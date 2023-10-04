Sponsored Content

By The Vineyards by Rémey
04 Oct 2023
Introducing The Vineyards at Nooitgedacht Village - 72 Luxury Winelands Apartments for sale from R1,56 - R4,5 million. Discover more.

Welcome to The Vineyards – the latest addition to the magnificent Nooitgedacht Village in Stellenbosch, a thriving secure estate where over 360 families currently reside. With 72 luxury apartments and a vast range of onsite amenities, The Vineyards is an exceptional choice for residents and investors alike.

Facts & features overview

  • Apartments priced from R1,56 million – R4,5 million
  • One, two and three bed apartments as well as garden units and penthouses
  • All apartments include backup power
  • Sales go live on Wednesday, 25 October 2023 at 1pm
  • R100 000 launch discount

Enjoy the best of both worlds, a secure countryside lifestyle estate with beautiful views towards both the Stellenbosch vineyards and Simonsberg mountains, and the convenience of the vibrant town of Stellenbosch a mere 12-minute drive away.

Click here to explore this spectacular development

Secure, Tranquil Living

State-of-the-art security, featuring a 24/7 manned gatehouse and electrified perimeter fencing ensures you can go about your day with complete peace of mind. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur, an outdoors enthusiast, or simply seeking a serene place to call home, The Vineyards caters to your every need.

Village Amenities:

  • Manicured communal gardens
  • Communal parks with kids’ play areas
  • Devonvale Golf Club membership
  • Secure access to the greater 200ha Nooitgedacht Farm
  • Mountain bike and trail running routes
  • Picturesque dam for picnics and fishing
  • Planned: Clubhouse, swimming pool, and sports field

Contemporary offices, boardroom & shared workspacesz

The Foundry lifestyle centre 

In conjunction with the arrival of The Vineyards to Nooitgedacht Village will be the construction of The Foundry lifestyle centre which will include:

  • Restaurant, Coffee shop, wine bar & deli
  • Fully equipped indoor gym
  • Contemporary offices, boardroom & shared workspaces
  • Laundromat
  • Pre-school & day-care facilities
  • Doctors consulting room
  • Retail opportunity
  • Health & wellness treatment room
  • Hair salon
  • Short-term accommodation for loved ones
  • Online shopping delivery points

Contemporary winelands apartments

The Vineyards offers a wide selection of classic contemporary apartments for a vast range of buyers. Choose between a one, two or three bedroom apartment, the majority of which feature either a garden or balcony, perfect for savouring a sunset and a glass of wine. Crowning this spectacular development are two exclusive penthouses boasting spacious large terraces, covered patios and panoramic views of the Cape Winelands.

A considered investment

  • Pricing starts from only R1,56 million
  • No transfer duties
  • Strong capital growth in developing node
  • R100 000 launch day discount
  • High long-term rental demand area
  • Short build time with expected completion Q4 2024
  • Optional extras – Double Galzin , Aircon

Culture-Rich Stellenbosch

Just a 45-minute drive from Cape Town, Stellenbosch, the City of Oaks, is a vibrant town renowned for its beautiful bustling streets, wine farms, cafes, shops, restaurants, historical buildings, and excellent educational institutions.

Under 10 Minutes

  • Simonsig Wine Estate
  • Beyerskloof
  • Muratie Wine Estate
  • Devonvale Golf & Wine Estate
  • Devonplace Convenience Centre
  • Nooitgedacht Estate Weddings & Functions

Under 20 Minutes

  • Stellenbosch Town
  • Eikestad Shopping Mall
  • Stellenbosch University
  • Hazendal Wine Estate
  • Jonkershoek Nature Reserve
  • More than 1000km of trails with winelands MTB pass

The Sales Launch

The Vineyards launch day is anticipated to draw a flurry of interested investors and home owners. Therefore we urge proactive buyers to capitalise on the incredible R100,000 launch discount available on launch day.

What you need to know

  • Sales launch online at 1pm on Wednesday, 25 October 2023
  • Shortlist your favourite apartments ahead of the launch
  • Unlock your R100 000 launch discount

Proudly developed by Rémey

For more information visit the-vineyards.co.za

Contact our development experts

Cheronne | [email protected]

Chantel | [email protected]

