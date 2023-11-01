Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Bayer hit with $332m Roundup-cancer verdict by jury

Bayer hit with $332m Roundup-cancer verdict by jury
Roundup weed killing products are offered for sale at a home improvement store on May 14, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
01 Nov 2023
0

Bayer AG’s Monsanto unit was ordered by a California jury to pay $332-million to a former land surveyor who blamed his cancer on his use of the company’s controversial Roundup weedkiller – the third trial loss this month for the company.

Jurors in state court in San Diego on Tuesday awarded Michael Dennis, 57, a total of $7-million in actual damages and $325-million in punitive damages over his claims that 35 years of using Roundup on his lawns and gardens caused his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. 

Until this month, Bayer had won nine Roundup cases in a row. The company has reserved $16-billion so far to deal with the costs of the litigation.

“We respectfully disagree with the jury’s verdict and believe that we have strong arguments on appeal to get this unfounded verdict overturned and the unconstitutionally excessive damage award eliminated or reduced, given that there were significant and reversible legal and evidentiary errors made during this trial,” Bayer said in an emailed statement. The company has steadfastly maintained Roundup poses no cancer risk and has pointed to a series of defence verdicts in other recent trials.

Bayer said in securities filings last year it has faced 154,000 claims so far from Roundup users who attribute their cancer to the weed killer. By the end of 2022, almost 110,000 were settled or dismissed. The company has vowed to pull Roundup off store shelves by the end of this year.

Read More: Bayer US Court Verdict Raises Prospect of More Roundup Pain

Bayer’s new chief executive officer, Bill Anderson, has been reviewing the company’s strategy and structure since taking over in June. The Texas native has said nothing is off the table as he seeks to win back the faith of investors and navigate the company out of a thicket of legal and other challenges.

The company faces a new wave of Roundup trials in state courts across the US. Last week, it was ordered by a Philadelphia jury to pay a retired pizza-shop owner $175-million in damages over his cancer. A jury in state court in St. Louis this month awarded $1.25-million to another man who blamed his cancer on the weed killer.

The recent plaintiffs’ trial wins may signal Bayer will be forced to tap most or all of the $16-billion it has provisioned for Roundup cases, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note on Monday. 

Jurors in Dennis’ case concluded Monsanto failed to properly warn the surveyor about Roundup’s health risks, defectively designed the herbicide and deserved to pay punishment damages over its mishandling of the product.

“The jury listened to the evidence and told Monsanto enough is enough,” Adam Peavy, a lawyer for Dennis, said in an email. “They’ve been selling this dangerous product for years. It’s time they paid the price.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Maverick News

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
Maverick News

ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
Maverick News

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
Sony Music Entertainment boss implicated in another music event cancellation mired in corruption allegations
Maverick News

Sony Music Entertainment boss implicated in another music event cancellation mired in corruption allegations
Unwrapping the financial interests of ministers: A R50,000 portrait of Gwede Mantashe and a stack of books for Barbara Creecy
Maverick News

Unwrapping the financial interests of ministers: A R50,000 portrait of Gwede Mantashe and a stack of books for Barbara Creecy

TOP READS IN SECTION

Coronation Fund Managers counts cost of Sars tax battle
South Africa

Coronation Fund Managers counts cost of Sars tax battle
Siya Kolisi has a dream to change South Africa — are you up to the challenge?
Maverick News

Siya Kolisi has a dream to change South Africa — are you up to the challenge?
Siya Kolisi: Rugby, Leadership and The Power of One
South Africa

Siya Kolisi: Rugby, Leadership and The Power of One
After the Bell: The Sanral dispute - a decoder (Volume 2)
South Africa

After the Bell: The Sanral dispute – a decoder (Volume 2)
Eskom posts record R23.9bn financial loss
Business Maverick

Eskom posts record R23.9bn financial loss

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.