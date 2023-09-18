Newsdeck

Ethiopia

UN experts says war crimes committed in Ethiopia despite formal end to conflict

UN experts says war crimes committed in Ethiopia despite formal end to conflict
Ethiopian migrants travel on foot heading to the Saudi border, beside a road in the eastern province of Amran, Yemen, 24 August 2023. Human Rights Watch has accused Saudi border guards of killing hundreds of Ethiopian migrants and asylum seekers trying to cross the Yemen-Saudi border. For many of the migrants, who have traveled from their home countries in the Horn of Africa region, notably Ethiopia and Somalia, the long journey involves a risky voyage across the Gulf of Aden aboard a smugglers boat, before arriving on the shores of Yemen. After arriving on a beach in Yemen, migrants can walk hundreds of kilometers on foot through several cities of war-ravaged Yemen in order to reach the Yemen-Saudi border. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
By Reuters
18 Sep 2023
0

GENEVA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - War crimes and crimes against humanity are still being committed in Ethiopia nearly a year after government and regional forces from Tigray agreed to end fighting, U.N. experts said in a report published on Monday.

Thousands died in the two-year conflict, which formally came to an end in November last year. Both sides accused each other of atrocities, including massacres, rape and arbitrary detentions, but each denied responsibility for systemic abuses.

“While the signing of the agreement may have mostly silenced the guns, it has not resolved the conflict in the north of the country, in particular in Tigray, nor has it brought about any comprehensive peace,” Mohamed Chande Othman, chair of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia, said in a statement accompanying the report.

“The situation in Ethiopia remains extremely grave,” he added.

In its report, the Commission said human rights violations in Tigray were “grave and ongoing”, and said there had been attacks by the Eritrean Defence Forces (EDF) against civilians.

Eritrea, which sent in troops to fight alongside the Ethiopian government forces during the conflict, has rejected accusations from residents and rights groups that its soldiers committed abuses in Tigray.

The Commission’s report said violations “have been abetted or tolerated by the federal government, which has failed in its legal duty to protect its population from violations by a foreign army, or by Amhara militia present in the areas of Western and Southern Tigray.”

The report said the Ethiopian National Defence Forces, Eritrean Defence Forces and allied regional special forces carried out a “widespread and systematic attack” against civilian populations.

“It finds that members of these forces committed the crimes against humanity of murder, torture, rape, acts of a sexual nature of comparable gravity, sexual slavery, enslavement imprisonment or other severe deprivation of liberty…” the report said.

Ethiopia’s government and its armed forces have repeatedly denied that their soldiers committed widespread crimes on their own, or with Eritrean forces, and have promised to investigate complaints of individual abuses.

Authorities from the Ethiopian region of Amhara have also denied that their forces committed atrocities in neighbouring Tigray.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Rule of law? What rule of law? Julius Malema’s never-ending soaring above SA law continues
Maverick News

Rule of law? What rule of law? Julius Malema’s never-ending soaring above SA law continues
Two dead after high winds and wild seas wreak havoc on Eastern and Western Cape coasts
Maverick News

Two dead after high winds and wild seas wreak havoc on Eastern and Western Cape coasts
Creecy demands proof of expertise in Karpowership gas explosion risk report
South Africa

Creecy demands proof of expertise in Karpowership gas explosion risk report
RasNaber continues to push the boundaries by thinking out of the Boks
Maverick News

RasNaber continues to push the boundaries by thinking out of the Boks
The ‘angry sea’ just ‘kept coming’ – 'frightening' weekend storm batters coastal areas of SA
Maverick News

The ‘angry sea’ just ‘kept coming’ – 'frightening' weekend storm batters coastal areas of SA

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 10 - 16 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 10 – 16 September 2023
South Africa’s Treasury Pressured to Water Down Spending Cuts
Newsdeck

South Africa’s Treasury Pressured to Water Down Spending Cuts
Biden says ‘Lots of luck’ to Republicans looking to impeach him
Newsdeck

Biden says ‘Lots of luck’ to Republicans looking to impeach him
Musk meets Turkey’s Erdogan as leaders gather in New York
Newsdeck

Musk meets Turkey’s Erdogan as leaders gather in New York
NYC climate protests draw thousands ahead of UN gathering
Newsdeck

NYC climate protests draw thousands ahead of UN gathering

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options