Gabon coup

Gabon coup leader sworn in as interim president in scene of jubilation

People celebrate after a military coup, in the streets of Akanda, Gabon, 30 August 2023. Members of the Gabonese army on 30 August announced on national television that they were canceling the election results and putting an end to Gabonese President Ali Bongo's regime, who had been declared the winner. EPA-EFE/STR
By Reuters
04 Sep 2023
LIBREVILLE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The leader of a coup that ousted Gabon's President Ali Bongo was sworn in as interim president and cheered by jubilant supporters on Monday in a televised ceremony designed to cast the military as liberators of an oppressed society.

In West and Central Africa’s eighth coup in three yearsarmy officers led by General Brice Oligui Nguema seized power on Aug. 30, minutes after an announcement that Bongo had won an election they annulled and said was not credible.

Nguema was given a standing ovation by military officers and officials as he arrived for the ceremony, and again just after he was sworn in by a panel of constitutional court judges.

State TV showed images of a cheering crowd and armoured personnel carriers firing into the sea to mark the moment.

In a speech, Nguema proposed reforms including a new constitution to be adopted by referendum, new electoral and penal codes, and measures to prioritise local banks and companies for economic development. He also said political exiles would be welcomed back and political prisoners freed.

Repeatedly interrupted by cheers, he described the coup, which ended the Bongo family’s 56-year hold on power in the oil-producing countryas a moment of national liberation and a manifestation of God’s will.

“When the people are crushed by their leaders … it’s the army that gives them back their dignity,” he said. “People of Gabon, today the times of happiness that our ancestors dreamt of are finally coming.”

Several figures from Bongo’s government, including the vice president and prime minister, attended the ceremony.

Bongo himself remains under house arrest. He was elected in 2009, taking over from his late father who came to power in 1967. Opponents say the family did too little to share Gabon’s oil and mining wealth with the country’s 2.3 million people.

 

PLEDGE TO RETURN POWER TO CIVILIANS

Nguema reiterated that his administration would organise free and fair elections, though he gave no timetable.

“After this transition … we intend to return power to civilians by organising new elections that will be free, transparent, credible and peaceful,” he said.

Previously, Nguema had said the junta would proceed “quickly but surely,” but cautioned that too much haste could lead to elections that lack credibility.

The coup had drawn cheering crowds onto the streets of the capital Libreville but condemnation from abroad.

Leaders of the Central African regional bloc ECCAS are due to meet in person on Monday to discuss their response. Last week they urged partners led by the United Nations and the African Union to support a rapid return to constitutional order.

Gabon’s main opposition group, Alternance 2023, which says it is the rightful winner of the Aug. 26 election, has called on the international community to encourage the junta to hand power back to civilians.

Members of Alternance 2023 met Nguema on Sunday for talks, a source in the alliance told Reuters, without sharing further details.

Gabon’s international bonds continued to claw back ground after their sharp tumble last Wednesday. The 2025 bond recorded the biggest gains, up 1.8 cents in the dollar according to Tradeweb data.

However, the bonds which are trading between 91.3 cents from 2024 maturities and 74 cents for issues coming due in 2031, are still down around 5 cents from their pre-coup levels.

By Gerauds Wilfried Obangome

(Additional reporting by Nellie Peyton and Karin Strohecker; Writing by Alessandra Prentice and Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Peter Graff and Christina Fincher)

Payment options