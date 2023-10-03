Newsdeck

Nobel Prize

Trio win Nobel physics prize for tiny light pulses that capture changes in atoms

Trio win Nobel physics prize for tiny light pulses that capture changes in atoms
Permanent secretary of the Royal Academy of Sciences Hans Ellegren (C), together with members Eva Olsson (L) and Mats Larsson, speaks during the announcement of the winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics, at the Royal Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, 03 October 2023. The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics was jointly awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L'Huillier for 'experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter', the The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND SWEDEN OUT
By Reuters
03 Oct 2023
0

STOCKHOLM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Scientists Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L'Huillier won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics for creating incredibly short pulses of light that can capture processes inside atoms and molecules, in work which could advance medical diagnostics and electronics.

The Nobel academy said their studies had given humanity new tools for exploring the movement of electrons inside atoms, where changes occur in a few tenths of an attosecond – a unit so short that there are as many attoseconds in one second as there have been seconds since the birth of the universe.

The prize, which was raised this year to 11 million Swedish crowns (about $1 million), is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

“The ability to generate attosecond pulses of light has opened the door on a tiny, extremely tiny, time scale and it’s also opened the door to the world of electrons,” said Eva Olsson, member of the Nobel Prize in Physics Selection Committee.

It was once thought that these changes in electrons could not be seen, but the use of attosecond pulses has changed this, she added.

In an example of possible applications, the field held promise in areas such as a new in-vitro diagnostic technique to detect characteristic molecular traces of diseases in blood samples, the academy said.

Agostini and L’Hullier, both French-born though they work in the United States and Sweden respectively, were quickly congratulated by Sylvie Retailleau, France’s minister of Higher Education, who said they were a “great source of pride”.

L’Huillier, who received word she had won the prize in the middle of a lecture, told a news conference over the phone, “it is really a prestigious prize and I’m so happy to get it. It’s incredible.”

She works at Lund University in Sweden and Agostini is a professor at Ohio State University in the United States.

Hungarian-born Krausz is director at Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics in Germany.

Physics is the second Nobel to be awarded this week after Hungarian scientist Katalin Kariko and U.S. colleague Drew Weissman won the medicine prize for making mRNA molecule discoveries that paved the way for COVID-19 vaccines.

Created in the will of dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel, the prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace have been awarded since 1901 with a few interruptions, becoming the arguably highest honour for scientists everywhere.

While the award for peace can hog the limelight, the physics prize has likewise often taken centre stage with winners such as Albert Einstein and awards for science that has fundamentally changed how we see the world.

Last year, Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the prize for work on quantum entanglement, where two particles are linked regardless of the space between them, something that unsettled Einstein himself who once referred to it as “spooky action at a distance”.

Announced on consecutive weekdays in early October, the physics prize announcement will be followed by ones for chemistry, literature, peace and economics, the latter a later addition to the original line-up.

By Niklas Pollard and Johan Ahlander

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander in Stockholm; additional reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo and Elizabeth Pineau in Paris; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Newsletters

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Op-eds

The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield
SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield
Outrage as ‘remarkable’ top Eastern Cape health official, Dr Ronel Wagner shifted to premier’s office
South Africa

Outrage as ‘remarkable’ top Eastern Cape health official, Dr Ronel Wagner shifted to premier’s office

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Top House Republican McCarthy vows to survive ouster threat for avoiding shutdown
Newsdeck

Top House Republican McCarthy vows to survive ouster threat for avoiding shutdown
Taylor Swift's NFL era: Pop star attends second Chiefs football game
Newsdeck

Taylor Swift's NFL era: Pop star attends second Chiefs football game
Zimbabwe searches for mine survivors as relatives lose hope
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe searches for mine survivors as relatives lose hope
Mexican church roof collapses, killing 5; rescuers search for survivors
Newsdeck

Mexican church roof collapses, killing 5; rescuers search for survivors

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options