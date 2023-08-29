Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

‘The Greatest Swan Lake in the World’ show, and more from around the world

‘The Greatest Swan Lake in the World’ show, and more from around the world
Some of the 48 dancers from Shanghai Ballet prepare to perform on the bridge Magere Brug on the occasion of 'The Greatest Swan Lake in the World' show in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 29 August 2023. At the start of the new theater season, the Royal Theatre Carre presents 'The Greatest Swan Lake in the World' from 30 August to 17 September 2023. EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN
29 Aug 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

At the start of the new theater season, the Royal Theatre Carre presents ‘The Greatest Swan Lake in the World’ from 30 August to 17 September 2023. EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN

A ‘mozo’ dodges a young bull at the bullring in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Madrid, Spain, after the traditional bull run, 29 August 2023. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Six people were injured during the one minute and 39 seconds-long bullrun. The fiestas at San Sebastian de los Reyes are known as ‘Pamplona Chica’ (little Pamplona) and are held every year in August. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Performers in costumes take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on 28 August 2023. Notting Hill is the largest street carnival in Europe and a community-led celebration of Caribbean history and culture, this year running from 27 to 28 August. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A dancer performs in front of police officers during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, 28 August 2023. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A model walks the runway during the Kiri Nathan show during New Zealand Fashion Week 23: Kahuria at Viaduct Events Centre‎ on August 29, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images for NZFW)

A woman reacts during rainfall in Milan, Italy, 28 August 2023. Many regions in northern Italy were affected by torrential rainfall, highly charged thunderstorms, strong winds and landslides. EPA-EFE/DAVIDE CANELLA

Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates after defeating Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first-round match at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 28 August 2023. The US Open runs from 28 August through 10 September. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel of the Quick Step team wins the third stage of the Vuelta a Espana cycling race, over 158.8km from Suria to Arinsal, Andorra, 28 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

Libyan demonstrators burn tires to protest against the meeting of the Foreign Minister of the National Unity Government, Najla al-Mangoush, with her Israeli counterpart in Italy, in Tripoli, Libya on 27 August 2023. A statement released by the head of the Libyan government Abdelhamid Debaïbah, announced the suspension of the Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and the opening of an administrative investigation, which will be carried out by a commission chaired by the Minister of Justice. EPA-EFE/STR

A woman tries to remove a police barricade during a protest against copper mining in front of the National Assembly in Panama City, Panama 28 August 2023. More than a hundred people protested against a new contract of Minera Panama, a subsidiary of Canadian First Quantum Minerals, which operates the largest open-pit copper mine in Central America, under a tense atmosphere and clashes with police that left some minor injuries. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

People watch the news on TV as Islamabad High Court suspends the sentence against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 29 August 2023. The Islamabad High Court has suspended the sentence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case and ordered his release on bail pending the issuance of a detailed verdict. Khan had been sentenced to three years in prison and fined Rs100,000 earlier this month. The Toshakhana case relates to allegations that Khan misused his position as prime minister to buy and sell gifts received from foreign dignitaries at significantly reduced prices. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

People protest against the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expansion outside Downing Street on August 29, 2023, in London, England. The August 29 rollout of the London-wide Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expansion has ignited protests outside Parliament, with campaigners urging for actions over allegations of collaboration between scientists and government officials regarding the levy, designed to reduce air pollution by imposing charges on drivers of older, more polluting vehicles (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

People cover their mouths and nose as they walk along an area surrounded by dust and smoke in Shampur, Dhaka, Bangladesh, 29 August 2023. Dhaka continues to be ranked as one of the world’s most polluted cities, with debris from construction, industrial pollution, vehicle emissions and brick kilns listed as major contributors to air pollution in the city. According to the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI), Bangladesh is one of the most polluted countries in the World. Fine particulate air pollution (PM2.5) shortens the average Bangladeshi resident’s life expectancy by 6.8 years, relative to what it would be if the World Health Organization (WHO) guideline of 5 µg/m³ was met. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A street vendor sells daily newspapers featuring election result headlines in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of an election that observers said was deeply flawed, extending a tenure that has been marred by the near-collapse of government services and endemic poverty and unemployment. Photographer: Cynthia R Matonhodze/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Outgoing Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha poses for photos with media members after he chaired the last weekly cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, on 29 August 2023. Prayut chaired the last meeting of the weekly cabinet of his government after Pheu Thai Party’s Prime Ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin succeeded in the parliamentary vote to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK DM

