Tragedy after Old Havana building collapses, and more from around the world
Rescuers work on the site of a collapsed building in Havana, Cuba, 04 October 2023. Cuban authorities confirmed on 04 October the death of a second rescue worker who was looking for people trapped in the collapsed building in the historic center of havana, bringing to two the number of deaths so far. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
Rescuers work on the site of a collapsed building in Havana, Cuba, 04 October 2023. Cuban state media put the death toll from the disaster at three people, in a post on X. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA
The building collapse in Havana’s historic center the night before resulted in the death of three people so far and several others being trapped under debris, according to state media reports. Despite heavy rainfall, rescue efforts continued in the morning. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa
Protesters dressed as farmers walk around with fake glyphosate spray as people dressed as bees lie dead on the ground outside parliament on October 4, 2023 in The Hague, Netherlands. Demonstrators protest against the extension of usage of glyphosate, the most used herbicide in the world, on European agriculture. On October 13 Dutch minister Piet Adema will participate in a vote on glyphosate at the European Parliament. (Photo by Michel Porro/Getty Images)
Visitors look at goldfish swimming in tanks at Art Aquarium Museum Ginza in Tokyo, Japan, 04 October 2023. The Art Aquarium Museum is presenting a special autumnal exhibition until 21 November 2023. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Actors perform during the press pass of the musical ‘Chicago’ at the Apolo theater in Madrid, Spain, 04 October 2023. EPA-EFE/AITOR MARTIN
Priests, bishops, and cardinals preside at Holy Mass with the College of Cardinals for the Opening of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops on October 04, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. The Solemn Mass for the Opening of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops began with a modern version of the traditional Laudes Regiae hymn, invoking God’s protection and blessing on the Church, on Pope Francis and the Bishops and the flock entrusted to him, and on civil leaders and all women and men. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)
Supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv light flares and smoke flares prior the UEFA Europa Conference League group B match between KAA Gent and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Ghent, Belgium, 05 October 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
Dutch King Willem-Alexander views works of art by Bobbi Essers in the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 05 October 2023. The king awarded the Royal Prize for Painting 2023 to three young artists Thierry Oussou, Bobbi Essers and Ricardo van Eyk. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL
Former US President Donald J. Trump gestures to the media during a short recess on the third day of his civil fraud trial in New York, New York, USA, 04 October 2023. Trump, his adult sons and the Trump family business are facing a lawsuit by the State of New York accusing them of inflating the value of assets to get favourable loans from banks. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
Dortmund supporters display banners against the UEFA Champions League reforms during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in Dortmund, Germany, 04 October 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF
Supporters of Shakhtar Donetsk celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League group stage soccer match between Royal Antwerp and Shakhtar Donetsk in Antwerp, Belgium, 04 October 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku (L) scores 1-3 against Leipzig’s goalkeeper Janis Blaswich (R) during the UEFA Champions League group G soccer match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City, in Leipzig, Germany, 04 October 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Shilese Jones of Team United States competes on Balance Beam during the Women’s Team Final on Day Five of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on October 04, 2023, in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Banjara tribal woman wearing colourful ‘ghaghra’ and ‘choli’ (a blouse) looks on before cultural event in Bangalore, India, 04 October 2023. Banjara’s tribal people are innumerable nomadic tribes found in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha and West Bengal wandering from one place to another. Hundreds of Banjara community tribal people gathered to discuss various issues regarding economic, education, social and political status in the society. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Banjara tribal women wearing colourful ‘ghaghra’ and ‘choli’ (a blouse) dance during a cultural event in Bangalore, India, 04 October 2023. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
People perform a special rain-seeking mass prayer in Depok, West Java, Indonesia, on 04 October 2023. Hundreds of people attended the rain-seeking prayers, known as Istisqa prayer, performed by Muslims asking and seeking rain from God. The long dry season has caused drought, land fires and poor air quality in several cities in the country. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
An employee examines a diamond at a workshop in a diamond market in the western Indian city of Surat where 80 percent of the world’s diamonds are cut and polished, India, 02 October 2023 (issued 05 October 2023). The European Union plans to limit trade in Russian diamonds, said Chairman of the European Council Charles Michel. From the beginning of 2024, the G7 plans to introduce a direct ban on the import of Russian diamonds, and will also develop a mechanism for indirect bans that will limit their movement across the border. Around one-third of the world’s supply of diamonds are mined by Russian state-owned company Alrosa resulting in contributions of over 4.5 billion US dollars to the Russian economy each year. The proposed sanctions come after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Employees examine diamonds at a workshop in a diamond market in the western Indian city of Surat where 80 percent of the world’s diamonds are cut and polished, India, 03 October 2023 (issued 05 October 2023). The European Union plans to limit trade in Russian diamonds, said Chairman of the European Council Charles Michel. From the beginning of 2024, the G7 plans to introduce a direct ban on the import of Russian diamonds, and will also develop a mechanism for indirect bans that will limit their movement across the border. Around one-third of the world’s supply of diamonds are mined by Russian state-owned company Alrosa resulting in contributions of over 4.5 billion US dollars to the Russian economy each year. The proposed sanctions come after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
An aerial view of tourists enjoying the scenery of the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China’s Shanxi and northwest China’s Shaanxi provinces, 03 October 2023 (issued 04 October 2023). The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which lasts from 29 September to 06 October this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / LYU GUIMING
A general view at Fire Gardens during the EverNow festival on October 5, 2023, in Perth, Australia. EverNow celebrates Kambarang – the wildflower season of birth, new life and renewal in the indigenous Noongar calendar. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)
Tourists sit inside a water roller during sunset in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on 05 October 2023. Kashmir is experiencing pleasant weather as autumn sets in, ending a hot and dry summer with unusually high September temperatures. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during the Law and Justice (PiS) ruling party meeting with residents in Lomza, northeastern Poland, 04 October 2023. Parliamentary elections are scheduled on 15 October when Poles will elect 460 MPs and 100 senators for a four-year term. EPA-EFE/PAWEL SUPERNAK
In this photo illustration, a national alert is displayed on a cellphone on October 04, 2023, in Miami, Florida. The U.S. federal government sent the alert as part of a nationwide test of its Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts system. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) DM
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__cfduid
1 month
The cookie is used by cdn services like CloudFlare to identify individual clients behind a shared IP address and apply security settings on a per-client basis. It does not correspond to any user ID in the web application and does not store any personally identifiable information.
_GRECAPTCHA
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Google. In addition to certain standard Google cookies, reCAPTCHA sets a necessary cookie (_GRECAPTCHA) when executed for the purpose of providing its risk analysis.
cid
1 year
This is an important cookie in making credit card transaction on the website. It allows the online transaction without storing the credit card information.This service is provided by Stripe.com.
connect.sid
1 month
This cookie is used for authentication and for secure log-in. It registers the log-in information.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
1 year
Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the "Advertisement" category .
cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
11 months
The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
CookieLawInfoConsent
1 year
Records the default button state of the corresponding category & the status of CCPA. It works only in coordination with the primary cookie.
elementor
never
This cookie is used by the website's WordPress theme. It allows the website owner to implement or change the website's content in real-time.
JSESSIONID
session
Used by sites written in JSP. General purpose platform session cookies that are used to maintain users' state across page requests.
PHPSESSID
session
This cookie is native to PHP applications. The cookie is used to store and identify a users' unique session ID for the purpose of managing user session on the website. The cookie is a session cookies and is deleted when all the browser windows are closed.
viewed_cookie_policy
11 months
The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__gads
1 year 24 days
This cookie is set by Google and stored under the name dounleclick.com. This cookie is used to track how many times users see a particular advert which helps in measuring the success of the campaign and calculate the revenue generated by the campaign. These cookies can only be read from the domain that it is set on so it will not track any data while browsing through another sites.
_ga
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to calculate visitor, session, campaign data and keep track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.
_ga_Y7XD5FHQVG
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
_gat_UA-10686674-1
1 minute
This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.
_gid
1 day
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to store information of how visitors use a website and helps in creating an analytics report of how the website is doing. The data collected including the number visitors, the source where they have come from, and the pages visted in an anonymous form.
ajs_anonymous_id
never
This cookie is set by Segment.io to check the number of ew and returning visitors to the website.
ajs_user_id
never
The cookie is set by Segment.io and is used to analyze how you use the website
ANON_ID
3 months
This cookie is provided by Tribalfusion. The cookie is used to give a unique number to visitors, and collects data on user behaviour like what page have been visited. This cookie also helps to understand which sale has been generated by as a result of the advertisement served by third party.
jam_heavy_ga_session
5 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
UserID1
3 months
The cookie sets a unique anonymous ID for a website visitor. This ID is used to continue to identify users across different sessions and track their activities on the website. The data collected is used for analysis.
uvc
1 year 1 month
The cookie is set by addthis.com to determine the usage of Addthis.com service.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__tbc
2 years
This cookie is used for measuring the efficiency of advertisement by registering data on visitors from multiple website.
_cc_aud
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_cc
session
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_dc
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_id
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_kuid_
5 months 27 days
The cookie is set by Krux Digital under the domain krxd.net. The cookie stores a unique ID to identify a returning user for the purpose of targeted advertising.
_rxuuid
1 year
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting, advertesing and effective marketing. This cookie is used to set a unique ID to the visitors, which allow third party advertisers to target the visitors with relevant advertisement up to 1 year.
ANON_ID_old
3 months
This cookie helps to categorise the users interest and to create profiles in terms of resales of targeted marketing. This cookie is used to collect user information such as what pages have been viewed on the website for creating profiles.
bscookie
2 years
This cookie is a browser ID cookie set by Linked share Buttons and ad tags.
CMID
1 year
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
CMPRO
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMPS
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMST
1 day
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
DSID
1 hour
This cookie is setup by doubleclick.net. This cookie is used by Google to make advertising more engaging to users and are stored under doubleclick.net. It contains an encrypted unique ID.
google_push
5 minutes
This cookie is set by the Bidswitch. This cookie is used to collect statistical data related to the user website visit such as the number of visits, average time spent on the website and what pages have been loaded. This collected information is used to sort out the users based on demographics and geographical locations inorder to serve them with relevant online advertising.
i
1 year
The purpose of the cookie is not known yet.
id
3 months
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting and advertising. It is used to create a profile of the user's interest and to show relevant ads on their site. This Cookie is set by DoubleClick which is owned by Google.
IDE
1 year 24 days
Used by Google DoubleClick and stores information about how the user uses the website and any other advertisement before visiting the website. This is used to present users with ads that are relevant to them according to the user profile.
IDSYNC
1 year
This cookie is used for advertising purposes.
KADUSERCOOKIE
3 months
The cookie is set by pubmatic.com for identifying the visitors' website or device from which they visit PubMatic's partners' website.
KTPCACOOKIE
1 day
This cookie is set by pubmatic.com for the purpose of checking if third-party cookies are enabled on the user's website.
ljt_reader
1 year
This is a Lijit Advertising Platform cookie. The cookie is used for recognizing the browser or device when users return to their site or one of their partner's site.
loc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is set by Addthis. This is a geolocation cookie to understand where the users sharing the information are located.
mc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is associated with Quantserve to track anonymously how a user interact with the website.
mt_mop
1 month
Stores information about how the user uses the website such as what pages have been loaded and any other advertisement before visiting the website for the purpose of targeted advertisements.
personalization_id
2 years
This cookie is set by twitter.com. It is used integrate the sharing features of this social media. It also stores information about how the user uses the website for tracking and targeting.
suid_legacy
1 year
This cookie is used to collect information on user preference and interactioin with the website campaign content. This cookie is used for promoting events and products by the webiste owners on CRM-campaign-platform.
TDCPM
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
TDID
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
test_cookie
15 minutes
This cookie is set by doubleclick.net. The purpose of the cookie is to determine if the user's browser supports cookies.
tluid
3 months
This cookie is set by the provider AdRoll.This cookie is used to identify the visitor and to serve them with relevant ads by collecting user behaviour from multiple websites.
tuuid
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
tuuid_lu
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
uid
5 months 27 days
This cookie is used to measure the number and behavior of the visitors to the website anonymously. The data includes the number of visits, average duration of the visit on the website, pages visited, etc. for the purpose of better understanding user preferences for targeted advertisments.
uuid
1 year 27 days
To optimize ad relevance by collecting visitor data from multiple websites such as what pages have been loaded.
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Youtube. Used to track the information of the embedded YouTube videos on a website.
wfivefivec
1 year 1 month
The domain of this cookie is owned by Dataxu. The main business activity of this cookie is targeting and advertising. This cookie tracks the advertisement report which helps us to improve the marketing activity.
xbc
2 years
This cookie is used for optmizing the advertisement on the website more relevant by analysing the user behaviour and interaction with the website.
YSC
session
This cookies is set by Youtube and is used to track the views of embedded videos.
Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted
We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...
…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.
Comments - Please login in order to comment.