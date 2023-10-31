Michelangelo’s secret room opens to the public, and more from around the world
A handout photo made available by the Musei del Bargell press office show a wall of Michelangelo's secret room, a small room containing a series of drawings attributed to Buonarroti, located under the Medici Chapels of Florence, Italy, 31 October 2023. Almost 50 years after its discovery in 1975, Michelangelo's secret room will be accessible to the public from 15 November 2023 to 30 March 2024. The opening will be done on an experimental basis, with reservations. EPA-EFE/Musei del Bargell HANDOUT
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.
A handout photo made available by the Musei del Bargell press office show Michelangelo’s secret room, a small room containing a series of drawings attributed to Buonarroti, located under the Medici Chapels of Florence, Italy, 31 October 2023. Almost 50 years after its discovery in 1975, Michelangelo’s secret room will be accessible to the public from 15 November 2023 to 30 March 2024. The opening will be done on an experimental basis, with reservations. EPA-EFE/Musei del Bargell
A handout photo made available by the Musei del Bargell press office show a wall of Michelangelo’s secret room, a small room containing a series of drawings attributed to Buonarroti, located under the Medici Chapels of Florence, Italy, 31 October 2023. EPA-EFE/Musei del Bargell
People walk past a stamp-style poster depicting the burning parts of Russia and a slogan reading ‘The Evil Empire Must Fall’ on the central street of Khreshchatyk in Kyiv, Ukraine, 31 October 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
A person decorates the graves of a departed relative at the cementery of Sant Lluis in Menorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, 31 October 2023, on the eve of All Saints’ Day. Millions of Spaniards are visting cemeteries on the All Saints’ Day to commemorate their deceased relatives and loved ones. All Saints’ Day is observed on the 1st of November by the Roman Catholic Church and Protestant churches. EPA-EFE/David Arquimbau Sintes
A Filipino boy scout lights a candle on the grave of his comrade at the National Heroes Cemetery on the eve of All Saints Day in Taguig city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 31 October 2023. Millions of Filipinos will flock to cemeteries around the country to visit departed relatives and loved ones to mark All Saints Day and All Souls Day on 0?1 and 02 November. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Zapotec indigenous women make an offering to their dead relatives, at their home in the municipality of Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico, 30 October 2023. At the beginning of the All Saints festivities, Zapotec indigenous people receive their ancestors with an offering called ‘Bingue’, an altarpiece full of fruits, flowers and food for their deceased. EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos
Locals gather to play cricket on October 31, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Locals gather to play cricket on October 31, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Migrants travel through Tapachula, Chipas state, Mexico, on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will take a proposal to reduce the flow of migrants up north for discussion with US counterpart Joe Biden after agreeing on a common strategy with other Latin American nations. Photographer: Mahe Elipe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Migrants travel through Tapachula, Chipas state, Mexico, on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will take a proposal to reduce the flow of migrants up north for discussion with US counterpart Joe Biden after agreeing on a common strategy with other Latin American nations. Photographer: Mahe Elipe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Men dressed as Santa Claus sit on board the ‘Santa Tereza’ tourist streetcar in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 31 October 2023. The streetcar will transport some 50 Santa Clauses to symbolize the official inauguration of the Christmas season in 2023. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda
An Indian man paints an earthen lamp as preparations for the upcoming Diwali festival, at Kumbharwada area in Dharavi, Mumbai, India, 31 October 2023. Diya is a small earthen lamp primarily lit during Diwali, the festival of lights. Also, known as ‘deep’, diya is traditionally made of clay. Lighting a deep during aarti is a custom in the Hindu culture. During Diwali, the earthen lamps are used for illuminating to decorate the entire home and premises, apart from aarti. The diya is filled with ghee or oil, which work as fuel for it. Diwali, the festival of lights symbolizes the victory of good over evil, and commemorates Lord Ram’s return to his kingdom Ayodhya after completing a 14-year exile. This year the Diwali festival will be celebrated across the country on 12 November. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Pedestrians pass a mannequin (C) wearing a Halloween costume and mask which is used as an advertisement attraction on the central Khreshchatyk street in Kyiv, Ukraine, 31 October 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Ukrainians along with many other countries worldwide mark Halloween, which is annually celebrated on 31 October on the eve of All Saints’ Day on 01 November. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Springbok fans during the South Africa men’s national rugby team arrival media conference at OR Tambo International Airport on October 31, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
A child dressed in a costume takes part in a Halloween costume contest in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, 31 October 2023. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Afghan refugees wait to cross the Afghan border, on the eve of the Pakistani Govt. deadline to expel illegal migrants, in Chaman, Pakistan, 31 October 2023. Pakistan is preparing to implement its plan to expel undocumented migrants as the deadline for them to leave the country expires at midnight. The move particularly affects the millions of Afghan refugees who had fled their homeland, many of them driven by decades of armed conflict and the return to power of the Taliban. Since the Pakistan authorities announced the 31 October deadline earlier this month, a huge migratory flow has been recorded on the porous border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. According to official data, there are about 4.4 million Afghan refugees in the country, of which 1.7 million are not registered. Most of them fled during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s. EPA-EFE/AKHTER GULFAM
The return capsule of the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship is about to touch down at the Dongfeng Landing Site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, 31 October 2023. The return capsule of the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on 31 October. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / LIAN ZHEN CHINA OUT / UK AND IRELAND OUT
Astronaut Gui Haichao is out of the return capsule of the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship at the Dongfeng Landing Site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, 31 October 2023. The return capsule of the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on 31 October. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / LI GANG CHINA OUT / UK AND IRELAND OUT
The sun sets behind northern Gaza, as seen from Sderot, Israel, 30 October 2023. More than 8,000 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Smoke rises after Israeli shells strike the northern part of the Gaza Strip during sunset, 29 October 2023. More than 7,600 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
A protester holds a placard that reads “Who The F*** Votes No Ceasefire” outside Chatham House ahead of a speech by Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, in London, UK, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Starmer will seek to clarify his position on the Israel-Hamas conflict in a speech Tuesday as the UK’s main opposition party continues to face internal splits over its response. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Sophie Garbin of Australia in action during game three of the International Test Match series between Australia Diamonds and South Africa Proteas at MyState Bank Arena on October 31, 2023 in Hobart, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)
Ine-Mari Venter of South Africa wins the ball during game three of the International Test Match series between Australia Diamonds and South Africa Proteas at MyState Bank Arena on October 31, 2023 in Hobart, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)
King Charles III laughs as he visits City Shamba, an urban farming project on October 31, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Kenya for four days at the invitation of Kenyan President William Ruto, to celebrate the relationship between the two countries. The visit comes as Kenya prepares to commemorate 60 years of independence. (Photo by Phil Noble-Pool/Getty Images)
Spain’s Crown Princess Leonor (L) and her sister Infanta Sofia (R) on board of a Rolls Royce Phamton IV on their way to the Royal Palace following the ceremony in which she swore allegiance to the Spanish Constitution at the Spanish Lower House, in Madrid, Spain, 31 October 2023. Princess Leonor swore an oath of loyalty to the Spanish Constitution on her 18th birthday. Upon reaching the age of majority and taking the oath before Parliament, the Princess could exercise the royal function automatically and immediately if her father were to be disqualified under any circumstance. EPA-EFE/DANIEL GONZALEZ DM
