Children take part in Halloween parade, and more from around the world

Children wearing Halloween costumes join a parade in Kawit, Cavite, Philippines, 29 October 2023. Halloween themes ahead of 31 October have begun to provide entertainment in commercial establishments in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, often enjoining families to explore their creativity through imaginative and fun costumes for children. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

Sarakasi artists dressed and painted as zombies perform at ‘The Haunted Circus’, a Halloween event at the Sarakasi Dome, which was transformed with special effects and themed décor, in Nairobi, Kenya, 27 October 2023 (issued 28 October 2023). The Haunted Circus is a musical festival event mixed with circus elements and a special midnight performance by Sarakasi artists. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

A person in costume poses on the street during a pre-Halloween weekend party in Shanghai, China, 29 October 2023. During the last weekend before Halloween, which comes on Tuesday, 31 October 2023, hundreds of youngsters dressed in costumes overwhelmed the streets of Shanghai. Halloween in China become popular due to the influences of Western expats and foreign teachers. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

People in costumes attend a pre-Halloween weekend party in Shanghai, China, on 28 October 2023 (issued 29 October 2023).  EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

People in costumes attend a pre-Halloween weekend party in Shanghai, China, on 28 October 2023 (issued 29 October 2023). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Five Sisters Zoo’s Snow Leopard Nela views pumpkins in her enclosure on October 30, 2023, in West Calder, Scotland. The wildlife attraction in West Lothian, Scotland, is getting spooky with its very own ‘Boo in the Zoo’ event for its 180 different species of residents. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Five Sisters Zoo’s Red Panda Rufio views pumpkins in his enclosure on October 30, 2023, in West Calder, Scotland.  (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Meerkats at Five Sisters Zoo view pumpkins in their enclosure on October 30, 2023, in West Calder, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A view of a partial lunar eclipse seen over Salgotarjan, Hungary, 28 October 2023 (Issued on 28 October 2023). A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon and casts a shadow across a small part of the Moon’s surface. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi

Fireworks exploded over Bosphorus to mark the 100th Anniversary of the Turkish Republic on October 29, 2023, in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkey’s Republic Day falls on October 23, the first elected President of the Republic was Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

General view of the exhibition preview of “Bertozzi & Casoni, Tranche De Vie” at Palazzo Tozzoni Museum on October 27, 2023, in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images)

Costumed participants attend the 2023 Fantasy Fest parade in Key West, Florida, USA, on 28 October 2023. The Fantasy Fest is an annual ten-day-long street party taking place in the last week of October, since 1979, in Key West, Florida. Every year the event adopts a theme to inspire participants to create costumes and body paintings. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Argentines celebrate beating the world record for most people dressed as Spider-Man in one place during a Spider-Man gathering at the Obelisk on October 29, 2023, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. With an open call through social media, more than 2000 people dressed up as Marvel’s Spider-Man attended. (Photo by Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images)

Argentines celebrate waving an Argentine flag after beating the world record for most people dressed as Spider-Man in one place during a Spider-Man gathering at the Obelisk on October 29, 2023, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images)

A cosplayer dressed as Chewbacca (C) from Star Wars attends the MCM Comic Con at the ExCeL London exhibition and convention centre, in London, Britain, 29 October 2023. The MCM London Comic Con ran from 27 to 29 October 2023, with thousands of cosplayers, film, video games and anime fans attending the biannual event usually held on the last weekend of May and October. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

A performer is seen at the Hollywood Forever 2023 Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at Hollywood Forever on October 28, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

A resident of San Pablo Coapan walks after setting up a Catrine in the Cempasuchil Flower field ahead of the Day of the Dead celebrations on October 27, 2023, in Veracruz, Mexico. Marigold, or Cempasuchil, is the traditional flower of the Day of the Dead to decorate altars. According to traditions, it’s believed their pungent smell helps guide souls to the offerings. (Photo by Hector AD Quintanar/Getty Images)

People take bread from a display of the traditional ‘Pan de Muerto’ (bread of the dead) pastries ahead of the Day of the Dead festivities in San Pedro Cholula, Puebla, Mexico, on 27 October 2023. More than 1,500 traditional Mexican puff pastry pieces formed part of the display on the occasion of the upcoming holiday. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

Spanish People Party’s supporters (PP) take part in a protest, called by the Foundation for the Defense of the Spanish Nation (DENAES), against granting amnesty to people involved in the 2017 Catalonia independence bid in Madrid, Spain, 29 October 2023. Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on 28 October expressed his support of amnesty for the politicians involved in the 2017 Catalonia independence bid, to be able to form a government and not to call parliamentary elections, as he and his party struggle to secure a majority and form a new Spanish government. In case Sanchez manages to reach an agreement with Catalan Independence movement politicians and other parties, such as Basque EH Bildu, he will be sworn in as PM for a second term. EPA-EFE/DANIEL GONZALEZ

Thai Buddhist monks receive donations from devotees during a morning alms ritual to mark the end of the Buddhist Lent, known as ‘Awk Phansa day’, at Golden Mount temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 October 2023. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

People look at 230 empty beds signifying the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, displayed in Jerusalem Municipality Square in Jerusalem, 30 October 2023. According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), more than 230 people, both Israelis and foreign nationals, were taken hostage by Hamas on 07 October, when the militant group launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip. Two hostages had been released on late 21 October and two more on 23 October. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

An aerial view of the Plaza Manzanillo yacht club affected by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico, 28 October 2023. The Plaza Manzanillo yacht club, one of the principal tourist spots in the entire Mexico, was partially destroyed by the Hurrican Otis on 25 October 2023. EPA-EFE/David Guzman

A view of the Forbidden City amid heavy smog in Beijing, China, 30 October 2023. The Municipal Air Pollution Emergency Headquarters in Beijing issued an orange warning, the second-highest alert for heavy air pollution, from 30 October to 02 November. Additionally, China’s National Meteorological Center issued a forecast for heavy smog for the next three days in Anhui, Jiangsu and Sichuan provinces. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A riot police member fires a tear gas canister during a protest march by supporters of the Mozambican National Resistance (RENAMO) in repudiation of the results of the sixth municipal elections in Maputo, Mozambique, 27 October 2023. The National Elections Commission (CNE) of Mozambique declared the triumph of the ruling party, Frelimo, in 64 out of the country’s 65 municipalities on 26 October. EPA-EFE/LUISA NHANTUMBO

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing is involved in an accident at turn one after contact with Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari during the 2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Mexico City at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack, in Mexico City, Mexico, 29 October 2023. EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel

Team Spain competes in the men’s kata team bronze competition of the 26th WKF World Karate Championships in Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on 29 October 2023. EPA-EFE/TAMAS KOVACS DM

