Fires affecting Argentine province of Cordoba, and more from around the world
Firefighters work to contain the fires in Cordoba, Argentina, 11 October 2023. Efforts to extinguish forest fire continued this 11 October in the central Argentine province of Córdoba, where the fire forced the evacuation of at least 30 people from surrounding towns. According to the daily fire report of the Argentine Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, most of the outbreaks were controlled on Tuesday night, although the outbreak in the northern part of the province in Tulumba, 150 kilometers from the capital of Córdoba, is still worrying EPA-EFE/Lucho Casalla
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
People flee the fire that has forced the evacuation of at least 30 people from surrounding towns in Cordoba, Argentina, 11 October 2023. Efforts to extinguish forest fire continued this 11 October in the central Argentine province of Córdoba, where the fire forced the evacuation of at least 30 people from surrounding towns. According to the daily fire report of the Argentine Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, most of the outbreaks were controlled on Tuesday night, although the outbreak in the northern part of the province in Tulumba, 150 kilometers from the capital of Córdoba, is still worrying EPA-EFE/Lucho Casalla
Packed trucks and vehicles of Afghan refugees queue to depart for their homeland following Pakistan’s order for all illegal migrants to leave the country in the Pakistani-Afghan border town of Chaman, Pakistan, 12 October 2023. The Pakistani government has ordered all immigrants without documentation, including 1.73 million Afghans living illegally, to leave the country voluntarily by the end of the month or face expulsion. EPA-EFE/AKHTER GULFAM
A Manipuri lotus vendor looks for a customers at World Heritage Site Loktak Lake, south of Imphal, capital of Manipur state, India, 12 October 2023. Since May 2023, Manipur has been rocked by mob violence between the ethnic groups Meiteis and Kukis. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A composite image of 9 photos shows street vendors transporting their various goods in the streets of Hanoi, Vietnam, 12 October 2023. The World Bank in a press release dated from 10 August 2023 said that the general ‘economic growth slowed from 8 percent in 2022 to 3.7 percent in the first half of 2023’ in Vietnam. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Relatives of the victims of the 2002 Bali bombings toss flower petals into the pond at the Bali Bombing Memorial during a ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the attacks, in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, 12 October 2023. A series of explosions on the Indonesian island of Bali on 12 October 2002 claimed 202 lives, including 88 Australians and 38 Indonesians. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Manipuri women set up a road block to control as check post to separate the Meiteis and Kukis regions at Phayeng village, far north of Imphal, capital of Manipur state, India, 11 October 2023. Since May 2023, Manipur has been rocked by mob violence between the ethnic groups Meiteis and Kukis. The clashes have claimed 175 lives over four months and at least 96 bodies are still lying unclaimed, the Manipur Police said. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Kay Woo, founder of Tada Mobility Pte, in Singapore, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Tada operates a ride-hailing app in the city-state. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump’s supporters take photos near two towing trucks, with the names of Trump and President Biden written, before the beginning of the Club 47 USA event at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA, 11 October 2023. Trump and U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz, are scheduled to speak during the Club 47 USA event. Club 47 USA, Inc is a corporation formed to support the agenda and re-election of Trump. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Female giant panda cub twins are made public at Everland in Yongin, 42 km south of Seoul, South Korea, on 12 October 2023, as their names have been decided as ‘Rui Bao’ and ‘Hui Bao,’ respectively, via a public contest. The cubs were born to 9-year-old giant panda Ai Bao and her partner, the 10-year-old Le Bao, at the amusement park on 07 July. EPA-EFE/YONHAP
Nepalese artist Ravi Kumar Pandit puts final touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, the mother of Power and Prosperity, for the upcoming Dashain festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 12 October 2023. The Durga idol is widely worshipped by Nepalese people during the Dashain festival which will start on 15 October 2023. Dashain commemorates a victory of the gods over the wicked demons and is considered the longest and the most auspicious festival. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A cosplayer poses as a clicker from Last of Us during New York Comic Con 2023 – Day 1 at Javits Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop)
Josiane Schneider, mother of Jessica Schneider, the policewoman murdered in Magnanville in 2016, speaks to the press after learning of Mohamed Lamine Aberouz’s life sentence at the old Justice Palace of Paris, France, 11 October 2023. A French court on 11 October sentenced to life in prison Mohamed Lamine Aberouz on charges of complicity in the murder of two police officers in Magnanville, outside of Paris. French police officers Jean-Baptiste Salvaing and his partner Jessica Schneider were killed after being held hostage by Islamic State (IS) assailant Larossi Abballa on 13 June 2016 in Magnanville. Abballa was killed during the police raid. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
Human rights activist and chairman of the Human Rights Center ‘Memorial’, Oleg Orlov, (C) gestures after a court hearing at the Golovinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, 11 October 2023. On 8 June 2023, the court started considering the criminal case against Oleg Orlov, who was accused of ‘repeatedly discrediting’ the Russian army and risked up to three years in a penal colony. The Golovinsky Court of Moscow on 11 October ruled to fine Orlov with 150 thousand rubles (about 1500 US dollar) penalty for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Military personnel patrol as part of a security cordon in Apopa, El Salvador, 11 October 2023. At least 4,000 elements of the Security forces of El Salvador – military and police – have been distributed and installed this 11 October in three populous colonies (communities or neighborhoods) in the urban area of San Salvador, as part of security fences to capture ‘remnants’ of gangs in the context of the implementation of the exceptional regime. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura
Legionnaires and their goat mascot march during the National Day Military Parade on October 12, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
A fox looks on as engineers install a replacement “nose bolt” on an elevated bascule, on Tower Bridge on October 11, 2023 in London, England. In overnight work, engineers started replacing the bridge’s two-metre-long “nose bolts,” which lock the two bridge decks, or bascules, together when closed. The nose bolts were last replaced in 2002. A representative for the City of London described the process as a “bit like pulling wisdom teeth.” (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
A Taiwanese walks next to boats inside the military excavated Beihai Tunnel in Nangan, Matsu Islands, Taiwan, 12 October 2023. The Matsu Islands, a group of 36 islands in the East China Sea, are the smallest county in Taiwan. The Matsu Biennial is a festival of the arts and aims to showcase Matsu’s rich history. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Israeli receive weapons at a distribution point for civilians, at the Kibbutz of Ayyelet HaShahar in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel close to the border with Lebanon on 12 October 2023. Tensions remain high in the area following an escalation in fighting between the two countries and the conflict with Hamas. EPA-EFE/AYAL MARGOLIN
Mexican citizens repatriated from Israel look out the windows of a Mexican Air Force plane as they land at the Santa Lucia Military Base, in Santa Lucia, Mexico, 11 October 2023. Mexico received two flights with 287 nationals repatriated from Israel as the Palestine-Israel conflict escalates. Hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, leading to Israeli retaliation strikes on the Palestinian enclave. EPA-EFE/ISAAC ESQUIVEL
Israeli Iron Dome intercepts missiles launched from the Gaza strip on, 11 October 2023. More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 5,000 others injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, after Israel started bombing the Palestinian enclave in response to attacks carried out by the Islamist movement Hamas on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. More than 3,000 people, including 1,500 militants from Hamas, have been killed and thousands injured in Gaza and Israel since 07 October, according to Israeli military sources and Palestinian officials. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Smoke rises from the Gaza port following an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City, 12 October 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
A Palestinian man carries a wounded child at Al-Shefa hospital in Gaza City, 11 October 2023. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
Members of the public walk through a piece of installation art by Moroccan artist Amine El Gotaibi entitled ‘Illuminate the Light’, at a media preview for the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair at Somerset House on October 12, 2023 in London, England. The art fair, which opens to the public on October 13, features work from 62 Galleries and 170 artists from Africa and the diaspora. 1-54, which was started by Touria El Glaoui in 2013, is dedicated to contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora. Its name refers to the fifty-four countries that constitute the African continent. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) DM
