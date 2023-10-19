Maverick Life

Spotify presents an evening with Trevor Noah, and more from around the world

Spotify presents an evening with Trevor Noah, celebrating 'What Now? With Trevor Noah' on October 18, 2023 in New York City (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been retouched on request of Spotify) . (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Spotify)
By Maverick Life Editors
19 Oct 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Ann Piper, Kari Allen, Trevor Noah, Caroline Mendes, and Emma Vaughn attend an evening with Trevor Noah, celebrating ‘What Now With Trevor Noah’ presented by Spotify on October 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Spotify)

CT Hedden, Athena Calderone, Jenna Lyons, Jake Dupont and Josie Dupont attend the Marc Jacobs Soho Store Opening Celebration at The Mercer Hotel on October 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Members of Cirque du Soleil’s “Alegria” pose for pictures at the Royal Albert Hall on October 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

Members of Cirque du Soleil’s “Alegria” pose for pictures at the Royal Albert Hall on October 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

Siya Kolisi (c) of South Africa during the South Africa men’s national rugby team announcement media conference at Salle Jeanne d’Arc on October 19, 2023 in Presles, France. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Automotive products were exhibited at the Panasonic Holdings Corp. booth at the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (Ceatec) in Chiba, Japan, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Ceatec, the annual information technology and electronics trade show, will run through Oct. 20. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An attendant holds the world’s thinnest Boombox, created by Joe Grand, using TDK Corp.’s ultra-thin PiezoListen line of speakers at the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (Ceatec) in Chiba, Japan, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.  Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A performer interacts with a robot dog at Chengdu Science Fiction Museum, the main venue for the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon) in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, 18 October 2023 (issued 19 October 2023). Chengdu is the second city in Asia and the first in China to host the convention. Themed ‘Meet the Future,’ Chengdu WorldCon will highlight the symbiotic relationship between science fiction and the city, presenting over 200 activities, panels and salons, the Hugo Awards, and themed exhibitions occupying an area of 5,000 square meters. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / SHEN BOHAN

Aisi Zhou performs during the Memento show by Mazelfreten at Maison du Theatre et de la Danse on October 18, 2023, in Epinay-sur-Seine, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

(L-R) Brandon Masele and Aisi Zhou perform during the Memento show by Mazelfreten at Maison du Theatre et de la Danse on October 18, 2023, in Epinay-sur-Seine, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

Taylor Mac and cast members perform during a media preview of ‘Bark of Millions at Sydney Opera House on October 19, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. ‘Bark of Millions’ makes its world premiere in the Concert Hall on October 20th, the Sydney Opera House’s 50th Birthday. The one-night-only event will include an ensemble of 22 vocalists and musicians. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Le Gateau Chocolat, Taylor Mac, Matt Ray and Mama Alto pose during a media preview of ‘Bark of Millions’ at Sydney Opera House on October 19, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. ‘Bark of Millions’ makes its world premiere in the Concert Hall on October 20th, the Sydney Opera House’s 50th Birthday. A one-night-only event the will include an ensemble of 22 vocalists and musicians. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

(L-R) Member of the Jewish Community of Antwerp Aron Berger, Chairman of the Belgian Catholic Inter-religious Dialogue Pastor Rik Hoet, Head Rabbi of the Shore Hadas Jewish Community of Antwerp Pinchas Padwa, Member of Parliament Michael Freilich, former Imam of the Grand Mosque of Brussels Nordine Taouil, and Chairman of the Al-Mihrab Institute Mouhameth Balaye Ndiaeye bring a message of Peace, Solidarity and Living Together in the federal Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 19 October 2023. The leaders of various faiths have issued a call for peace amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS

Demonstrators hold a rally demanding a cease-fire in Gaza in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building on October 18, 2023, in Washington, DC. Activists with Jewish Voice for Peace and the IfNotNow movement organized the rally to call for a cease-fire in the Israel–Hamas war. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A dog waits for its owner at a polling station in Ampthill, Britain, 19 October 2023. Polling has opened in two by-elections taking place in the parliamentary constituencies of Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth in Britain. The ruling Conservative Party is hoping to remain the representatives of the areas ahead of stiff competition from opposition parties, Labour and Liberal Democrats. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Helge Risa performs with Kaizers Orchestra at Sentrum Scene on October 18, 2023, in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Rune Hellestad – Corbis/Getty Images)

Kirsty Mitchell, Curator in York Minster’s Collections Team, poses with a Forepaugh Chalice and Paten, which includes a 32-carat diamond and was first used on Easter Day in 1928 at York Minster in York, Britain, 19 October 2023. The upcoming exhibition at York Minster titled ‘Treasures: Yorkshire’s People and Parishes,’ will highlight silver, gold, and diamonds sourced from various locations in Yorkshire and showcase present precious and rare objects that have endured the tumultuous religious, political, and social history of England’s largest county. The exhibition is set to open on 21 October. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

Elvis’ Gold Las Vegas International Hotel Belt (valued at $500,000) awarded for record-breaking attendance in Las Vegas 1969, shown at the Direct from Graceland: Elvis exhibition held at the Arches London Bridge on October 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Kamil Syprzak of Paris in action during the EHF Champions League handball match between Paris Saint-Germain Handball and Aalborg Handbold in Paris, France, 18 October 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Louise Fleury (up) of Paris FC celebrates after scoring with Louna Ribadeira during the UEFA Women’s Champions League Round 2, 2nd leg match between VFL Wolfsburg and Paris FC in Wolfsburg, Germany, 18 October 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shouts slogans through a megaphone as she takes part in a Fossil Free London protest outside JP Morgan and Barclays Headquarters at Canary Wharf in London, Britain, 19 October 2023. Climate activist Thunberg joined others during the climate change protest organized by the group Fossil Free London. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

French winemakers destroy a shipment of tomatoes coming from Spain during a demonstration by the tollbooth in Le Boulou, near the Spanish border, south of France, 19 October 2023. Winegrowers and winemakers from the south of France are protesting against introducing Spanish wines. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Israeli soldiers stand in formation while being addressed by the defence minister near the Gaza border, 19 October 2023.  EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli soldiers stationed near the Gaza border, 19 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN DM

Payment options