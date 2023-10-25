Maverick Life

Japan Mobility Show 2023, and more from around the world

A Nissan Motor Co. Hyper Punk concept on display at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Japan's carmakers are staging their first motor show in four years to make the case they'll remain major forces to be reckoned with in the electric-vehicle age. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Maverick Life Editors
25 Oct 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A Tsubame Industries staff member demonstrated the robot Archax at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, on 25 October 2023. The Archax is 4.5m high and weighs 3.5 tons. The Japan Mobility Show 2023 will be open to the general public from 28 October to 05 November 2023. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A woman waves while sitting in a Sansei Technologies’ four-legged walking robot ‘SR-02’ at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, 25 October 2023.  EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Media members gather around Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor’s space mobility prototype at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, on 25 October 2023. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A Yamaha Motor Co. Tricera electric three-wheeler concept displayed during the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images

British Airways Concorde Flight 1215 arrives at Logan International Airport from London on October 8, 2003, in Boston, Massachusetts. Boston is one of only three North American cities, including Washington, DC and Toronto, to receive a special farewell visit from the Concorde before the supersonic fleet is taken out of service. (Photo by Douglas McFadd/Getty Images)

In this aerial view, the Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank emerges above morning fog at sunrise on the Cheshire plain on October 25, 2023, in Holmes Chapel, United Kingdom. After exceptional rainfall last weekend which led to flooding in some areas low temperatures are bringing on autumnal weather conditions. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A firefighting service vessel (L) directs water at a pleasure boat on Soyang Lake in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, northeastern South Korea, 25 October 2023, in a drill that simulates a fire on the boat and an oil leak from it. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

A Hindu person lights firecrackers during Dussehra festival celebrations in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 24 October 2023. Dussehra is an annual Hindu religious festival marking the victory of the Hindu God Lord Rama over the evil demon king Ravana. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Ville Husso #35 of the Detroit Red Wings is introduced before playing against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena on October 24, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tobias Giorgis of Argentina competes in the men’s water ski events during the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, on 24 October 2023. EPA-EFE/Elvis Gonzalez

Gabor Harspataki (L) of Hungary fights individual neutral athlete (AIN) Ernest Sharafutdinov in the Men’s Kumite -75kg category during the 26th edition of the World Karate Championships in Budapest, Hungary, 25 October 2023. The event runs from 24 to 29 October. EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs

Mauro Icardi (C) of Galatasaray in action against Minjae Kim (C-R) of Bayern Munich during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between Galatasray SK and FC Bayern Munich in Istanbul, Turkey, 24 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Mineworkers behind the security fence at the Gold One International Ltd. Modder East mine in Springs, South Africa, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Hundreds of workers at Gold One’s Modder East mine returned to the surface after being held underground for two nights amid an impasse between rival labour unions. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As the House enters three weeks without a speaker, the Democratic National Committee holds a demonstration comparing the House Republicans’ failure to elect a speaker to a “MAGA Clown Show” on Capitol Hill on October 24, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for DNC)

A model presents a creation by the brand The Artelier during the 080 Barcelona Fashion event, in Barcelona, Spain, 24 October 2023. The fashion show runs from 24 to 27 October. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka greets supporters as he leaves the election commission in Jakarta, Indonesia, 25 October 2023. The former special forces commander Prabowo Subianto and his running mate, President Joko Widodo’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, officially registered their candidacy to the election commission for the upcoming presidential election that will be held on 14 February 2024. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

A view of a bust of Maria Callas during the opening of the Maria Callas museum on October 25, 2023, in Athens, Greece. Around 500 exhibits tell the story of the life of Maria Callas, her most iconic opera play, life and personality. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images) DM

