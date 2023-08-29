Newsdeck

Trump says he’ll appeal DC trial date, but legal experts say that’s not possible

Former US president Donald Trump speaks to the media at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail on 24 August 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
By Reuters
29 Aug 2023
Donald Trump said on Monday he would appeal the scheduling of a March 2024 trial over his alleged efforts to subvert his 2020 election defeat, though legal experts said such a move was not possible before a verdict is reached in the case.

“I will APPEAL,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. He did not say how or when the appeal would be made.

A trial court’s scheduling decision is not a legitimate basis for an appeal prior to a verdict being reached, according to legal experts.

During the hearing on Monday during which the March 4 2024 trial date was set, Trump’s attorney, John Lauro, vowed to abide by the judge’s scheduling decision despite being unhappy with it.

The planned trial in Washington, DC, is one of four criminal prosecutions the former president faces as he mounts a campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter and Alistair Bell.)

