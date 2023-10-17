Maverick Life

Floral tributes for Palestinians, in Russia, and more from around the world

A man lays flowers in memory of the victims in Palestine near the Palestinian embassy in Moscow, Russia, 17 October 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, leading to Israeli retaliation strikes on the Palestinian enclave. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
By Maverick Life Editors
17 Oct 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A woman stands in front of flowers placed in memory of the victims in Palestine near the Palestinian embassy in Moscow, Russia, 17 October 2023. . EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A woman lays flowers in memory of the victims in Palestine near the Palestinian embassy in Moscow, Russia, 17 October 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, leading to Israeli retaliation strikes on the Palestinian enclave. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Climate activists take part in an anti-oil protest outside Intercontinental Hotel on October 17, 2023 in London, England. Activists join an environmental protest as the Energy Intelligence Forum conference takes place in Mayfair. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Climate activists take part in an anti-oil protest outside the Intercontinental Hotel on October 17, 2023 in London, England. Activists join an environmental protest as the Energy Intelligence Forum conference takes place in Mayfair. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Orange paint sticks to the World Clock on Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany, 17 October 2023. In the morning of 17 October 2023, members of Last Generation climate activists, sprayed with prepared fire extinguishers, orange paint on the World Clock on Berlin’s Alexanderplatz for a socially responsible phase-out of fossil energies by the year 2030. EPA-EFE/Filip Singer

A visitor looks at the ‘No. 5’ by US artist Mark Rothko on display at the retrospective exhibition of the American painter Mark Rothko at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, France, 17 October 2023. The retrospective is the first exhibition devoted to the US painter Rothko in France in over 20 years. It brings together 115 works from major institutional collections such as the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. and the Tate in London, as well as works from international private collections. The Mark Rothko retrospective runs from October 18, 2023 to April 2, 2024. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ

A supporter of presidential candidate for La Libertad Avanza Javier Milei stands on a bus stop during a rally on October 16, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images)

Hundreds of migrants wait for their documents to be reviewed, in the Tapachula ecological park, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico 16 October 2023. The southern border of Mexico experienced a day of chaos this 16 October due to the arrival of nearly 6,000 migrants to Tapachula, mostly from Haiti, after the release of some road blockades in Guatemala, where the political crisis had hindered the migratory flow passage last week. EPA-EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco

Disabled fans are evacuated from the stadium while the police sweeps and secured the outside of the stadium after the UEFA EURO 2024 group F qualification round match between Belgium and Sweden was stopped in Brussels, Belgium, 16 October 2023. The match was suspended and then abandoned due to a terrorist attack by a gunman that killed two Swedes elsewhere in Brussels. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS

Ballet dancers perform a scene of PASOLINI 100 by choreographer Mario Gaglione at the Joburg Theater, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 17 October 2023. The ballet is dedicated to the late Italian poet and film maker Pier Paolo Pasolini (1922-1975) and represents some of the pivotal points of his life. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Local cricketers train on Oval Maidan on October 17, 2023 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

A passenger ship ‘Alianca III’ is stranded on a sandbank of the Rio Negro in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, 16 October 2023. The freshwater surface of Amazonas, the main and largest state in the Brazilian Amazon, registered its lowest level since November 2018 in September, according to a study released on 16 October by the Mapbiomas initiative. In total, 3.46 million hectares were identified, a water surface 28% lower than that of September 2022. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves

Ultra Orthodox Jews arrive to board the US ‘Rhapsody Of The Seas’ ship in Haifa Port, northern Israel, 16 October 2023. Israel has warned all citizens of the Gaza strip to move to the south ahead of an expected invasion.  EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A rescuer at the site of a damaged residential building after it was hit by a missile launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, in Sderot, southern Israel, 17 October 2023. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Details of the hands of a military police member during an operation against drug trafficking at the Mare favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 16 October 2023. The operations of the security forces against the gangs in the city completed five days and will be reinforced by the troops of the National Force. EPA-EFE/ANDRE COELHO

Painter Franck Bruno (L) and sculptor Stephane Barret (R) pose with Dwayne Johnson wax figure unveiled at Musee Grevin on October 16, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

The Washington Monument is seen at sunset in Washington, DC, USA, 16 October 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS DM

