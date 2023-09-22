Maverick Life

European car-free day, and more from around the world

People walk on the new pedestrian zone in Zagreb, Croatia, 22 September 2023 during the European car-free Day. City authorities closed downtown for all motor vehicles to mark European Car-Free Day. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT
By Maverick Life Editors
22 Sep 2023
People walk on the new pedestrian zone in Zagreb, Croatia, 22 September 2023 during the European car-free Day. City authorities closed downtown for all motor vehicles to mark European Car-Free Day. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

South African rider Brad Binder of team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing crashes during a practice session for the Motorcycling Grand Prix of India, in Dankaut, near Greater Noida, India, 22 September 2023. The inaugural Motorcycling Grand Prix of India is held at Buddh International Circuit on 24 September 2023. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Barcelona’s mayor Jaume Collboni (C-L) and Kiev’s mayor Vitali Klichko (C-R) attend the presentation of the huge sculptures of papier-mache called ‘the princess Olga and prince Volodymyr’ for the Merce Fest held in Barcelona, Spain, 22 September 2023. The sculptures have been donated by the Ukranian city, the honor guest of this Catalonian Fest. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Mirwaiz Moulvi Umar Farooq, the main Imam of Kashmir, arrives at Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque of Kashmir) in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 22 September 2023. The Mirwaiz delivered Friday sermon at the mosque after 4 years. He had been under house arrest since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India on 5 August 2019. Mirwaiz also heads the moderate faction of the All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference. Kashmir-based political parties have welcomed his release. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A nine-foot tall idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha made out with five different types of organic seeds, is presented during the Ganesh Festival at the Shree Sai Darshan Mitra Mandal, in Mumbai, India, 22 September 2023. The idol is presented as part of the ten-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrated all over India.The Ganesh festival, also known as Ganapati, marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, with idols of the Hindu deity worshiped at hundreds of pandals or makeshift tents before they are immersed into water bodies. This year’s festival runs from 18 to 28 September. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A Hindu devotee brings a coconut offering wrapped in red cloth to tie around the Banyan tree at the Kateramma temple, the reincarnation of goddess Parvati, in Hoskote taluk, in Bangalore Rural district, India, 22 September 2023. Hundreds of Hindu devotees visit the temple and go around the big Banyan tree at the temple believed to fulfill devotees’ wishes. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

A Hindu devotee offers prayers amid coconut offerings wrapped in red cloth tied to the Banyan tree at the Kateramma temple, the reincarnation of goddess Parvati, in Hoskote taluk, in Bangalore Rural district, India, 22 September 2023. Hundreds of Hindu devotees visit the temple and go around the big Banyan tree at the temple believed to fulfill devotees’ wishes. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Pope Francis (C), next to Matteo Bruni (R), director of the Holy See Press Office of the Roman Curia, greets journalists during his flight from Rome, Italy to Marseille, France, 22 September 2023. The pontiff left Rome to make a two-day visit, marking his 44th Apostolic Journey abroad, to the southern French city of Marseille for the conclusion of the ‘Mediterranean Meetings’ (Rencontres Mediterraneennes), which gathered bishops and young people from across the Mediterranean. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Ukrainian children, currently admitted at the Ohmatdyt Hospital, attend a party organized for them in Kyiv, Ukraine, 22 September 2023. Ohmatdyt opened a leisure area aimed at improving the psychological state of children. The hospital provides emergency and highly specialized medical care to children all across Ukraine, including those who have been injured during the ongoing conflict. As of July 2023, 496 children had died in Ukraine as a result of Russia’s invasion, and over 1,000 were injured, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Switzerland’s land art artist Francois Monthoux works on his ‘Citadel of Creation’, made out of clay reinforced with cement, on the forest edge in Biere, Switzerland, 20 September 2023 (issued 22 September 2023). The sculpture is still under construction. After more than 120 days of work, the sculpture measures around 4 metres high and 3 metres wide. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Migrants cross the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass Texas, USA, 22 September 2023. The Mayor of Eagle Pass Rolando Salinas Jr. estimated that 2,000 migrants crossed the border on 21 September, after about 3,000 migrants crossed into Eagle Pass on 20 September, according to the U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales. Mayor Salinas Jr. on 19 September declared a ‘local state of disaster’ in an emergency declaration issued after over 1,000 migrants crossed the border. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS

Migrants cross the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass Texas, USA, 22 September 2023. The Mayor of Eagle Pass Rolando Salinas Jr. estimated that 2,000 migrants crossed the border on 21 September, after about 3,000 migrants crossed into Eagle Pass on 20 September, according to the U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales. Mayor Salinas Jr. on 19 September declared a ‘local state of disaster’ in an emergency declaration issued after over 1,000 migrants crossed the border. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS

In an aerial view, migrants are seen grouped together while waiting to be processed on the Ciudad Juarez side of the border on September 21, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. A recent surge of migrant crossings have occurred along the Southwestern region of the United States border. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A young participant helps to arrange straw hats, representing heat related fatalities, during a climate protest in Berlin, Germany, 22 September 2023. People from the health care sector and members of Last Generation (German: Letzte Generation) took to the streets to draw attention to the health threats posed by the climate crisis. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Indian commuters protect themselves with umbrellas as they walk during a continuous rain shower in Kolkata, Eastern India, 22 September 2023. The Bengal government issued an orange alert for 15 districts as a tropical depression continued with heavy rainfalls in West Bengal. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani (C) greets the audience during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 21 September 2023. The Milan Fashion Week presents Spring/Summer 2024 collections and runs from 19 to 25 September 2023. EPA-EFE/Daniel Dal Zennaro

Argentinian supporters cheer prior to the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Argentina and Samoa in Saint-Etienne, France, 22 September 2023. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

LASK’s Florian Flecker celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the UEFA Europa League Group E soccer match between LASK Linz and Liverpool FC in Linz, Austria, 21 September 2023. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

A Kashmiri man moves inside a water roller on Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 21 September 2023. There has been a slight drop in temperature in Kashmir, breaking a prolonged period of unusually hot weather in September. On 13 September 2023, Srinagar experienced the hottest September day in 53 years, reaching a high of 34.2 degrees Celsius. Additionally, September has been the driest month of the year 2023 in Kashmir. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Lights carried by trekkers illuminate the trails on Mt. Fuji by Lake Yamanaka in Yamanakako, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Japan may build a train nearly two-thirds of the way up Mount Fuji to limit vehicle traffic and prevent overcrowding in a bid to preserve one of its top sightseeing and climbing destinations. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Britain’s King Charles III (L) and his wife Queen Camilla (C) toast glasses during a visit to the sustainable vineyard Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte on the third day of the his State Visit to France, in Martillac, southwestern France, 22 September 2023. Britain’s King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are on a three-day state visit starting on 20 September 2023, to Paris and Bordeaux, six months after rioting and strikes forced the last-minute postponement of his first state visit as king. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT. DM

Payment options