The last supermoon of the year, and more from around the world

The last supermoon of the year, and more from around the world
View of the last supermoon of the year, known as Harvest moon, from the village of Sant Elm, Majorca island, eastern Spain, early 30 September 2023. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA
By Maverick Life Editors
02 Oct 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

Cardinals and bishops attend the Ordinary Public Consistory for the Creation of new Cardinals held by Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Square on September 30, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis holds a consistory for the creation of 21 new cardinals, the consistory falls before the start of the Synod on Synodality, set to take place in October. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Cardinals pray as they attend the Ordinary Public Consistory for the Creation of new Cardinals held by Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Square on September 30, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis holds a consistory for the creation of 21 new cardinals, the consistory falls before the start of the Synod on Synodality, set to take place in October. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Judges arrive at Westminster Abbey for the annual service to mark the start of the legal year on October 2, 2023 in London, England. The beginning of the legal year in the United Kingdom is marked annually with a procession of judges from Temple Bar to Westminster Abbey, where the Judges Service takes place. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the Priestly Blessing ‘Birkat Kohanim’ prayer during the Feast of Tabernacles at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Old City, 02 October 2023. The Feast of Tabernacles ‘Sukkot’, which commemorates the exodus of Jews from Egypt, began on 29 September at sunset, and ends on 06 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Indian school children throw flowers over a statue of Mahatma Gandhi as they pay their respects during the Gandhi Jayanthi celebration that marks Gandhi’s birth anniversary in Bangalore, India, 02 October 2023. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated annually across India on 02 October, to mark the birthday of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. This year marks the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the father of the Indian nation. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Demonstrators gather next to a Manohra dance billboard promoting Thai tourism, as they join a walking rally on a main road, to mark the World Habitat Day 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand, 02 October 2023. Thousands of the people, including the homeless and ethnic Karens participated in a rally with protesters from the Four Regions Slum Network, held to mark World Habitat Day, calling on the government and related agencies to provide housing, and a livelihood to lead to better living conditions. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

People participate in the Mil Tambores 2023 carnival where more than 100 groups from Chile and other countries gathered in Valparaiso, Chile, 01 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ADRIANA THOMASA

Artists present a show of the pre-Hispanic culture during the fire lighting ceremony of the XIX Pan American Games 2023, in Teotihuacan, Mexico, 29 September 2023. Chilean Neven Ilic, President of Panam Sports, predicted before the new fire that the Pan American Games in his country, from 20 October to 05 November, will be a celebration of reunion after hard years in the continent. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Rini Handayani (C) cries as she calls her son’s name during a rally to mark the first anniversary of the deadly stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, 01 October 2023. Fans and family of the victims prepared to gather at the stadium to mark the first anniversary of Kanjuruhan stadium stampede that killed at least 135 people following the soccer match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya in East Java on 01 October 2022, after police fired tear gas to stop soccer fans from entering the pitch causing panic. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

People rally in Niamey, Niger, 01 October 2023. The gathering comes a few days after the departure of the French ambassador from the country. The French president announced on 24 September that France would withdraw its ambassador and military personnel from the country. The French military was yet to leave the Niamey base. EPA-EFE/ISSIFOU DJIBO

Soccer fans burn dry grass on the pitch inside the stadium during a rally marking the first anniversary of the soccer stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, 01 October 2023. Fans and family of the victims gathered at the stadium to mark the first anniversary of Kanjuruhan stadium stampede that killed at least 135 people following the soccer match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya in East Java on 01 October 2022, after police fired tear gas to stop soccer fans from entering the pitch causing panic. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Handlers lead a camel down the central aisle as part of a procession during services celebrating the Feast of St. Francis, in tribute to Saint Francis, the church’s patron saint of animals and the environment, at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York, New York, USA, 01 October 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A dog named ‘Daphne’ during services celebrating the Feast of St. Francis, in tribute to Saint Francis, the church’s patron saint of animals and the environment, at Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York, New York, USA, 01 October 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Handlers gather with animals for a procession during services celebrating the Feast of St. Francis, in tribute to Saint Francis, the church’s patron saint of animals and the environment, at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York, New York, USA, 01 October 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Rico Luginbuehl drives 77 alpacas and llamas during the “Alpabzug” from the Griesalp area back into the valley in Kiental, Switzerland, on 30 September 2023. In Autumn, the alpacas and llamas descend from the alpine pastures to lower grounds. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

A dog on a leash walks past a group of Armenian police officers sitting on a bench as they keep watch near the government building during an opposition rally demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Pashinyan due to the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, in downtown Yerevan, Armenia, 30 September 2023. Azerbaijan on 19 September 2023 launched a brief military offensive on the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway enclais home to some 120,000 ethnic Armenians. Following a ceasefire agreed on 20 September 2023, Azerbaijan opened all checkpoints with Armenia for the unimpeded exit of civilians from the disputed territory. The Armenian government announced the evacuation of more than 100,000 residents from Nagorno-Karabakh, and a humanitarian centre has been set up in the village of Kornidzor near the so-called Lachin corridor, the main route between Armenia and the breakaway region. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

A cat dressed in a cat fashion costume sits on a radio-controlled miniature model racing car during a cat show event in Bangkok, Thailand, on 30 September 2023. Various breeds of cats are presented at a cat show event for feline lovers aimed to boost the growing pet market. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Vintage cars are pictured during the parade with the Rovos Rail Steam Train during the annual Great Train Race in Heidelberg, South Africa, on 30 September 2023. The annual event sees a vintage steam train as vintage cars, motorcycles and aircraft on display as well as vendor stalls selling food and beers. The Great Train Race is in its 5th year and welcomed the luxurious Rovos Rail Steam Train from Pretoria at the Heidelberg Railway station. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook

Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, lead the field on a pace lap before the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 01, 2023 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Turkish Moto3 rider Deniz Oncu (L, front) of team RED BULL KTM AJO leads the pack during the Moto3 race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan, at the Mobility Resort Motegi racetrack in Motegi, Japan, 01 October 2023. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Migrants travel atop the ‘La Bestia’ freight train in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, Mexico, 29 September 2023 (issued 01 October 2023). Thousands of migrants are still boarding the trains in Mexico on their way to the United States, despite efforts by authorities and the train company Ferromex to deter them. EPA-EFE/LUIS TORRES

Villagers collect belongings following a storm surge brought by an approaching typhoon that destroyed their homes, at a coastal village in Manila, Philippines, 02 October 2023. The Philippine government weather bureau warned residents in northern Luzon island of possible flash floods and landslides that may be triggered by heavy rains brought by tropical cyclone Koinu, which recently reached typhoon category. Koinu is located 675 kilometres east of Aparri, Cagayan province packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometres per hour (kph) near the centre and gustiness of up to 150 kph. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

An image made with a drone shows a boat motoring by the wooden hulls of sunken ships, many from WW1, in the Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary near Nanjemoy, Maryland, USA, 30 September 2023. Known as the ‘Ghost Fleet of the Potomac,’ the boats were beached and burned after the war. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Simone Biles of the Team United States competes on the Balance Beam during Women’s Qualifications on Day Two of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 01, 2023, in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (R) of Mexico in action against Jermell Charlo (L) of the USA during their 12-round Undisputed World Super Middleweight Championship title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 30 September 2023. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A long exposure photo shows Hayata Hina of Japan in action during the Women’s Singles finals match, at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, Hangzhou, China, 01 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in action against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia during the semifinal round of the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo, Japan, 30 September 2023. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

US actor Jessica Chastain receives the Golden Icon Award during the 19th Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) in Zurich, Switzerland, 01 October 2023. The film festival runs from 28 September to 08 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

Supporters of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), of a presidential candidate, Alexander B. Cummings, attend a pre-victory rally at the Antoinette Tubman Football stadium in Monrovia, Liberia, 01 October 2023. Liberians are heading to the polls to elect a new president in the general elections on 10 October. The National Elections Commission (NEC), has announced, 20 candidates are vying for the country’s top job, including incumbent president George Weah, who is seeking re-election. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO. DM

