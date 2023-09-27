WGA Boards Approve Studio Deal, Sending Contract to Member Vote

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Striking SAG-AFTRA members picket outside Warner Bros. Studio as the actors strike continues on September 26, 2023 in Burbank, California. Hollywood is awaiting the final vote on a tentative contract agreement between over 11,000 Writers Guild of America (WGA) members and Hollywood studios in the nearly 150-day writers strike. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The board of the Writers Guild of America West and the council that oversees the Writers Guild of America East said their strike will end at 12:01 a.m. Los Angeles time on Wednesday. Union members will now vote on the new contract, with balloting scheduled to end Oct. 9, the groups said in a statement.

With the two bodies authorizing a vote, union leadership provided members with a copy of the tentative agreement, including pay, the so-called residuals that members will get from reruns and staffing levels.

The 11,500-member writers union and studios including Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. reached a new labor agreement on Sept. 24 following days of intense talks aimed at ending a strike that began on May 2.

The writers went on strike for the first time since 2007 to fight for higher pay from streaming services, which have reshaped how TV is made and how talent gets paid. The Screen Actors Guild joined them in July over similar concerns.

