Maverick Life

IN PICTURES

The journey of a mountain goat called ‘Chyangra’, and more from around the world

The journey of a mountain goat called ‘Chyangra’, and more from around the world
A mountain goat locally known as 'Chyangra' at the Dashain Market in Pokhara, Nepal, 20 October 2023, with Mt. Machapuchre in the background. Farmers from the high Himalayas of Mustang district undertake a journey of more than 20 days on foot to bring 'Chyangra' to market, which they then sell for NPR 50,000 (approximately USD 390). During the Dashain Festival, Nepalese faithful worship Durga, a mother goddess of power and prosperity, by offering animal sacrifices, particularly goats. Dashain is celebrated in commemoration of the victory of the gods over the wicked demons and is considered the longest and most auspicious festival for Nepalese of all castes. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
By Maverick Life Editors
20 Oct 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

People transport a mountain goat locally known as ‘Chyangra’ at the Dashain Market in Pokhara, Nepal, 20 October 2023, with Mt. Machapuchre in the background. Farmers from the high Himalayas of Mustang district undertake a journey of more than 20 days on foot to bring ‘Chyangra’ to market, which they then sell for NPR 50,000 (approximately USD 390). During the Dashain Festival, Nepalese faithful worship Durga, a mother goddess of power and prosperity, by offering animal sacrifices, particularly goats. Dashain is celebrated in commemoration of the victory of the gods over the wicked demons and is considered the longest and most auspicious festival for Nepalese of all castes. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Mountain goats locally known as ‘Chyangra’ at the Dashain Market in Pokhara, Nepal, 20 October 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A rose-ringed parakeet rests in a cage at a collection point for abandoned animals, in Bet Kama Kibbutz, Israel, 19 October 2023. Volunteers of the ‘Brothers in Arms reservist group search and rescue animals abandoned by their owners during the conflict between Israel and Hamas. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Dogs rest in a cage at a collection point for abandoned animals, in Bet Kama Kibbutz, Israel, 19 October 2023. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Tal Al-Hawa neighbourhood in Gaza, 20 October 2023. More than 3,700 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian Health authority since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. Israel has warned all citizens of the Gaza Strip to move to the south ahead of an expected invasion. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Smoke rises in the northern Gaza Strip following an Israeli airstrike, as seen from Sderot, Israel, 20 October 2023. More than 3,700 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian Health authority since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. Israel has warned all citizens of the Gaza Strip to move to the south ahead of an expected invasion. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Worshipers doing absentee funeral prayers before a protest in support of the Palestinian people, in the Gaza Strip, at Al Azhar mosque, on October 20, 2023 in Cairo, Egypt. Egyptians gathered to support Palestinians on the Gaza Strip and reject their displacement. Gazans are evacuating to the south as advised by the Israeli government, ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive. Israel has sealed off Gaza, leaving the entire population without fuel, water or aid, and launched sustained retaliatory air strikes, which have killed thousands and some 400,000 people have been displaced, after a large-scale attack by Hamas. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 1,300 people and wounding around 2,800. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the announcement of an emergency wartime government. (Photo by Mohamed Hossam/Getty Images)

Supporters of the people of Palestine gather for a Jumu’ah prayer and rally at City Hall on October 20, 2023 in New York City. Supporters of Palestine held a prayer service as they call lawmakers to declare a ceasefire of the bombings in Gaza. Thousands have been killed and wounded from bombarding of Palestine since Israel announced a “complete siege” on Gaza, cutting off access to water, food, electricity and fuel for the strip’s 2.3 million inhabitants, after the militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, killing at least 1,400 people and taking more than 200 others captive. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Supporters of the people of Palestine gather for a Jumu’ah prayer and rally at City Hall on October 20, 2023 in New York City. Supporters of Palestine held a prayer service as they call lawmakers to declare a ceasefire of the bombings in Gaza. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

A young girl gestures during a protest in support of the Palestinian people, in the Gaza Strip, at Al Azhar mosque, on October 20, 2023 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Mohamed Hossam/Getty Images)

A protester shows a hand covered in mock blood, as pro-Palestinians supporters gather for an anti-Israeli rally to show their solidarity with Gaza people in Palestine square, in Tehran, Iran, 20 October 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, leading to Israeli retalitory strikes on the Palestinian enclave. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A craftsperson works in a toy-making factory shed in Channapatana Taluk, Ramanagar district of Karnataka state, India, 20 October 2023. The Channapatna Toys Village, located on the Bangalore and Mysore Road in Ramanagara district, is well-known for its colorful wooden toys and dolls made by craftspeople and small-scale industries. The Indian government supports the domestic toy industry with its National Action Plan for Toys, which aims at promoting the country’s toy manufacturers and establishing India as a global toy hub. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge, winner of the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, reacts onstage during the 2023 Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony at Teatro Campoamor in Oviedo, northern Spain, 20 October 2023. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Meryl Streep, winner of the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts attends the “Princesa De Asturias” Awards 2023 ceremony at Teatro Campoamor on October 20, 2023 in Asturias, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

People walk in the seasonal colored Catherine Park in Tsarskoe Selo, near St. Petersburg, Russia, 20 October 2023. Autumn temperature reached three degrees Celsius in St. Petersburg. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

General view of the venue during the FIS Freeski Big Air World Cup in Chur, Switzerland, 20 October 2023. the freeski finals competition is cancelled due to bad weather. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Laser beams are projected as part of an audio-visual laser show to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, on 20 October 2023. Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II inaugurated the iconic building on 20 October 1973. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

A farmer picks cotton during harvest in a field in Nirvana, Haryana, India, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Farmers in India, the world’s second-largest producer of rice, sugar and cotton, rely on the timing of the monsoon to decide which crops to grow. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A woman stands on a beach during a windy day in Valencia, Spain, 20 October 2023. EPA-EFE/Ana Escobar

Sculpture Great White Shark by Océane Jacob is exhibited on October 20, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. Over 100 sculptures and artworks will be exhibited along the spectacular 2km coastal walk from Bondi to Tamarama, with approximately 450,000 people expected to visit over 18 days. The annual event celebrates its 25th exhibition this year. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images) DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How the former Lottery board chair paid R6.3-million for his Rolls Royce
Maverick News

How the former Lottery board chair paid R6.3-million for his Rolls Royce
RAF won’t budge despite losing ConCourt leave to appeal high court ruling on medical scheme claims
Maverick News

RAF won’t budge despite losing ConCourt leave to appeal high court ruling on medical scheme claims
Risk of total shutdown of Eskom’s Koeberg nuclear power station continues to increase
Op-eds

Risk of total shutdown of Eskom’s Koeberg nuclear power station continues to increase
Communities and conservationist bring endangered gorillas back from the brink
Africa

Communities and conservationist bring endangered gorillas back from the brink
From ‘huiskind’ to hero – Bok sensation Kurt-Lee Arendse’s old school swells with pride on eve of World Cup semi
Maverick News

From ‘huiskind’ to hero – Bok sensation Kurt-Lee Arendse’s old school swells with pride on eve of World Cup semi

TOP READS IN SECTION

Severe weather warnings in place in Scotland for Storm Babet, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Severe weather warnings in place in Scotland for Storm Babet, and more from around the world
What’s insomnia like for most people who can’t sleep? You’d never know from the movies
Maverick Life

What’s insomnia like for most people who can’t sleep? You’d never know from the movies
Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa beauty pageant, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa beauty pageant, and more from around the world
Joburg's Daredevil Run, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Joburg's Daredevil Run, and more from around the world
Socially critical, not necessarily dark, and free of subtlety – Diane Victor on art and catharsis
Culture

Socially critical, not necessarily dark, and free of subtlety – Diane Victor on art and catharsis

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted