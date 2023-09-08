Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Indian cadets showcase their skills ahead of graduation ceremony, and more from around the world

Indian army training cadets perform 'Kalaripayattu', an ancient martial art from Kerala, during a combined display ahead of their graduation ceremony, at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), in Chennai, India, 08 September 2023. A combined display of training proficiency was organized at the OTA as a prelude to a passing-out parade of cadets. The combined display marks the culmination of the adventure training and showcases the skills and expertise of armed forces display teams. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
By Maverick Life Editors
08 Sep 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Indian army training cadets display their martial arts skills during a combined display ahead of the graduation ceremony, at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), in Chennai, India, 08 September 2023. A combined display of training proficiency was organized at the OTA as a prelude to a passing-out parade of cadets. The combined display marks the culmination of the adventure training and showcases the skills and expertise of armed forces display teams. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Indian army training cadets perform ‘Kalaripayattu’, an ancient martial art from Kerala, during a combined display ahead of their graduation ceremony, at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), in Chennai, India, 08 September 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Indian army training cadets perform ‘Kalaripayattu’, an ancient martial art from Kerala, during a combined display ahead of their graduation ceremony, at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), in Chennai, India, 08 September 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A man stands at the entrance of his property surrounded by mud and floodwater, in the coastal port city of Volos, in Magnesia regional unit, Thessaly region, after storm ‘Daniel’ swept across central Greece, 08 September 2023. At least six people died and another six are still missing in the flooded central Greek region as unprecedented bad weather conditions struck the country. Most villages and the capitals of the regional units of Karditsa and Trikala are facing serious problems as a result of the heavy rains hitting the country.  EPA-EFE/HATZIPOLITIS NICOLAOS EPA-EFE/HATZIPOLITIS NICOLAOS

Residents watch as a woman holding a shovel tries to remove the water and the mud around her property, in the coastal port city of Volos, in Magnesia regional unit, Thessaly region, after storm ‘Daniel’ swept across central Greece, 08 September 2023. EPA-EFE/HATZIPOLITIS NICOLAOS

A pedestrian walks past a clean-up operation of a mud-covered street, following torrential rains that brought widespread floods to the city, in Hong Kong, China, 08 September 2023. The government has stopped schools and several public services while bus services of a major operator have been suspended, amid a black rainstorm alert, the highest level of the city’s weather system. EPA-EFE/DANIEL CENG

As part of the restoration of the Palais Garnier, French street artist JR was invited by the Opera de Paris to paint a gigantic fresco on the scaffolding covering the monument on September 08, 2023 in Paris, France. Return to the Cave – Act I – The entrance to the cave from September 6 to 25, 2023, the façade of the Opera will be transformed to reveal the entrance to an immense cavern opening onto a perspective of rock and light. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Visitors at the site of the Olympics countdown clock near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The Summer Olympics will take place next year between July 26 and Aug. 11, mostly in the French capital although some events will take place in Marseille and Tahiti. Photographer: Andrea Mantovani/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A dinner table 50 meters long showing portraits of orphans stands set in front of the Reichstag in a charity push called “Meals for Orphans” (“Speisen fuer Waisen”) to benefit children left orphaned by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria earlier this year. At least 60,000 people were killed and hundreds of thousands left homeless. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the First Lady of Brazil Rosangela Janja da Silva wave supporters during a commemorative parade to celebrate Brazil’s 201st independence anniversary on September 7, 2023 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Arthur Menescal/Getty Images)

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a service to commemorate the life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at St Davids Cathedral on September 8, 2023 in St Davids, Wales. Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her Balmoral Castle, her private Scottish residence, on September 8th 2022. This brought to an end her 70-year reign, the longest of a British monarch. Her funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on 19 September and she is buried in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) DM

