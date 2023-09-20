Newsdeck

TECHNOLOGY

Elon Musk’s brain startup Neuralink is recruiting for its first human clinical trial

Elon Musk.
By Bloomberg
20 Sep 2023
0

Neuralink, the brain implant startup led by billionaire Elon Musk, is recruiting patients for a clinical trial, a long-awaited step that brings the science fiction-esque technology closer to human reality. 

In a blog post, the company said it was recruiting patients with quadriplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for the trial. Neuralink plans to evaluate the safety and functionality of its tool allowing people to manipulate external devices with their minds.

The initial goal “is to grant people the ability to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone”, the company said in the post.

The announcement marks a highly anticipated moment for the startup, which has created a wave of interest in the field of brain implants.

While Musk has discussed far-out targets for Neuralink — such as helping people learn languages or communicating thoughts mentally — he has also consistently said that its first project would be to help ameliorate brain injuries.

Several other companies working on similar technology have previously succeeded in embedding devices in brains. Synchron implanted its first device in a US patient via blood vessels rather than brain surgery. Synchron inserts its device via a surgical incision in the base of the neck and then maneuvers the implant to its destination in the brain.

Early Food and Drug Administration approval for Neuralink’s trial came in May this year with an investigational device exemption, which allows medical device makers to move ahead with human trials. The company said it had also received approval from the hospital where it will perform the first surgeries, but did not name the hospital.

The path to the next set of trials and eventual widespread deployment is a long one. In May, Victor Krauthamer, a professor at George Washington University and the former director of the division of Biomedical Physics at the FDA, noted: “It usually takes years.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Boks make a huge statement of intent as they go 7/1 against Ireland
Maverick News

Boks make a huge statement of intent as they go 7/1 against Ireland
ANC, alliance partners likely to push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
Maverick News

ANC, alliance partners likely to push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
The vastly different legacies of Buthelezi and Biko
Maverick News

The vastly different legacies of Buthelezi and Biko
Fire at Joburg Metro Centre causes immediate closure — mayor, city manager and Speaker moved out
Maverick News

Fire at Joburg Metro Centre causes immediate closure — mayor, city manager and Speaker moved out
Sanral's ‘arbitrary’ modification of huge construction contracts has cost taxpayers ‘billions’
Maverick News

Sanral's ‘arbitrary’ modification of huge construction contracts has cost taxpayers ‘billions’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia calls on World Court to throw out Ukraine genocide challenge
Newsdeck

Russia calls on World Court to throw out Ukraine genocide challenge
I have a picture for you! 10 - 16 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 10 – 16 September 2023
Trump to Court Auto Workers on Day of Second Republican Debate
Newsdeck

Trump to Court Auto Workers on Day of Second Republican Debate
Pressure for Action Grows as South African Ports Firm Flails
Newsdeck

Pressure for Action Grows as South African Ports Firm Flails
Germany bans neo-Nazi group with US roots, raids member homes
Newsdeck

Germany bans neo-Nazi group with US roots, raids member homes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Stronger Together

All our journalism, including our Rugby World Cup coverage, is completely free because being #StrongerTogether means leaving no one behind. Especially those who can’t afford to pay.

Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options