over 200 people during their deadly incursion into Israel on October 7. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
An Israeli military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flies over the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot, southern Israel, 01 November 2023. Overnight, combined IDF troops struck several targets throughout the Gaza Strip as part of its ‘ground operations’ in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on 01 November, adding that since 07 October the IDF struck over 11,000 targets in the Palestinian enclave. More than 8,000 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the IDF and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Israeli soldiers carry the coffin of the soldier Lavi Lipshitz during the funeral at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, 01 November 2023. Lavi Lipshitz was killed during a battle against Hamas militants in a ground operation in the northern Gaza Strip on 31 October, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said. More than 8,500 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the IDF and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
An area affected after the passage of Hurricane Otis in the resort city of Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, 31 October 2023. Six days after the impact of Hurricane Otis, companies, insurers and the Mexican Government evaluate the factors necessary for the economic recovery of one of the main tourist destinations in the country that, at first estimates, could reach 15 billion US dollars. Hurricane Otis made landfall on 25 October 2023 as a category 5 storm and left 45 people dead and 47 missing, an emergency that has overwhelmed the Mexican government. EPA-EFE/David Guzmán
An area affected after the passage of Hurricane Otis in the resort city of Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, 31 October 2023. EPA-EFE/David Guzmán
Protesters rally against copper mining in Panama City, Panama, 31 October 2023. The Parliament of Panama approved in the first of three debates the repeal of a mining contract with Minera Panama, a subsidiary of Canadian First Quantum Minerals, which operates the largest open-pit copper mine in Central America, and has triggered strong protests throughout Panama the last two weeks with its ratification. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
Members of riot police fire tear gas amid clashes with protesters during a rally against copper mining in Panama City, Panama, 31 October 2023. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
A protester reacts amid clashes with riot police during a rally against copper mining in Panama City, Panama, 31 October 2023. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
Fire crews rush towards a bushfire south of Warwick, Queensland, Australia, 01 November 2023. Firefighting crews are still battling a ferocious blaze on the Southern Darling Downs after quick thinking saved a border town amid extreme conditions. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND
Harmanpret Kaur of the Renegades takes a catch to dismiss Anika Learoyd of the Thunder during the WBBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder at CitiPower Centre, on November 01, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
Emiliano Lasa of Uruguay competes in the men’s long jump final during the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, 31 October 2023. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez
Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reaches for the ball that is caught by a fan off of Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien’s home run during the third inning of game four of the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, USA 31 October 2023. The World Series is the best-of-seven games. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Pope Francis leading the Angelus prayer from the window of his office overlooking Saint Peter’s Square, in Vatican City, 01 November 2023, on the Solemnity of All Saints. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
National Portrait Gallery staff looks over new portraits by British artist David Hockney at the ‘David Hockney: Drawing from Life’ exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery in London, Britain, 01 November 2023. ‘David Hockney: Drawing from Life’, was staged for just 20 days before the Gallery’s closure due to Covid in March 2020. The exhibition explores the artist’s work over the last six decades through his intimate portraits of five sitters: his mother, Celia Birtwell, Gregory Evans, Maurice Payne and the artist himself. The 2023 exhibition will also debut a selection of over thirty new portraits. Painted from life they depict friends and visitors to the artist’s Normandy studio between 2021 and 2022. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Queen Camilla III feeds milk to a baby elephant during a visit to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi National Park, to learn about the trust’s work in the conservation and preservation of wildlife and protected areas across Kenya, on day two of the state visit to Kenya on November 1, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Kenya for four days at the invitation of Kenyan President William Ruto, to celebrate the relationship between the two countries. The visit comes as Kenya prepares to commemorate 60 years of independence. (Photo by Pool – Victoria Jones/Getty Images)
The International Space Station (ISS) passes in front of the Moon as captured from Filakovo, southern Slovakia, 01 November 2023. EPA-EFE/PETER KOMKA DM
