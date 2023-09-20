New Zealand’s ‘World of Wearable Art’, and more from around the world
Grate Mates by Kelsey Roderick and Rhys Richards, New Zealand is modelled in the Bizarre Bra Section during the 2023 World of WearableArt Preview Show at TSB Bank Arena on September 20, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. The 2023 World of WearableArt Award winners will be announced on Friday 22 September 2023. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for World of WearableArt)
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
Waste Mountain by Jessie Curry from London College of Fashion, United Kingdom is modelled in the Open Section during the 2023 World of WearableArt Preview Show at TSB Bank Arena on September 20, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. The 2023 World of WearableArt Award winners will be announced on Friday 22 September 2023. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for World of WearableArt)
Touch of Anger by Sarvenaz Omidi, Iran is modelled in the Open Section during the 2023 World of WearableArt Preview Show at TSB Bank Arena on September 20, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for World of WearableArt)
Once Upon a Time by Marianne van Heeswijk, Netherlands is modelled in the Open Section during the 2023 World of WearableArt Preview Show at TSB Bank Arena on September 20, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for World of WearableArt)
Shukra Navagraha by Nera Gržin, Croatia is modelled in the Open Section during the 2023 World of WearableArt Preview Show at TSB Bank Arena on September 20, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for World of WearableArt)
Oizys – Goddess of Emotion by Abhishek Chauhan, India is modelled in the Gold Section during the 2023 World of WearableArt Preview Show at TSB Bank Arena on September 20, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for World of WearableArt)
Child·Hood by Craig McMillan, New Zealand is modelled in the Aotearoa Section during the 2023 World of WearableArt Preview Show at TSB Bank Arena on September 20, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for World of WearableArt)
Freehand by Sacha Mail, New Zealand is modelled in the Bizarre Bra Section during the 2023 World of WearableArt Preview Show at TSB Bank Arena on September 20, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for World of WearableArt)
Black Pearl by Akhilesh Gupta and Dimple Gandhi, India is modelled in the Open Section during the 2023 World of WearableArt Preview Show at TSB Bank Arena on September 20, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for World of WearableArt)
Earthling by Gill Saunders, New Zealand is modelled in the Open Section during the 2023 World of WearableArt Preview Show at TSB Bank Arena on September 20, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for World of WearableArt)
Iteration by Celia Ledon, United States is modelled in the Open Section during the 2023 World of WearableArt Preview Show at TSB Bank Arena on September 20, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for World of WearableArt)
Rimurimu – Lungs of the Ocean by Lyndal Linton, Brett Linton and Harvey Linton, New Zealand is modelled in the Aotearoa Section during the 2023 World of WearableArt Preview Show at TSB Bank Arena on September 20, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for World of WearableArt)
A doghandler of the Chilean Army and his K9 comrade in protection gear march in a miliraty parade in the Parque O’Higgins in Santiago, Chile, 19 September 2023. The parade celebrates the ‘Day of the glories of the Army’ as part of the Chilean national holiday activities. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY
Female members of the Carabineros of Chile salute as they march in a military parade in the Parque O’Higgins in Santiago, Chile, 19 September 2023. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY
Paratroopers of the Chilean Army march in a military parade in the Parque O’Higgins in Santiago, Chile, 19 September 2023. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY
A dog handler of the Carabineros of Chile carries his K9 comrade in a backpack as they march in a military parade in the Parque O’Higgins in Santiago, Chile, 19 September 2023. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY
A dog of the canine unit of the Navy and members of the Mexican Red Cross participate in the national seismic drill in Mexico City, Mexico, on 19 September 2023. EPA-EFE/ISAAC ESQUIVEL
People pray during a protest against the government’s plan to evict 7,500 residents from Rempang island as part of an economic zone development plan in Jakarta, Indonesia, 20 September 2023. Authorities have announced that residents would have to move from the island in Riau Islands province, to make way for a Chinese-owned glass factory as part of an ‘Eco-City’ development. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Concrete slabs fall during a repeated building collapse, resulting in the death of 2 rescuers and injuries of 4 others during sorting out the rubble destroyed in a gas explosion apartment building in Balashikha, Moscow region, Russia, 20 September 2023. Three people died, and another was injured due to a domestic gas explosion in a nine-story building in Balashikha. The 3rd-4th-5th floors collapsed, and at least 10 apartments were damaged, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation reported. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A bullet-riddled wall pictured following an Israeli military raid at Jenin refugee camp, West Bank, 20 September 2023. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least six Palestinians were killed during overnight Israeli military operations in the West Bank and a separate incident during unrest in the Gaza Strip on 20 September. According to Palestinian officials, four people were killed in Jenin, one in Jericho, and one in Gaza. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
A Palestinian youth takes cover behind a concrete block during clashes with Israeli troops on the eastern border of the Gaza Strip, 18 September 2023. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least five Palestinians were wounded during the clashes near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
People demonstrate for the closure of ‘torture centres’ in Caracas, Venezuela, 19 September 2023. Members of NGOs, human rights activists, and opposition politicians in Venezuela demanded, on the occasion of the opening of the 78th session of the UN, the closure of ‘torture centres’ that, according to their claim, exist in the Caribbean country. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
US rapper Snoop Dogg smokes during a performance in the Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 19 September 2023, as part of his autumn tour through Europe. EPA-EFE/MARCEL KRIJGSMAN
People dance as they listen to a live performance during the Rock Home Town Festival in Shijiazhuang, China, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2023. Local officials in Shijiazhuang, the country’s spiritual home for rock music, are eager for the economic boost from concerts. Photographer: Andrea Verdelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing takes part in a sumo wrestling match during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan on September 20, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Givi Matcharashvili (blue) of Georgia in action against Ibrahim Ciftci (red) of Turkey during the Men’s freestyle 97kg gold medal match of the Wrestling World Championships 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia, 19 September 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
The light of the setting sun creates a dramatic illumination of the clouds in the evening sky over Berlin, Germany, 18 September 2023. Meteorologists predict cloudy weather conditions with temperatures of around 21 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days in the German capital. EPA-EFE/Filip Singer
Staphorst women in traditional costumes, carry chairs as they arrive in The Hague for Budget Day or Prince’s Day in the Hague, the Netherlands, 19 September 2023. The Budget Day, also called Prince’s Day or Prinsjesdag, falls traditionally on the third Tuesday in September and serves as the occasion when the government reveals its upcoming year’s plans. The Dutch monarch delivers a Speech from the Throne, marking the official commencement of the parliamentary year. EPA-EFE/EMIEL MUIJDERMAN DM
