Business Maverick

GREEN ENERGY AFRICA SUMMIT

Greenshare startup set to fundraise, expand and monetise its offering

Greenshare startup set to fundraise, expand and monetise its offering
Desmond Williams, founder and CEO of Greenshare, making his five-minute pitch at the Green Energy Africa Summit. (Photo: Supplied)
By Neesa Moodley
12 Oct 2023
0

A fintech, clean-tech startup, Greenshare, was selected as the winner of the Energy Investment Village at the Green Energy Africa Summit this week.

Founder and chief executive, Desmond Williams, says the company offers a decentralised energy management system, enabling communities to generate, store and share renewable energy. 

The company offers unique long-term energy efficiency solutions for clients while guaranteeing optimum system performance and significant energy cost savings. 

“The problem is that alternative energy solutions are extremely costly, and millions don’t have R150,000 to R250,000 to fork out. We are here to bridge that gap,” he says.

Williams says the workshopping programme and the pitch experience have taught him business skills he will use for a lifetime. 

“Besides the great prizes, I am now well equipped to secure further funding for the future of our business.”

Greenshare’s vision is to ultimately offer:

  • A platform comprising real time power control systems that will enable energy management and peer-to-peer energy trading via a secure transaction system, affording the customer an opportunity to earn credits through net metering.
  • A digital currency token platform that is arranged into the microgrid communication network, and is configured to generate digital tokens. Using blockchain technology, a decentralised secure digital ledger will verify, authenticate and record transaction requests for electrical power units.
  • A mobile application that allows customers to keep track of  the buying and selling of energy using a secure transaction system; real time visualisations of energy usage and transactions, and real time market place energy arbitrage.

The Energy Investment Village (EIV) is the Green Energy Africa Summit’s deal-pitching event for African clean-tech startups and energy projects, held in partnership with Saldanha Bay Innovation Campus, RIIS, Anza Capital, Africa Scotland Business Network, the JSE, OceanHub Africa, Savant, Firecracker, Sasol and Chieta.

The 10 finalists had five minutes each to make their pitch, and included: 

Therm: Pioneers in sustainable heating solutions, utilising innovative technologies to support efficient energy consumption.

AET Africa: An energy-efficiency startup producing an innovative product called the Hotspot Geyser.

Ceneco Green Power: Experts in developing and operating environmentally friendly power plants in the farming sector. 

Energy Cubes: Innovators in energy storage, offering scalable solutions for optimising power through the reuse of existing mine shafts.

Powerstove: Clean cooking innovators, providing efficient and clean-burning stoves for households and communities.

RG Revive Earth: Leaders in waste-to-energy conversion, turning organic waste into renewable resources while mitigating environmental impact.

ThinkBikes: Innovators in sustainable urban transportation, designing and manufacturing electric bicycles for ecoconscious commuters.

FLX EV: An electric mobility startup, bringing the first electric minibus and charging solution to South Africa.

Impact-free Water: Experts in wave-energy conversion technology.

“We are proud to again partner with the Energy Investment Village, and we congratulate Greenshare on their win,” said Kaashifah Beukes, chief executive of the Saldanha Bay Innovation Campus. 

“Their vision is perfectly in line with our own vision of using natural and engineered assets to tackle industry challenges, to create positive social impact. We wish them well on the next stage of their startup journey.”

The EIV offered a range of prizes including a Sasol R100,000 cash grant and supplier development programme, up to R5-million in VC funding from Savant, a JSE enterprise acceleration programme, a build-acceleration programme by Savant, membership to an international ASBN network worth R9,000, a workshop worth R25,000 from Firecracker, and free access to the 2024 Ocean Innovation Africa conference and training to the value of R140,000 from Chieta. DM 

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SARS tip-offs lead to successful multi-province coal smugglers search-and-seizure operation
Maverick News

SARS tip-offs lead to successful multi-province coal smugglers search-and-seizure operation
Australian cops ground suspected traffickers after cocaine worth R500m flown in from SA
Maverick News

Australian cops ground suspected traffickers after cocaine worth R500m flown in from SA
Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence
EFF snatches safe seat from ANC in Mpumalanga, Patriotic Alliance puts ruling party in a Kimberley hole
Maverick News

EFF snatches safe seat from ANC in Mpumalanga, Patriotic Alliance puts ruling party in a Kimberley hole
Gaza Strip — history of densely populated enclave is critical to understanding current conflict
Op-eds

Gaza Strip — history of densely populated enclave is critical to understanding current conflict

TOP READS IN SECTION

Erasmus accuses France of ‘simulation’ tactics as heat builds ahead of Saint-Denis showdown
Maverick News

Erasmus accuses France of ‘simulation’ tactics as heat builds ahead of Saint-Denis showdown
Australian cops ground suspected traffickers after cocaine worth R500m flown in from SA
Maverick News

Australian cops ground suspected traffickers after cocaine worth R500m flown in from SA
Thabo Bester drama — Nandipha Magudumana collapses, high court trial set for February 2024
Maverick Citizen

Thabo Bester drama — Nandipha Magudumana collapses, high court trial set for February 2024
Mantashe on exec exodus from Eskom, Transnet – ‘like mice running from methane in a mine’
Maverick News

Mantashe on exec exodus from Eskom, Transnet – ‘like mice running from methane in a mine’
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana threaten court action to stop book release
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana threaten court action to stop book release

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options