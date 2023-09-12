Maverick Life

Sinkhole forces luxury seaside apartment residents to evacuate, and more from around the world

Sinkhole forces luxury seaside apartment residents to evacuate, and more from around the world
Aerial picture shows the sinkholes caused by the rains next to the Kandinsky and Miranda buildings, in Viña del Mar, Chile, 11 September 2023. A second large sinkhole this 11 September forced the evacuation of about 200 people from a luxury building in the city of Viña del Mar, on the coast of Chile, built on a dune, due to the increased risk that it could collapse, reported local authorities. EPA-EFE/Jose Veas Tapia
By Maverick Life Editors
12 Sep 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Residents of the Miramar building are evacuated after a new sinkhole caused by rain on the side of the structure, which had already been affected by a landslide weeks ago, in Viña del Mar, Chile, 11 September 2023. A second large sinkhole this 11 September forced the evacuation of about 200 people from a luxury building in the city of Viña del Mar, on the coast of Chile, built on a dune, due to the increased risk that it could collapse, reported local authorities. EPA-EFE/Jose Veas Tapia

Aerial picture shows the sinkholes caused by the rains next to the Kandinsky and Miranda buildings, in Viña del Mar, Chile, 11 September 2023. EPA-EFE/Jose Veas Tapia

A second large sinkhole this 11 September forced the evacuation of about 200 people from a luxury building in the city of Viña del Mar, on the coast of Chile, built on a dune, due to the increased risk that it could collapse, reported local authorities. EPA-EFE/Jose Veas Tapia

People gather at the Tribute of Light on September 11, 2023 in New York City. Family and friends honored the lives of their loved ones on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, that killed nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

 

Pepperdine student Jailynn Hill prays in a section of nearly 3,000 American flags honouring lives lost during the September 11th terrorist attacks at Pepperdine University on September 11, 2023, in Malibu, California. Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, as well as the crash of United Airlines Flight 93. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

First responders from the City of Miami Beach Fire and Police Departments hold a joint observance, to honour the memory of the 2,977 victims who died during the 9/11 terror attacks outside the Miami Beach Fire Station 2 in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 11 September 2023. A moment of silence was observed at 8:46 a.m. as first responders lowered the American flag to half-staff. The USA is commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack of 11 September 2001, when terrorists flew hijacked planes into the World Trade Center, and the Pentagon, and crashed a plane in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

A woman participates in a vigil for the anniversary of the coup d’état, in Santiago, Chile, 10 September 2023. Thousands marched through the streets of Santiago with photos of murdered, detained or missing compatriots and relatives in the annual demonstration marking the 50th anniversary of the country’s coup d’etat on 11 September 1973 that ushered in a 17-year military dictatorship. EPA-EFE/Karin Pozo

A woman carries a makeshift bed following a powerful earthquake in Asni, south of Marrakesh, Morocco, on 11 September 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

U.S. explorer Mark Dickey (C) is lifted out after being rescued from the Morca Cave, in the Anamur district of Mersin, Turkey, on 12 September 2023. 40-year-old Mark Dickey was rescued from a depth of 1,040 meters inside the Morca Cave after spending nine days underground due to a stomach problem that made it impossible for him to climb out. EPA-EFE/STR

U.S. explorer Mark Dickey is carried out on a stretcher after being rescued from the Morca Cave, in the Anamur district of Mersin, Turkey, on 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/STR

Hundreds attend the march called by the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) as part of celebrations marking the National Day of Catalonia, also known as ‘Diada’, in Barcelona, Spain, 11 September 2023. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Anti-government protesters, dressed as a character from the Handmaid’s Tale TV series, protest against the government’s judicial system reform that aims to limit the power of the Israeli Supreme Court outside the Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem, 11 September 2023. Thousands of Anti-Government activists protested outside the Israeli Supreme Court ahead of the Hearing on the Government Law of Reasonableness scheduled on 12 September. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Inmates at the Terrorism Containment Center (CECOT) maximum security prison in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. El Salvador’s prison population has tripled to 100,000 in less than two years under President Nayib Bukele’s crackdown on gangs, his security minister said, disclosing for the first time how many people the government has jailed. Photographer: Camilo Freedman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels attends the annual Charity Day hosted by BGC Group and The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund on September 11, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund)

Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers is doused following a game against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on September 11, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Security members stand guard as the Soyuz 2.1a booster rocket with Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft is being rolled out to the launchpad by train at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, 12 September 2023. Expedition 70-71 crewmembers Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara are scheduled to launch on the Soyuz MS-24 to the International Space Station (ISS) on 15 September 2023. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

In this handout provided by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a view of the Soyuz rocket is seen after it was rolled out by train to the launch pad at Site 31, on September 12, 2023, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Expedition 70 NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, and Nikolai Chub are scheduled to launch aboard their Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Sept. 15. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

People watch a news segment detailing North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia; at a station in Seoul, South Korea, on 12 September 2023. According to North Korea’s state-run media, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is travelling by train to Russia to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A photograph taken with a drone shows the giant biodegradable painting entitled ‘All of us’ displayed around the Broken Chair on the Place des Nations in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, 08 September 2023 (issued 12 September 2023). Handicap International has invited the artist Saype to realize a giant fresco around the Broken Chair in a special installation on the Place des Nations to raise people’s awareness in its fight against the bombing of civilians around the world. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Scottish Ballet dancers Claire Souet and Ishan Mahabir-Stokes pose in Kelvingrove Art Gallery ahead of the UK Premiere of Schachmatt (Checkmate!) by Cayetano Soto on September 12, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. Performed on a giant chessboard, the work is part of Scottish Ballet’s contemporary double bill Twice-Born, which embarks on a Scotland-wide tour. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Afghan workers process grapes into raisins in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 11 September 2023. Deputy Director of Kandahar Chamber of Commerce Abdul Baqi Bina said 10,000 tons of raisins worth 32 million US dollars were exported from Kandahar to Pakistan, India and UAE last year. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Indonesian Police officers stand near suspects during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 September 2023. Indonesian National Police uncovered an illegal narcotic trafficking syndicate and Fredy Pratama’s international network as a result of a joint operation between the Indonesian National Police, the Royal Malaysia Police, Royal Thai Police, US-DEA and related agencies. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO DM

