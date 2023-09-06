What’s cooking today: Chicken, chorizo and olive potjie

The weather is turning towards warmer spring days, perfect for dusting off a potjie and putting it to good use while you while away an afternoon. Plan this one for the coming weekend, which is looking encouragingly hot in parts of the country.

Wine, rosemary and black olives work a little magic when used together in a dish, especially when there are tomatoes involved as well. To add a couple of extra little flavour surprises, I also included a cinnamon stick, some star anise and a couple of bay leaves. Any kind of chorizo can be used, and all of that melds together beautifully.

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 celery stalk, diced

270 g chorizo, sliced

4 rashers of bacon, diced

8 chicken thighs

1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes

1 glass dry red wine

500 ml chicken stock

16 black olives

3 rosemary sprigs

3 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

1 star anise

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 heaped Tbsp cornflour dissolved in cold water

Method

Make sure you have plenty of hot coals and more being made.

In a potjie (cast iron three-legged pot), heat the olive oil, add the onion, garlic and celery, and cook until softened.

Add the bacon and chorizo and cook for a few minutes, stirring now and then.

Add the chicken thighs, stir to coat, and cook for five minutes.

Pour the chicken stock into a large jug and stir in the wine and chopped tomatoes. Add the cinnamon stick, star anise, rosemary sprigs and bay leaves.

Add the black olives to the potjie (the ones I used were pitted), and tip in the contents of the jug.

Season with salt and pepper, put the lid on, and let it cook until the chicken is tender.

Once cooked, stir in the dissolved cornflour, then let it thicken for five minutes or more. Serve the dish with rice. DM

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed in a bowl by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.