Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Joburg city officials cut illegal power to hijacked buildings, and more from around the world

Joburg city officials cut illegal power to hijacked buildings, and more from around the world
A member of the City Power Revenue Protection team breaks into an electrical cabinet to disconnect illegal power supply to a hijacked building in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. The operation by City Power came three weeks after more than 70 people died in a fire in one of the many derelict buildings in South Africa's biggest urban center that have been illegally taken over by slum lords and rented out. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Maverick Life Editors
21 Sep 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

An official from the City Power Revenue Protection confiscates electrical equipment during an operation to disconnect illegal power supply to a hijacked building in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Residents watch as officials from the City Power Revenue Protection team disconnect illegal power supply to a hijacked building in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.  Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A washing line inside a recently-burned out building following a fire in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. South Africa’s presidency is proposing spending as much as 88.5 billion rand ($4.6 billion) a year to tackle poverty at a time when the National Treasury is cautioning that the country has run out of money. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A resident and her children, displaced following a recent building fire, on a street corner in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.  Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A pedestrian passes smoke from a fire at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) building in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. The fire broke out in the Marshalltown district. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

South African firefighters rest after attending a fire at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) building in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. The fire broke out in the Marshalltown district. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man swings a chicken purchased for the Kapparot ritual in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood in Jerusalem, Israel, 21 September 2023. Kapparot begins by reciting a prayer and then spinning the bird over their head to release the sins accumulated over the past year, ahead of the high holiday of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. After the Kapparot ritual is performed the bird is slaughtered and donated to charity. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman swings a chicken purchased for the Kapparot ritual in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood in Jerusalem, Israel, 21 September 2023.  EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Catholic priests give blessings to same-sex couples during a protest outside Cologne Cathedral, in Cologne, Germany, 20 September 2023. In protest against the city’s archbishop, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, several Catholic priests celebrated a blessing ceremony for same-sex couples in front of the cathedral. EPA-EFE/Christopher Neundorf

A view shows an artist’s decoration of a room at the Imperial Hotel, hosting a pop-up exhibition curated by the Tel Aviv Pop-Up Museum, in central Tel Aviv, Israel, 20 September 2023. A total of 58 artists took over 38 rooms of the unused hotel and turned its rooms into exhibits of a temporary art museum during this year’s pop-up exhibition, which invites the artists to explore their ‘private UTOPIA’. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A huge balloon doll made by Israeli artist Pilpeled is displayed on the building of the Imperial Hotel, hosting a pop-up exhibition curated by the Tel Aviv Pop-Up Museum, in central Tel Aviv, Israel, 20 September 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars performs during Digital X on September 20, 2023, in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)

Dancers from the Scottish Ballet perform in the world premiere of “Twice-Born” by Dickson Mbi at Theatre Royal Glasgow on September 20, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. Scottish Ballet premieres a double bill of dance performances by prominent choreographers, Dickson Mbi’s “Twice-Born” and Cayetano Soto’s “Schachmatt (Checkmate!)”. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla reacts as she plays table tennis next to King Charles III as they meet local youth sports associations in Saint-Denis near Paris on September 21, 2023, in Paris, France. The King and The Queen’s first state visit to France will take place in Paris, Versailles and Bordeaux from Wednesday 20th to Friday 23rd 2023. The visit had been initially scheduled for March 26th – 29th but had to be postponed due to mass strikes and protests (Photo by Hannah McKay-Pool/Getty Images)

Zoltan Levai of Hungary (in red) fights Demeu Zadrajev of Kazakhstan in the best of 16 round of the men’s Greco-Roman wrestling 77-kg category of the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, 21 September 2023. EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs

Taiwanese soldiers demonstrate close combat skills during an anti-invasion drill inside a military base in Hsinchu County, Taiwan, 21 September 2023. On 18 September, the Taiwanese military detected nine warships and 103 military aircraft from China near Taiwan. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense has demanded that China cease its ‘unilateral military harassment’. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site where debris from a missile fell on a residential area in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, on 21 September 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Ukraine recorded 43 rocket attacks overnight, 36 of which were shot down, the Ukrainian Air Force said. As a result of falling debris, damage was reported in the capital Kyiv’s districts of Darnytskyi, Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs wrote on telegram, adding that fires broke out in the Darnytskyi district injuring seven people, including a child. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Nepalese school teachers try to break the barricade of the restriction zone during the second day of protests in front of the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal, 21 September 2023. Thousands of school teachers from all over the country arrived in Kathmandu to protest against ‘The School Education Bill’, claiming that the bill would lose them their job security. Due to the teachers’ protest, thousands of government schools were shut down. The protest was called by the Nepal Teachers Federation, an umbrella organization of the Nepal Teachers Association. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese school teachers try to break the barricade of the restriction zone during the second day of protests in front of the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal, 21 September 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at a U.N. Security Council meeting during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 20, 2023, in New York City. During the meeting, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the UNSC to broaden its membership and remove Russia’s veto power on the Security Council. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Martial Law survivor Satur Ocampo takes part in a demonstration to mark the 51st anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law in the Philippines, on September 21, 2023, in Manila, Philippines. The ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. was accused and charged with amassing billions of dollars of ill-gotten wealth as well as committing a record number of human rights abuses during his autocratic rule. His son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., won the presidency in 2022 in a landslide vote that critics say was achieved by whitewashing his father’s rule. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Maverick News

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Standard Bank employees’ brutality against Daily Maverick journalist is bad omen for SA’s freedom of expression
Maverick News

Standard Bank employees’ brutality against Daily Maverick journalist is bad omen for SA’s freedom of expression
Dirco deputy minister defends Ramaphosa’s presence at Mnangagwa’s inauguration – it was ‘procedural’
Maverick News

Dirco deputy minister defends Ramaphosa’s presence at Mnangagwa’s inauguration – it was ‘procedural’
Velenkosini Hlabisa: Buthelezi ‘was happy knowing the IFP was in safe hands’
Maverick News

Velenkosini Hlabisa: Buthelezi ‘was happy knowing the IFP was in safe hands’
Cartoon Thursday by Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday by Rico

TOP READS IN SECTION

South Africa’s great white sharks are changing locations – they need to be monitored for beach safety and conservation
Maverick Life

South Africa’s great white sharks are changing locations – they need to be monitored for beach safety and conservation
Signs of life? Why astronomers are excited about carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere of an alien world
Maverick Life

Signs of life? Why astronomers are excited about carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere of an alien world
New Zealand's 'World of Wearable Art', and more from around the world
Maverick Life

New Zealand's 'World of Wearable Art', and more from around the world
A gripping read that asks: How do we learn to coexist with cruelty in the world?
Maverick News

A gripping read that asks: How do we learn to coexist with cruelty in the world?
Sinkhole forces luxury seaside apartment residents to evacuate, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Sinkhole forces luxury seaside apartment residents to evacuate, and more from around the world

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Stronger Together

All our journalism, including our Rugby World Cup coverage, is completely free because being #StrongerTogether means leaving no one behind. Especially those who can’t afford to pay.

Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options