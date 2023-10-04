Welcome to The Vineyards – the latest addition to the magnificent Nooitgedacht Village in Stellenbosch, a thriving secure estate where over 360 families currently reside. With 72 luxury apartments and a vast range of onsite amenities, The Vineyards is an exceptional choice for residents and investors alike.

Facts & features overview

Apartments priced from R1,56 million – R4,5 million

One, two and three bed apartments as well as garden units and penthouses

All apartments include backup power

Sales go live on Wednesday, 25 October 2023 at 1pm

R100 000 launch discount

Enjoy the best of both worlds, a secure countryside lifestyle estate with beautiful views towards both the Stellenbosch vineyards and Simonsberg mountains, and the convenience of the vibrant town of Stellenbosch a mere 12-minute drive away.

Secure, Tranquil Living

State-of-the-art security, featuring a 24/7 manned gatehouse and electrified perimeter fencing ensures you can go about your day with complete peace of mind. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur, an outdoors enthusiast, or simply seeking a serene place to call home, The Vineyards caters to your every need.

Village Amenities:

Manicured communal gardens

Communal parks with kids’ play areas

Devonvale Golf Club membership

Secure access to the greater 200ha Nooitgedacht Farm

Mountain bike and trail running routes

Picturesque dam for picnics and fishing

Planned: Clubhouse, swimming pool, and sports field

The Foundry lifestyle centre

In conjunction with the arrival of The Vineyards to Nooitgedacht Village will be the construction of The Foundry lifestyle centre which will include:

Restaurant, Coffee shop, wine bar & deli

Fully equipped indoor gym

Contemporary offices, boardroom & shared workspaces

Laundromat

Pre-school & day-care facilities

Doctors consulting room

Retail opportunity

Health & wellness treatment room

Hair salon

Short-term accommodation for loved ones

Online shopping delivery points

Contemporary winelands apartments

The Vineyards offers a wide selection of classic contemporary apartments for a vast range of buyers. Choose between a one, two or three bedroom apartment, the majority of which feature either a garden or balcony, perfect for savouring a sunset and a glass of wine. Crowning this spectacular development are two exclusive penthouses boasting spacious large terraces, covered patios and panoramic views of the Cape Winelands.

A considered investment

Pricing starts from only R1,56 million

No transfer duties

Strong capital growth in developing node

R100 000 launch day discount

High long-term rental demand area

Short build time with expected completion Q4 2024

Optional extras – Double Galzin , Aircon

Culture-Rich Stellenbosch

Just a 45-minute drive from Cape Town, Stellenbosch, the City of Oaks, is a vibrant town renowned for its beautiful bustling streets, wine farms, cafes, shops, restaurants, historical buildings, and excellent educational institutions.

Under 10 Minutes

Simonsig Wine Estate

Beyerskloof

Muratie Wine Estate

Devonvale Golf & Wine Estate

Devonplace Convenience Centre

Nooitgedacht Estate Weddings & Functions

Under 20 Minutes

Stellenbosch Town

Eikestad Shopping Mall

Stellenbosch University

Hazendal Wine Estate

Jonkershoek Nature Reserve

More than 1000km of trails with winelands MTB pass

The Sales Launch

The Vineyards launch day is anticipated to draw a flurry of interested investors and home owners. Therefore we urge proactive buyers to capitalise on the incredible R100,000 launch discount available on launch day.

What you need to know

Sales launch online at 1pm on Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Shortlist your favourite apartments ahead of the launch

Unlock your R100 000 launch discount

Proudly developed by Rémey

For more information visit the-vineyards.co.za

Contact our development experts

Cheronne | [email protected]

Chantel | [email protected]

