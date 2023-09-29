Amazon basin region suffers severe drought, and more from around the world
A view of the severe drought affecting the Lago do Piranha Sustainable Development Reserve in Manacapuru, Amazonas, Brazil 27 September 2023. Fish are dying due to severe drought in the Amazon basin region. Of the 62 municipalities in the state of Amazonas, 59 are affected. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 80 thousand people are affected by the drought. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
Boatman Paulo Monteiro da Cruz, 49, navigates his boat among thousands of fish killed by the heat and acidity of the water, in the Lago do Piranha Sustainable Development Reserve in Manacapuru, Amazonas, Brazil 27 September 2023. Fish are dying due to severe drought in the Amazon basin region. Of the 62 municipalities in the state of Amazonas, 59 are affected. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 80 thousand people are affected by the drought. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves
A handout photo made available by the Kerayvoty Reserve of a group of fishermen analyzing the carcass of a whale 15.5 meters long and weighing around 20 tons, on a beach in the department (province) of Colonia, in the southwest of Uruguay, (issued 27 September 2023). According to the person in charge of the nature reserve, intended for the preservation and conservation of native and exotic animals, located about four kilometres from Artilleros, veterinarians consulted estimated that it was a blue whale. ‘It is a whale that weighs around 20 tons or so. It measures 15.5 meters long and 3.4 meters wide,’ he stated, to which he pointed out that the last time a specimen of this species was seen stranded in the South American country was a century ago. EPA-EFE/Reserva Kerayvoty
‘Sycamore Gap’ tree on Hadrian’s Wall now lies on the ground, leaving behind only a stump in the spot it once proudly stood on September 28, 2023 northeast of Haltwhistle, England. The tree, which was felled overnight, was one of the UK’s most photographed and appeared in the 1991 Kevin Costner film “Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.” (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Police prepare to remove climate activists from the group “Last Generation” (“Letzte Generation”) who had glued themselves on the asphalt to block an intersection on an offramp of the A100 highway on September 28, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. Last Generation is continuing its disruptive protests to put pressure on politicians to stop the burning of fossil fuels in Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Visitors stand on the breakwater during their visit to the Shore Temple beach on World Tourism Day, at the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, situated around 50km from Chennai, India, 27 September 2023. World Tourism Day is commemorated annually on 27 September to foster awareness among the international community about the importance of tourism and its cultural and economic value. This year, under the theme ‘Tourism and Green Investment,’ highlights the need for more and better-targeted investments for sustainable development goals. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
Yemenis sit on a stone-built justice scale with a word reading in Arabic ‘September’ during the Mawlid celebration, in Sana’a, Yemen, 27 September 2023. Thousands of Yemenis gathered at al-Sabaeen Square in Sana’a to commemorate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, known as Mawlid, which is annually celebrated by many Muslim countries on the 12th day of Rabi al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. The Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca Saudi Arabia in 570 AD. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
An Afghan refugee boy attends class at Syed Jamal Uddin High School that faces closure due to funding shortages in Karachi, Pakistan, 26 September 2023 (issued 27 September 2023). The Syed Jamaluddin Afghani High School, which currently has over 300 students, is facing difficulties keeping its doors open due to limited resources. The school principal, Zikrullah Younisy, says the numerous challenges they face include water and electricity scarcity, rental dues, instructor salaries, and a shortage of textbooks. Despite these challenges, the girls at the school consider themselves fortunate to receive an education, considering the Taliban’s restrictions on women’s education in Afghanistan. The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, estimates that more than 65,000 officially registered Afghans reside in Karachi. Many of these individuals reside in Afghan Basti, while others are concentrated in the Al-Asif neighbourhood of the city. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect Hadas or Myrtle plants, at a special market ahead of Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, in the Ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood of Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, 27 September 2023. The Sukkot feast, which commemorates the exodus of Jews from Egypt, begins on 29 September at sunset and ends on 06 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Indian devotees carry and worship an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha before its immersion into the Arabian Sea, as part of a ritual of the Ganpati festival, as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, India, 28 September 2023. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is a ten-day-long event which is celebrated all over India. During the Ganpati festival, which is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha, idols of the Hindu deity are worshipped at hundreds of pandals or makeshift tents before they are immersed into water bodies. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
A sales promotion woman showcases a dress as she live-streams on an e-commerce platform at a shop in Depok, Indonesia, 28 September 2023. The Indonesian government announced a new regulation that officially bans social media sites such as TikTok and Instagram from selling goods and services directly, amid complaints from small and medium business traders, who lack buyers due to goods on social media being sold much cheaper. The Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan explained that social media such as TikTok and Instagram can only promote goods or services. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
Clothing detail during the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
Models sit on benches along the runway during the Empty Behavior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show at Palais de Tokyo as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
Dancer Carmen Werner, from the Provisional Danza Company of Spain, presents the work ‘Te aviso si el mundo cambia’ (I’ll let you know if the world changes), at the XVIII International Contemporary Dance Festival EDANCO 2023, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 27 September 2023. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría
A man in traditional Bavarian clothes rides a scooter in the city during the 188th Oktoberfest beer and amusement festival in the German Bavaria state’s capital of Munich, Germany, 27 September 2023. The Oktoberfest 2023 runs from 16 September to 03 October and around six million visitors are expected from all over the world. At half-time, 3,4 million people have visited the festival. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
A woman reacts next to followers of Sufi groups during a march to celebrate the Mawlid (The birthday of Prophet Muhammad) at Al Hussein district, Cairo, Egypt, 27 September 2023. Sufi groups resumed the annual street march on Mawlid Day after three years of cancellation due to COVID-19 restrictions. Many Muslims around the world celebrate the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday every year on the 12th of the Rabi-ul-Awal, the third month of the Islamic Calendar, which falls this year on 27 September. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
Democratic Senator from New Jersey Bob Menendez (C) exits the US federal court after a hearing following his indictment this week on bribery charges in New York, New York, USA, 27 September 2023. Senator Menendez and his wife Nadine and three New Jersey businessmen are accused of a bribery scheme, including conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and conspiracy to commit extortion under colour of official right. EPA-EFE/EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ DM
