MISO-MAYO MIX
What’s cooking today: Asian chicken mayo with coriander-lemon couscous
Switch up your chicken mayonnaise by adding a dash of Japanese miso and a lovely dollop of Kewpie mayo to the mix.
In search of a variation of the idea of coronation chicken – cold chicken in a creamy mayo sauce with spices and dried apricots – I turned my eyes eastwards and came up with this alternative with an Asian slant. In a word: miso.
The dark and mysterious flavour of miso adds a touch of enigmatic class to mayonnaise. To make the sauce just a little more Japanese in profile, I also used Kewpie mayonnaise, a product that is favoured by many chefs for its distinctive flavour. It is available from the Asian sections of supermarkets.
Miso is a fermented paste of soybean with salt and other ingredients, which can include seaweed, barley or rice. Most famously, it is used for Japan’s staple miso soup, which also contains dashi, a basic Japanese range of stocks.
Note: Kewpie mayo contains MSG.
(Serves 2)
Ingredients
1 cup leftover cooked chicken, diced
2 spring onions, finely chopped
2 cm peeled ginger, grated
1 medium red pepper, diced
1 medium green pepper, diced
For the sauce:
1 cup Kewpie mayonnaise
⅓ cup miso paste
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tsp chilli paste or sambal oelek or Forage and Feast chilli oil from Checkers
½ tsp sesame oil
For the couscous:
100 g couscous
130 ml hot water
⅓ cup lemon juice
¼ cup chopped coriander
Method
Add the sauce ingredients to a bowl and stir in the diced chicken.
Stir in the spring onions, ginger and diced red and green pepper.
Pour the couscous into a bowl and add 130 ml hot (not boiling) water. Cover and let it stand for five minutes.
Fluff the couscous with a fork to separate all the grains.
Stir in the lemon juice and finely chopped coriander. DM
This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.
