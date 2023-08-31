Newsdeck

Seven people killed in anti-UN protests in DRC’s Goma

Protesters are detained after a banned rally in Goma, North-Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, 30 August 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / KASEREKA MOISE)
By Reuters
31 Aug 2023
At least six protesters and one policeman were killed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) city of Goma on Wednesday when a demonstration against the UN peacekeeping mission and other foreign organisations turned violent, the DRC army said.

Since 2022, the United Nations Monusco mission has faced protests spurred partly by complaints that the peacekeepers have failed to protect civilians against years of militia violence.

Organisers had called for the demonstration to be peaceful, but images circulating on social media showed men and women in civilian clothes armed with sticks and stones beating a policeman tied up on the ground. Reuters was unable to verify the images and footage independently.

The DRC army said in a statement that six protesters had been killed in the ensuing violence and 158 were arrested.

A UN source said the death toll was at least eight, including two soldiers and a policeman.

An anti-Monusco protest in July 2022 resulted in more than 15 deaths, including three peacekeepers in Goma and the city of Butembo.

Years of rebel conflict and recurrent natural disasters have helped fuel a humanitarian crisis in the eastern DRC. About 5.5 million are displaced in Goma’s province of North-Kivu and neighbouring provinces, according to UN figures.

(Reporting Djaffar Al Katanty, Erikas Mwisi Kambale and Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Sonia Rolley; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian and Grant McCool.)

