Joburg’s Daredevil Run, and more from around the world

Participants of the annual Daredevil Run only wear a speedo in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 October 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
By Maverick Life Editors
13 Oct 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A participant of the annual Daredevil Run, 13 October 2023.  EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The run around the Zoo Lake area is five km long and the organizers and attendees hope to raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancer in men and is supported by The Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA), a non-profit leader in the fight against cancer since 1931. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Participants of the annual Daredevil Run only wear a speedo in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 October 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The run around the Zoo Lake area is five km long and the organizers and attendees hope to raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancer in men and is supported by The Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA), a non-profit leader in the fight against cancer since 1931. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Gamers play computer games on their computers, during the HeroFest, a festival for gaming, e-sports and cosplay at the Bernexpo convention center in Bern, Switzerland, 13 October 2023. The event runs from 13 to 15 October 2023. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Gang members of the “Mara Salvatrucha” and “Barrio 18” receive religious talk in the interior at CECOT (Spanish acronym for counter-terrorism confinement center) on October 12, 2023 in Tecoluca, El Salvador. On February of 2023 El Salvador inaugurated Latin America’s largest prison as part of President Nayib Bukele’s plan to fight gangs. Since then, the UN and NGOs have raised concern about the treatment of inmates, minors being held and suspects incarcerated as gang members without sufficient proof. Meanwhile, Bukele claims El Salvador’s murder rate has fallen from the world’s highest to the lowest in the Western Hemisphere. (Photo by Alex Peña/Getty Images)

Prisoners at the Terrorism Confinement Center (Cecot) in Tecoluca, El Salvador, 12 October 2023. The Salvadoran mega-prison, inaugurated last February to house 40,000 gang members convicted or detained under an exceptional regime, is operating at 30% of its capacity and has not registered any deaths inside, according to prison authorities. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Rabbi Awraham Soetendorp (C) joins representatives of different religions and philosophies standing by the peace flame in front of the Peace Palace during an evening prayer for peace following the recent flare-up of violence between Israel and Hamas, in The Hague, the Netherlands, 11 October 2023.  EPA-EFE/PHIL NIJHUIS

The production of peace flags at the Dokkumer Vlaggen Centrale, Netherlands, 12 October 2023. Since Hamas’s October 07 attacks on Israel, flag manufacturers have been producing additional peace flags to meet an increase in demand. EPA-EFE/Anjo de Haan

People light candles in memory of the civilians and soldiers killed, and for the hostages that were taken to the Gaza Strip, in Dizingof Square on October 12, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Israel has sealed off Gaza and conducted airstrikes on Palestinian territory after an attack by Hamas killed hundreds and took more than 100 hostages. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 1300 people and wounding more than 2000. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

A man sits at an empty beach in Ashkelon, southern Israel, 13 October 2023. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on 13 October called for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards ‘for their own safety and protection’ and to move south of the Wadi Gaza, warning that in the following days Israeli military operations will take place in the Palestinian city. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A demonstrator participates in a march marking the Indigenous Resistance Day in Caracas, Venezuela, 12 October 2023. The Indigenous Resistance Day is celebrated on the day of Columbus’ arrival in the Americas to recognize the indigenous people’s resistance against colonization. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Australian boxer Tim Tszyu attends a press conference ahead of the WBO Super Welterweight World Title fight between Tim Tszyu and Brian Mendoza, at Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast, Australia 13 October 2023. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Yussef Dayes performs at Royal Albert Hall on October 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Hall/Getty Images)

Yussef Dayes performs at Royal Albert Hall on October 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Hall/Getty Images)

An aerial view of the Arena Pantanal prior a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Colombia and Uruguay on October 12, 2023 in Cuiaba, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

A Space X Falcon Heavy rocket with NASA’s Psyche spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 13 October 2023. According to NASA, Psyche is a NASA mission to study a metal-rich asteroid with the same name, located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. This is NASA’s first mission to study an asteroid that has more metal than rock or ice. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Gamers play computer games on their computers, during the HeroFest, a festival for gaming, e-sports and cosplay at the Bernexpo convention center in Bern, Switzerland, 13 October 2023. The event runs from 13 to 15 October 2023. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Female bearers in traditional clothing carry the statue of Winti goddess Mama Aisa in a procession in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 13 October 2023. The parade is part of the official inauguration and presentation of the rehabilitation of the Surinamese religion winsti in the Netherlands. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT

Cosplayers in their costumes look for further inspirtation in an art book during the HeroFest, a festival for gaming, e-sports and cosplay at the Bernexpo convention ccenter in Bern, Switzerland, 13 October 2023. The event runs from 13 to 15 October 2023. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Sofie Marie and a horse named Dancer attend FHM’s “Top 100 Sexiest Women in the World” issue release party at El Infierno Cabaret on October 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

An Indonesian muslim child holds a toy gun while muslims pray as they gather during a rally in support of Palestine after Friday prayers on October 13, 2023 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Israel has sealed off Gaza and launched sustained retaliatory air strikes, which have killed at least 1,400 people with more than 300,000 displaced, after a large-scale attack by Hamas. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 1,300 people and wounding around 2,800. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the announcement of an emergency wartime government. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images))

Artist Bruce Asbestos with his inflatable ‘Egg Cat’ at the Spill festival opening on October 13, 2023 in Ipswich, United Kingdom. The Spill festival of performance art and activism was opened today featuring giant inflatable animals by Bruce Asbestos in the Cornhill. The festival runs until October 29th. (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)

Indigenous from the seven indigenous peoples of Panama march on Indigenous Resistance Day within the framework of Hispanic Heritage Day, in Panama City, Panama, 12 October 2023. Indigenous Resistance Day is celebrated on the day of Columbus’ arrival in the Americas to recognize the indigenous people’s resistance against colonization. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The Berlin Cathedral and the TV tower are illuminated during the last day of the Festival of Lights in Berlin, Germany, 12 October 2023. During the festival, buildings and landmarks of the German capital are screened with light installations and 3D projections. The festival takes place from 06 to 15 October 2023 in 43 places showing 85 installations under this year’s motto “Colours of Life”. EPA-EFE/Hannibal Hanschke DM

