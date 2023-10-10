Italian taxi strike, and more from around the world

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
General view of Taxi drivers strike on October 10, 2023 in Turin, Italy, as nionized taxi drivers protest new legislation allowing more taxi licenses, which they perceive as a threat to fair competition and their livelihoods. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)
Firemen try to remove a palm after a bus crashed into a mall in Cadiz, Andalusia, Spain, 09 October 2023. According to the police, three pedestrians died and one was injured after the bus got out of control on the descent from the ‘La Constitucion 1812′ bridge invading the oncoming lane and crashing with the El Corte Ingles’ store. EPA-EFE/Roman Rios
An Israeli soldier carries a dog as they take position next to Kfar Aza kibbutz near the border with Gaza, 10 October 2023. More than 900 people have been killed, around 150 were taken as hostages, and 1,500 others injured, according to Israel Defence Forces (IDF), after the Islamist movement Hamas launched an attack against Israel on 07 October. More than 3,000 people, including 1,500 militants from Hamas, have been killed and thousands injured in Gaza and Israel since 07 October, according to Israeli military sources and Palestinian officials. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A protester is removed after interrupting the keynote speech of Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer (C) at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain, 10 October 2023. The conference runs from 08 to 11 October at ACC Liverpool. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Andrew Bolton and Janet Jackson attend Thom Browne’s 20th Anniversary celebration with Phaidon at the Victoria and Albert Museum on October 9, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Thom Browne Inc.)
Dorset residents protest against the use of Bibby Stockholm barge to house asylum seekers, outside the High Court in London, Britain, 10 October 2023. A Dorset resident has brought a challenge to the High Court over the use of Bibby Stockholm barge to house asylum seekers. Carolyn Parkes, who lives in Portland, is bringing legal action against the Home Office over the use of the barge docked in Portland Port. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Migrating salmon are seen leaping at Buchanty Spout on the River Tay in Perthshire on October 10, 2023 in Crieff, Scotland. The salmon are returning upstream from the sea where they have spent between two and four winters feeding, with many covering huge distances to return to the fresh waters to spawn. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Daniel Tomkinson, General Manager at LDO and Matt Slade, Retail Director at Quintain attend LDO’s (London Designer Outlet) 10th Anniversary on October 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for London Designer Outlet)
Liberian citizens line up outside a voting centre as they wait to vote in the presidential and general elections, at the Kendeja Public School in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, Liberia, 10 October 2023. Liberians go to the polls to vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections, as 19 candidates are vying to replace President George Weah, who is seeking a second term. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO
A visitor gets caught in the light during the UVA Synchronicity exhibit during Frieze Week in London, Britain, 10 October 2023. Synchronicity features eight site-specific audio-visual works and sensory-heightening installations that explore the perception of space and time. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Artists in costumes present an artificial five-meter tall elephant to promote the upcoming opera show ‘AIDA – The Arena Opera Spectacle’ in Berlin, Germany, on 10 October 2023. In spring 2024, ‘AIDA – The Arena Opera Spectacle’ will have its world premiere in Hamburg on 02 February. Following the premiere, the production will embark on a tour across Germany and other various cities in Europe. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
A kite is flown in the Marina Barrage on a hazy day in Singapore, 10 October 2023. Singapore’s air quality momentarily worsened in the morning before returning to moderate range on 10 October as winds brought haze from Indonesia’s forest fires. According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), 15 hotspots were detected mostly over the southern and central parts of Indonesia’s Sumatra island. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Zurriola beach is seen behind Lost Forest’s Pavilion, by architects Julia Ruiz-Cabello and Santiago del Aguila, at the Urban Architecture Festival ‘TAC!’ inauguration event in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, 10 October 2023. ‘TAC!’ is held within the framework of the Mugak International Architecture Biennial 2023. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero
P! nk performs during her Summer Carnival tour at Chase Field on October 09, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
A Taliban security overviews the rescue operation following an earthquake in the Zinda Jan district of Herat, Afghanistan, 09 October 2023. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL
Sniffer dog Thunder lies down at a seat in a cinema to indicate it has found a bedbug there on October 9, 2023, in Paris, France. France has seen a resurgence of bedbug sightings in places such as schools, trains and cinemas, sparking a frenzy of activity to detect them and get a grip on the situation. The blood-sucking insect, cimex lectularius, is increasingly difficult to exterminate because of heightened resistance to products that are used to eradicate them. Officials are equally worried about the impact this might have on the Olympic Games 2024, which Paris will host in 10 months’ time, with hundreds of thousands of visitors staying in hotels and other lodgings in and around the city. (Photo by Remon Haazen/Getty Images)
A stag roars during the rutting season for red deer at Richmond Park in London, Britain, 10 October 2023. Rutting or mating season runs from September to November. A stag can hold up to 40 female deer in a harem. A stag will have an increase in testosterone and use roars as a way to deter rivals. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A farmer holds a stick with plastics to scare birds at a rice field in Indrapuri, Aceh, Indonesia, 10 October 2023. According to the Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture, the country has planned to increase rice imports by 1.5 million tons by the end of 2023 to increase the government’s rice reserves. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Merchants demonstrated during the national strike to demand the resignation of the Attorney General, Consuelo Porras, and the main officials of the Public Ministry, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 09 October 2023. Guatemala experienced a week of roadblockades throughout the country demanding the resignation of the attorney general and head of the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office), Consuelo Porras, accused of attempting to overturn the results of the general elections held this year. EPA-EFE/Edwin Bercian DM
