South Korea’s first military parade in a decade, and more from around the world

South Korean soldiers give a demonstration of their skills in the traditional Korean martial art of taekwondo during a celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day in Seongnam, South Korea, 26 September 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM HONG-JI
By Maverick Life Editors
27 Sep 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 72 hours.

An armored column parade during the 75th Armed Forces Day on the main street in Seoul, South Korea, 26 September 2023. South Korea held on 26 September its largest military parade in a decade in a climate of continued tensions and shows of force with neighbouring North Korea. The parade, was held every five year since 1998, it had been scaled down to a simpler form in an effort to calm tensions with North Korea. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

People watch a military parade in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Climate activists of the ‘Last Generation’ group try to block the street ahead of the Berlin Marathon 2023, in Berlin, Germany, 24 September 2023. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Presidential candidate Javier Milei of La Libertad Avanza lifts a chainsaw next to his candidate to Buenos Aires Province governor, Carolina Piparo during a rally on September 25, 2023 in San Martin, Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images)

The coffin of the late former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano leaves the Chamber of deputies following the funeral ceremony, on September 26, 2023 in Rome, Italy. Giorgio Napolitano, born June 29, 1925 in Naples and died September 22, 2023 in Rome, was President of the Italian Republic from May 15, 2006 to January 14, 2015. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

A bull with its horns on fire chases revellers during the ‘Bou embolat’ (lit: bull with balls) festive activity, in Carpesa, Valencia, Spain, late 23 September 2024 (issued 24 September 2023). The ‘Bou embolat’ festival was banned in Valencia in 2016, but has been reinstated by the new regional government in Carpesa, northern Valencia, Spain. EPA-EFE/Biel Aliño

Aboubacar, a member of a nomadic group from Chad rides a donkey through grassland on September 21, 2023 in Niangara, Congo. Tensions between local Congolese communities and groups of nomadic herders in the remote northern jungles of the Democratic Republic of Congo have increased in recent years. Congolese authorities claim that these groups are illegally exploiting the land, lack any documentation, and are well-armed. The nomadic groups migrate to Congo from Chad, Central African Republic and Sudan, and in the territory of Niangara alone, may have herds of up to 15,000 cattle. (Photo by Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Getty Images)

Aerial views of herds of cattle belonging to nomadic groups on September 15, 2023 in Niangara, Congo. (Photo by Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Getty Images)

Hindu devotees gather next to an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesh washed ashore after being immersed in the sea of the Bay of Bengal, during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Pattinapakkam beach, in Chennai, India, 24 September 2023. The ten-day-long Hindu festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Idols of the Hindu deity are worshiped at hundreds of pandals or makeshift tents before they are immersed into water bodies. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A model walks the runway during the Weinsanto Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

Usher performs onstage during his residency at La Seine Musicale on September 25, 2023 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

US band The Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 23 September 2023. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

People attend the ‘Taschenlampenkonzert’ (Flashlight concert) of the band Rumpelstil at the Waldbuehne arena in Berlin, Germany, 23 September 2023. The lights of 20,000 flashlights can be seen in the background. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Roman Mamenov of Kazakhstan competes on the Parallel Bars during the Men’s Team Artistic Gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, Hangzhou, China, 24 September 2023. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Hinano Kusaki of Japan in action during the Women’s Park Final in Skateboarding during the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, in Hangzhou, China, 25 September 2023. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

South Africa’s Damian De Allende (C) in action during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Ireland in Saint- Denis, France, 23 September 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

South African fans cheer in the stands before the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Ireland in Saint- Denis, France, 23 September 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Mack Hansen of Ireland scores his team’s first try whilst under pressure from Manie Libbok of South Africa during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Ireland at Stade de France on September 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Kosovo Police officers at the Belvedere Police station during the display of weapons and supplies that were confiscated from an armed group on September 25, 2023 in Mitrovica, Kosovo. At least four people were killed, including one police officer, after Kosovan police cleared a monastery held by at least 30 heavily armed men near the border with Serbia. (Photo by Ferdi Limani/Getty Images)

A Joby Aviation electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft during an event at Edwards Air Force Base in Edwards, California, US, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Air taxi start-up Joby Aviation Inc. today announced it has delivered its first eVTOL to the US Air Force. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tit birds clench to the palm of a girl, who is offering them some food in her open hand, in the Ala-Archa natural park, some 35 kilometers from the capital Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 25 September 2023. The temperatures in Kyrgyzstan rose up to 21 degrees Celsius on a sunny autumn day. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

An aerial picture taken with a drone shows sunbathers on a hot day ahead of the spring season at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 24 September 2023. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Musicians play alphorns during the ‘Oktoberfest Landlords Concert’ at the foot of the Bavaria statue in Munich, Germany, 24 September 2023. Some 300 musicians gathered for the 188th edition of the traditional Oktoberfest beer and amusement festival in the German Bavaria state’s capital of Munich. The Oktoberfest 2023 runs from from 17 September to 03 October 2023 with several millions of visitors expected from all over the world. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

A visa exemption Chinese tourist departing from Shanghai is welcomed by a Thai traditional puppet dance performance during a welcoming ceremony to mark the first day of the government’s visa-free scheme at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 25 September 2023. The Thai government granted the five-month visa exemption scheme for Chinese and Kazakhs tourists effective from 25 September 2023 to 29 February 2024 which aims to generate tourism revenue. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT DM

Payment options