Newsdeck

GAME-CHANGER

Taylor Swift love rumours boost NFL Sunday ratings for NBC

Taylor Swift and her lyrics displayed on the NFL’s X profile page.
By Bloomberg
03 Oct 2023
0

Singer Taylor Swift has already given the concert and movie businesses a boost. Now the NFL is getting its own version of a Taylor bump.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football drew an audience of 27 million viewers, up 22% from a year ago, as the rumoured relationship between Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce pulled in additional fans. That included 2 million more women, the network said Monday.

It’s the second weekend in a row that Swift’s presence in the luxury box of an NFL game has been credited with delivering publicity for the league. She also turned out to see Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears a week earlier, sitting with Kelce’s mom, Donna.

The fan excitement has been reflected in the amount of money bet on games. Action on Kelce via DraftKings more than doubled over the weekend.

The dollar value bet on Kelce’s performance on Sunday was twice his two prior games combined, according to an emailed statement from DraftKings. Rumours began to spread that he was dating Swift before his first regular season game.

The most popular Kelce bets on Sunday’s game against the New York Jets by amount of money wagered were for longest reception and scoring, DraftKings said. The Chiefs beat the Jets 23-20. Kelce amassed 60 receiving yards but didn’t score.

The ratings and the betting illustrate the almost instantaneous and broad impact that Swift regularly has on the public. She helped to drive US economic growth in the third quarter.

Her presence doubled ticket sales on StubHub for the Chief’s Sunday game against the Jets. Last week’s Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears was the the most watched show of the week with 24.3 million viewers, scoring first among female audiences. Kelce’s jersey sales shot up by nearly 400%. The planned release of a film about Swift’s Eras concert tour recently moved the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings.

The NFL is capitalising on Swift’s attendance. It changed the banner of its page on X, formerly known as Twitter, to show her cheering at a game, and its Instagram page biography said “chiefs are 2-0 as swifties” on Monday.

She brought celebrity friends Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman to MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Marketers also sought to cash in, with companies airing commercials during the game that featured Swift or Kelce.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Newsletters

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Weekend of bloodshed sees protection officer killed in mass shooting and policewoman found murdered
Maverick News

Weekend of bloodshed sees protection officer killed in mass shooting and policewoman found murdered
Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield
SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield
The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton
Op-eds

The Finance Ghost – the lowdown on the chicken crisis, Bytes and Texton

TOP READS IN SECTION

Top House Republican McCarthy vows to survive ouster threat for avoiding shutdown
Newsdeck

Top House Republican McCarthy vows to survive ouster threat for avoiding shutdown
I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24- 30 September 2023
Taylor Swift's NFL era: Pop star attends second Chiefs football game
Newsdeck

Taylor Swift's NFL era: Pop star attends second Chiefs football game
Mexican church roof collapses, killing 5; rescuers search for survivors
Newsdeck

Mexican church roof collapses, killing 5; rescuers search for survivors
Zimbabwe searches for mine survivors as relatives lose hope
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe searches for mine survivors as relatives lose hope

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options