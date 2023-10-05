Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Historic drought in Brazilian Amazon expected to last until 2024, and more from around the world

A handout photo made available by the Mamirauá Institute of one of the 110 endangered river dolphins found dead in the Tefé River, in the Amazon, Brazil, on 23 September 2023 (issued 02 October 2023). The current drought in the Amazon, the largest freshwater reserve in the world that has brought rivers to minimal levels, leaving huge areas isolated due to navigability difficulties and putting dozens of municipalities on alert, could be historic and last until January, Brazilian official sources predict. EPA-EFE/André Zumak / Instituto Mamirauá
By Maverick Life Editors
05 Oct 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

An aerial photograph shows a tugboat and a ferry carrying fuel, gasoline, beverages, and vehicles stranded on a sandbank formed by a severe drought that is hitting the rivers of the Amazon basin in the municipality of Iranduba, on the opposite bank from Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, 03 October 2023. The current drought in the Amazon, where there are huge areas isolated due to difficulties in the navigability of the rivers, could be historic and extend until January 2024, according to the state-run Center for Monitoring of Alerts and Natural Disasters (Cemaden). EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves

Migrants travel on the train known as ‘the beast’, near Juarez City, state of Chihuahua, Mexico, 03 October 2023. The head of the National Migration Institute (INM) of Mexico, Francisco Garduno, ruled out the possibility of thousands of migrants continuing to use a freight train that runs through the country to reach the US border. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres

Priests and bishops attend a Holy Mass led by Pope Francis with the new Cardinals at the opening of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 04 October 2023. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Orthodox Jews hold the four species and pray during the Priestly Blessing ‘Birkat Kohanim’ prayer at the Feast of Tabernacles near the gate leading to Al Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem’s Old City, 04 October 2023. The Feast of Tabernacles ‘Sukkot’, which commemorates the exodus of Jews from Egypt, began on 29 September at sunset and ends on 06 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Picketers gather outside of Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California, USA, 03 October 2023. For the first time in two and a half months, representatives of SAG-AFTRA and the major Hollywood studios resumed negotiations on 02 October 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

A pet dog reacts while wearing a ‘Voltes V’ themed costume during a ‘Pawshion Show’ to mark World Animal Day in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines 04 October 2023. A village in Marikina enjoined owners and animal lovers to play dress-up with their pets and participate in a fashion-show-themed activity to entertain the community on World Animal Day and mark the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals in the Roman Catholic religion. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Sam Cane of the All Blacks with his son Hudson Cane during the New Zealand Captain’s Run at LOU training grounds ahead of their Rugby World Cup France 2023 match against Uruguay at Parc Olympique on October 04, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Munkhbayaasgalan of Mongolia shoots his arrow during the ‘Qabaq’ (type of shooting in Turkish archery) event at the Horseback Archery World Cup qualifier in Kuala Pilah, state of Negri Sembilan, Malaysia, 04 October 2023. The Horseback Archery World Cup qualifier will be held from 04 until 05 October 2023 with representatives from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, China, Mongolia and Korea. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Ben Hutton #17 of the Vegas Golden Knights vies for the puck against Ryan Carpenter #22 and Givani Smith #54 of the San Jose Sharks in the first period of their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 03, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Cholmi Pang (blue) of North Korea in action against Yuan Chang (red) of China during the Women’s 50-54Kg Final boxing match, at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, Hangzhou, China, 04 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Former US President Donald Trump during a trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Donald Trump is facing off against New York Attorney General Letitia James in a contentious civil trial that threatens his control over his real estate empire in the state. Photographer: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ksenia Horbenko (R), 28, and another woman apply make-up at the shelter for displaced people in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, 03 October 2023. Her house in Kushuhum was destroyed by a Russian strike on 19 July while they were visiting friends. Ksenia, along with her children Matviy (5) and Lady (1), are among the residents of the shelter that was founded in spring 2022 by volunteers, who organized a charity and found donors that make it possible to cover the basic needs of the people in need. The premises offer a canteen, showers, a laundry room and a play zone for children and can host around 100 people at a time. Since its foundation so far 3,347 persons have found a temporary home at the shelter. These days a group of 42 people live in the shelter, some of them already longer than a year. EPA-EFE/KATERYNA KLOCHKO

Ksenia Horbenko, 28, plays with her daughter Lada (L), in the play zone at the shelter for displaced people in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, 03 October 2023. EPA-EFE/KATERYNA KLOCHKO

A gallery worker views the work BDM Gruppe by German artist Georg Baselitz in London, Britain, 04 October 2023. The exhibition ‘Georg Baselitz: Sculptures 2011 -2015’ runs at the Serpentine South gallery from 05 October 2023 to 07 January 2024. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL DM

