Introducing The Vineyards at Nooitgedacht Village – Your gateway to the Winelands
Introducing The Vineyards at Nooitgedacht Village - 72 Luxury Winelands Apartments for sale from R1,56 - R4,5 million. Discover more.
Welcome to The Vineyards – the latest addition to the magnificent Nooitgedacht Village in Stellenbosch, a thriving secure estate where over 360 families currently reside. With 72 luxury apartments and a vast range of onsite amenities, The Vineyards is an exceptional choice for residents and investors alike.
Facts & features overview
- Apartments priced from R1,56 million – R4,5 million
- One, two and three bed apartments as well as garden units and penthouses
- All apartments include backup power
- Sales go live on Wednesday, 25 October 2023 at 1pm
- R100 000 launch discount
Enjoy the best of both worlds, a secure countryside lifestyle estate with beautiful views towards both the Stellenbosch vineyards and Simonsberg mountains, and the convenience of the vibrant town of Stellenbosch a mere 12-minute drive away.
Secure, Tranquil Living
State-of-the-art security, featuring a 24/7 manned gatehouse and electrified perimeter fencing ensures you can go about your day with complete peace of mind. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur, an outdoors enthusiast, or simply seeking a serene place to call home, The Vineyards caters to your every need.
Village Amenities:
- Manicured communal gardens
- Communal parks with kids’ play areas
- Devonvale Golf Club membership
- Secure access to the greater 200ha Nooitgedacht Farm
- Mountain bike and trail running routes
- Picturesque dam for picnics and fishing
- Planned: Clubhouse, swimming pool, and sports field
The Foundry lifestyle centre
In conjunction with the arrival of The Vineyards to Nooitgedacht Village will be the construction of The Foundry lifestyle centre which will include:
- Restaurant, Coffee shop, wine bar & deli
- Fully equipped indoor gym
- Contemporary offices, boardroom & shared workspaces
- Laundromat
- Pre-school & day-care facilities
- Doctors consulting room
- Retail opportunity
- Health & wellness treatment room
- Hair salon
- Short-term accommodation for loved ones
- Online shopping delivery points
Contemporary winelands apartments
The Vineyards offers a wide selection of classic contemporary apartments for a vast range of buyers. Choose between a one, two or three bedroom apartment, the majority of which feature either a garden or balcony, perfect for savouring a sunset and a glass of wine. Crowning this spectacular development are two exclusive penthouses boasting spacious large terraces, covered patios and panoramic views of the Cape Winelands.
A considered investment
- Pricing starts from only R1,56 million
- No transfer duties
- Strong capital growth in developing node
- R100 000 launch day discount
- High long-term rental demand area
- Short build time with expected completion Q4 2024
- Optional extras – Double Galzin , Aircon
Culture-Rich Stellenbosch
Just a 45-minute drive from Cape Town, Stellenbosch, the City of Oaks, is a vibrant town renowned for its beautiful bustling streets, wine farms, cafes, shops, restaurants, historical buildings, and excellent educational institutions.
Under 10 Minutes
- Simonsig Wine Estate
- Beyerskloof
- Muratie Wine Estate
- Devonvale Golf & Wine Estate
- Devonplace Convenience Centre
- Nooitgedacht Estate Weddings & Functions
Under 20 Minutes
- Stellenbosch Town
- Eikestad Shopping Mall
- Stellenbosch University
- Hazendal Wine Estate
- Jonkershoek Nature Reserve
- More than 1000km of trails with winelands MTB pass
The Sales Launch
The Vineyards launch day is anticipated to draw a flurry of interested investors and home owners. Therefore we urge proactive buyers to capitalise on the incredible R100,000 launch discount available on launch day.
What you need to know
- Sales launch online at 1pm on Wednesday, 25 October 2023
- Shortlist your favourite apartments ahead of the launch
- Unlock your R100 000 launch discount
Proudly developed by Rémey
