One Million Children Praying the Rosary for Unity and Peace campaign, and more from around the world

Filipino children pray the rosary as they take part in the "One Million Children Praying the Rosary for Unity and Peace" campaign, at the Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral of Pasig on October 18, 2023 in Pasig, Metro Manila, Philippines. Hundreds of thousands of children across the world participated in the "One Million Children Praying the Rosary for Unity and Peace" campaign, spearheaded by the Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), with prayers for peace amid the Israel-Hamas conflict being one of the focal intentions. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
18 Oct 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

The “One Million Children Praying the Rosary for Unity and Peace” campaign is spearheaded by the Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), with prayers for peace amid the Israel-Hamas conflict being one of the focal intentions. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Elementary students pray the rosary inside the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines 18 October 2023, as part of the One Million Children Praying the Rosary for Peace and Unity global initiative offered for oppressed people around the world. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila have urged the public to offer prayers for peace amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Archbishop of Vilnius Gintaras Grusas leads the Holy Synod Mass in Saint Peter’s Basilica, in Vatican City, 18 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Pope Francis attends to lead his weekly general audience in St. Peter`s Square at the Vatican,18 October 2023. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

An image composed by the integration of one hour and 40 minutes of photographic exposures shows the Andromeda galaxy (M31), located 2.5 million light years from Earth, seen from the Cantabrian town of La Hayuela, Spain, 18 October 2023. EPA-EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos

A Mexico’s fan attends an international friendly match between Germany and Mexico at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 17 October 2023. EPA-EFE/BASTIAAN SLABBERS

King Charles III reacts as he welcomes guests during a reception for African business leaders, at the Garrison Chapel, Chapel Barracks, on October 18, 2023 in London, England. The King met with African business leaders to learn about opportunities for young people and entrepreneurship in Africa ahead of his visit to the continent. (Photo by Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Environmental activists hold placards and display an elephant effigy during a protest demanding a solution for the human-elephant conflict in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 18 October 2023. Activists demand the authorities to find a long-term solution to the human-elephant conflict. According to official records of the Department of Wildlife Conservation, approximately 200 elephants and 70 humans are killed each year, with significant property damage as a result of the escalating human-elephant conflict. The 2011 national elephant survey estimated a population of 5,879 elephants, but over 3,000 elephants died between 2012 and 2022, with 433 lost in 2022 alone. The placards in the Sinhala language read ‘No narrow solutions. Let’s immediately implement the National Action Plan to contain elephant-human conflict’. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Security officials walk with dogs in Tiananmen Square during the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, 18 October 2023. EPA-EFE/Suo Takekuma

A protester carries a dog as he protests to condemn the recent air strike at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds, on October 18, 2023, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Hundreds of Pro-Palestine supporters gathered to show their solidarity with the Gaza people in front of the British embassy after the Gaza hospital strike, in Tehran, Iran, early 18 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The sun rises close to the border city of Sderot, Israel, on 18 October 2023. According to Palestinian authorities in Gaza, hundreds of people have been killed in an airstrike to the hospital in Gaza on 17 October. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Battlesnake performed at SXSW Sydney on October 18, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for SXSW Sydney)

Battlesnake performed at SXSW Sydney on October 18, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for SXSW Sydney)

Molly of Alter Boy performs at The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone at SXSW Sydney on October 18, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for SXSW Sydney)

MAS militants participate in a town hall organized by the “unity pact” in El Alto, Bolivia, on 17 October 2023. The so-called Unity Pact, which brings together all these organizations, called a meeting to establish its position on the decisions that were made at the recent congress of the ruling Movement towards Socialism (MAS), which they did not attend because they considered it ‘illegal’ and that did not represent them. Afterwards, the dozens of social, indigenous and official union organizations gathered and presented the political manifesto, supported by President Luis Arce, in which they ignored that congress of the ruling MAS, which ratified the ‘sole’ candidacy of Evo Morales to the presidential elections of 2025, and demand that a new party meeting be called. EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS

MAS militants participate in a town hall organized by the “unity pact” in El Alto, Bolivia, on 17 October 2023. EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS

Vicki Davidson, 76, joins fellow elderly residents of the Cathedral Towers to protest the proposed transfer of their church-affiliated retirement apartment building to a management company along Peachtree Street in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 17 October 2023. The group, known as the Cathedral Tower Steering Committee and Residents’ Association, is unhappy with The Cathedral of St. Philip, an Episcopal church, decision to hand over management of the elderly long-term care building to Ohio-based National Church Residences. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The fossil of a new ancient alligator species, ‘Alligator Munensis’, during a press conference at the Mineral Resources Department in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 October 2023. The new species Alligator Munensis fossil was discovered in April 2005 in Nakhon Ratchasima province of Thailand and is at most 230,000 years old. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands looks at images of Nelson Mandela during a visit to the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 October 2023. The Dutch Royal couple is visiting South Africa followed by Kenya. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Barcelona’s Oscar Da Silva (R) in action against Partizan’s Aleksa Avramovic (L) during the EuroLeague basketball match between Partizan Belgrade and FC Barcelona in Belgrade, Serbia, 17 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC DM

