Storms prompt weather warnings across England, and more from around the world

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
Parts of England are experiencing heavy rains this week, with some reports of flooding, as a warm September gives way to autumn. The UK’s Met office has issued a warning of severe weather on Tuesday and Thursday (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Police use a water cannon as climate activists protest on the A12 highway in The Hague, The Netherlands, 18 September 2023. Action group Extinction Rebellion blocked the highway for the tenth day in a row in protest against government regulations that support the fossil industry. EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN
A Palestinian protester grabs an Israeli tear gas canister during clashes with Israeli troops on the eastern border of the Gaza Strip, 18 September 2023. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least five Palestinians were wounded during the clashes near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Winner of the Vuelta, US rider Sepp Kuss of Team Jumbo-Visma, celebrates on the podium after the 21st and final stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 101 km race from Hipodromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid, in Madrid, Spain, 17 September 2023. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque
Yuki Hashioka of Japan competes in the Men’s Long Jump at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League Finals in Eugene, USA, 17 September 2023. EPA-EFE/STEVE DIPAOLA
Iszmail Muszukajev (L) of Hungary fights Shamil Mamedov of United World Wrestling in the quarterfinal of the men’s freestyle 65-kg category the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, 18 September 2023. EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs
People in colorful clothing participate in a parade during the 188th edition of the Oktoberfest beer and amusement festival in the German Bavaria state’s capital of Munich, Germany, 17 September 2023. Oktoberfest 2023 runs from 17 September to 03 October. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
People in traditional clothing participate in a parade during the 188th edition of the Oktoberfest beer and amusement festival in the German Bavaria state’s capital of Munich, Germany, 17 September 2023. Oktoberfest 2023 runs from 17 September to 03 October. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
Horses of the royal household and military rehearse the day ahead of Prinsjesdag along the beach of Scheveningen on September 18, 2023 in The Hague, Netherlands. On Prinsjesdag, the horses escort the King from the Palace to the Schouwburg where he will address a joint session of the States-General of the Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)
People attend a ceremony to commemorate the Mukden Incident at the September 18th History Museum in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, 18 September 2023. On 18 September 1931 an explosion destroyed part of a railway track owned by the Japanese near the city of Mukden (Shenyang) prompting the Japanese army to enter Manchuria. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Chen Song
Women wearing red attire worship Lord Shiva, god of creation and destruction, during the Teej festival at Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 18 September 2023. Married and unmarried Nepalese women celebrate Teej to pray for a long and prosperous life for their current or future husbands. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a Syrian refugee child, greets a child as it moves through Franklin Park in Washington, DC, USA, 17 September 2023. From 07 September through 05 November 2023, Little Amal will journey 6,000 miles (9700 km) across the United States to raise awareness of children displaced by war. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
A damaged neighborhood after Storm Daniel swept across eastern Libya, in the port city of Derna, eastern Libya, 17 September 2023. Unprecedented floods struck Libya after mediterranean Storm Daniel made landfall on 10 September. Intense rainfall from the storm in the country’s eastern region caused the collapse of two dams south of the city of Derna, sweeping away entire neighborhoods. The death toll has surpassed 11,300 and over 34,000 people have been displaced across the country. The flooding exacerbated Libya’s needs, where 800,000 people are reported in need of humanitarian assistance, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said. EPA-EFE/STR
Models present creations by Binya fashion brand at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, in Madrid, Spain, 17 September 2023. The MBFWMadrid shows Spring/Summer 2024 collections and runs from 12 to 17 September 2023. EPA-EFE/Daniel Gonzalez
A model during the rehearsal ahead of the Chet Lo show during London Fashion Week September 2023 at the Old Selfridges Hotel on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/BFC/Getty Images)
A model presents a creation for London-based label Ashish during the London Fashion Week in London, Britain, 18 September 2023. The London Fashion Week runs from 15 to 19 September 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
A Kashmiri villager displays freshly picked walnuts in his hands after he removes the walnut covers at Cheygund village in Shopian, some 40 km south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 18 September 2023. Kashmir’s walnuts, particularly the paper walnuts which have such a soft shell that it can be broken with bare hands, are famous for taste and quality. Kashmir is the main contributor to India’s walnut production and every year walnuts are packed into cardboard boxes and gunny bags and exported to various parts of India. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN. DM
