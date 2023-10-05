Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Tragedy after Old Havana building collapses, and more from around the world

Rescuers work on the site of a collapsed building in Havana, Cuba, 04 October 2023. Cuban authorities confirmed on 04 October the death of a second rescue worker who was looking for people trapped in the collapsed building in the historic center of havana, bringing to two the number of deaths so far. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA
By Maverick Life Editors
05 Oct 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Rescuers work on the site of a collapsed building in Havana, Cuba, 04 October 2023. Cuban state media put the death toll from the disaster at three people, in a post on X. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA

The building collapse in Havana’s historic center the night before resulted in the death of three people so far and several others being trapped under debris, according to state media reports. Despite heavy rainfall, rescue efforts continued in the morning. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Protesters dressed as farmers walk around with fake glyphosate spray as people dressed as bees lie dead on the ground outside parliament on October 4, 2023 in The Hague, Netherlands. Demonstrators protest against the extension of usage of glyphosate, the most used herbicide in the world, on European agriculture. On October 13 Dutch minister Piet Adema will participate in a vote on glyphosate at the European Parliament. (Photo by Michel Porro/Getty Images)

Visitors look at goldfish swimming in tanks at Art Aquarium Museum Ginza in Tokyo, Japan, 04 October 2023. The Art Aquarium Museum is presenting a special autumnal exhibition until 21 November 2023. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Actors perform during the press pass of the musical ‘Chicago’ at the Apolo theater in Madrid, Spain, 04 October 2023. EPA-EFE/AITOR MARTIN

Priests, bishops, and cardinals preside at Holy Mass with the College of Cardinals for the Opening of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops on October 04, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. The Solemn Mass for the Opening of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops began with a modern version of the traditional Laudes Regiae hymn, invoking God’s protection and blessing on the Church, on Pope Francis and the Bishops and the flock entrusted to him, and on civil leaders and all women and men. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv light flares and smoke flares prior the UEFA Europa Conference League group B match between KAA Gent and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Ghent, Belgium, 05 October 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Dutch King Willem-Alexander views works of art by Bobbi Essers in the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 05 October 2023. The king awarded the Royal Prize for Painting 2023 to three young artists Thierry Oussou, Bobbi Essers and Ricardo van Eyk. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

Former US President Donald J. Trump gestures to the media during a short recess on the third day of his civil fraud trial in New York, New York, USA, 04 October 2023. Trump, his adult sons and the Trump family business are facing a lawsuit by the State of New York accusing them of inflating the value of assets to get favourable loans from banks. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Dortmund supporters display banners against the UEFA Champions League reforms during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in Dortmund, Germany, 04 October 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF

Supporters of Shakhtar Donetsk celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League group stage soccer match between Royal Antwerp and Shakhtar Donetsk in Antwerp, Belgium, 04 October 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku (L) scores 1-3 against Leipzig’s goalkeeper Janis Blaswich (R) during the UEFA Champions League group G soccer match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City, in Leipzig, Germany, 04 October 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Shilese Jones of Team United States competes on Balance Beam during the Women’s Team Final on Day Five of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on October 04, 2023, in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Banjara tribal woman wearing colourful ‘ghaghra’ and ‘choli’ (a blouse) looks on before cultural event in Bangalore, India, 04 October 2023. Banjara’s tribal people are innumerable nomadic tribes found in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha and West Bengal wandering from one place to another. Hundreds of Banjara community tribal people gathered to discuss various issues regarding economic, education, social and political status in the society. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Banjara tribal women wearing colourful ‘ghaghra’ and ‘choli’ (a blouse) dance during a cultural event in Bangalore, India, 04 October 2023.  EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

People perform a special rain-seeking mass prayer in Depok, West Java, Indonesia, on 04 October 2023. Hundreds of people attended the rain-seeking prayers, known as Istisqa prayer, performed by Muslims asking and seeking rain from God. The long dry season has caused drought, land fires and poor air quality in several cities in the country. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

An employee examines a diamond at a workshop in a diamond market in the western Indian city of Surat where 80 percent of the world’s diamonds are cut and polished, India, 02 October 2023 (issued 05 October 2023). The European Union plans to limit trade in Russian diamonds, said Chairman of the European Council Charles Michel. From the beginning of 2024, the G7 plans to introduce a direct ban on the import of Russian diamonds, and will also develop a mechanism for indirect bans that will limit their movement across the border. Around one-third of the world’s supply of diamonds are mined by Russian state-owned company Alrosa resulting in contributions of over 4.5 billion US dollars to the Russian economy each year. The proposed sanctions come after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Employees examine diamonds at a workshop in a diamond market in the western Indian city of Surat where 80 percent of the world’s diamonds are cut and polished, India, 03 October 2023 (issued 05 October 2023). The European Union plans to limit trade in Russian diamonds, said Chairman of the European Council Charles Michel. From the beginning of 2024, the G7 plans to introduce a direct ban on the import of Russian diamonds, and will also develop a mechanism for indirect bans that will limit their movement across the border. Around one-third of the world’s supply of diamonds are mined by Russian state-owned company Alrosa resulting in contributions of over 4.5 billion US dollars to the Russian economy each year. The proposed sanctions come after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An aerial view of tourists enjoying the scenery of the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China’s Shanxi and northwest China’s Shaanxi provinces, 03 October 2023 (issued 04 October 2023). The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which lasts from 29 September to 06 October this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / LYU GUIMING

A general view at Fire Gardens during the EverNow festival on October 5, 2023, in Perth, Australia. EverNow celebrates Kambarang – the wildflower season of birth, new life and renewal in the indigenous Noongar calendar. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Tourists sit inside a water roller during sunset in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on 05 October 2023. Kashmir is experiencing pleasant weather as autumn sets in, ending a hot and dry summer with unusually high September temperatures. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during the Law and Justice (PiS) ruling party meeting with residents in Lomza, northeastern Poland, 04 October 2023. Parliamentary elections are scheduled on 15 October when Poles will elect 460 MPs and 100 senators for a four-year term. EPA-EFE/PAWEL SUPERNAK

In this photo illustration, a national alert is displayed on a cellphone on October 04, 2023, in Miami, Florida. The U.S. federal government sent the alert as part of a nationwide test of its Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts system. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) DM

