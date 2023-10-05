Sponsored Content

By Press Council
05 Oct 2023
The Press Council of SA invites applications or nominations for public representatives for current and future vacancies on the Council and Panel of Adjudicators.

 

  • The primary aim of the Press Council is to promote and develop ethical practice in journalism; to promote the adoption and adherence to those standards by the South African print and online media and to provide a quick and free complaints mechanism for the public.
  • The Council and the Panel of Adjudicators comprise media and public representatives.
  • The Panel of Ombuds and the Chair of Appeals draw from the Panel of Adjudicators to participate in the adjudication of complaints from members of the public against publications that subscribe to the Press Code of Ethics and Conduct for South African print and online media.
  • Successful applicants will be of high standing and integrity, with a strong interest in the media, fully subscribe to the principles of free media and the Press Code of Ethics and Conduct for South African print and online media and shall act in furtherance of the aims and objectives of the Press Council.
  • They shall not be in the employ of the media. Candidates with expertise in media legislation and regulation are encouraged to apply.

Details: 

Applicants must be citizens of and permanently resident in South Africa, be at least 21 years old, and committed to the values underpinning the South African Constitution, as well as the Press Code of Ethics and Conduct for South African print and online media.

Any person who has a financial interest in the media, occupies a seat in a local, provincial or national legislative body, or is an office- bearer of a political party or movement, or is in the employ of the public service, is not eligible.

A nomination must be accompanied by a letter from the nominee accepting the nomination.

Duties involve attending four meetings a year and/or sitting on adjudication panels, when requested. The term is for five years.

How to apply:

Please submit a written application to one of the following channels:

Address:

Building 12, Burnside Island Office Park, 410 Jan Smuts Avenue, Craighall Park, Johannesburg

Email: [email protected] 

Telephone: 011 484 3612

 

CLOSING DATE: 06 November 2023  

www.presscouncil.org.za

