Notting Hill Carnival 2023, and more from around the world

Dancers participate in the Children's Day Parade on the first day of the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, 27 August 2023. Notting Hill is the largest street carnival in Europe and a community-led celebration of Caribbean history and culture, this year running from 27 to 28 August. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
By Maverick Life Editors
28 Aug 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

A young performer parades in costume on Families and Children’s Day at Notting Hill Carnival on August 27, 2023 in London, England. The annual Caribbean festival, which stretches over two days, has taken place in London since 1966. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Conchita Wurst performs on the Booking.com float at Manchester Pride 2023 on August 26, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Mark Case/Getty Images)

A child listens as Austin, Tx drag queen Brigitte Bandit reads a book during a drag time story hour at The Little Gay Shop fashion accessories store on August 26, 2023 in Austin, Texas. SB12, a bill seeking to regulate sexually oriented performances by restricting such performances on the premises of public property, or in the presence of individuals younger than 18 years of age, goes into effect September 1, 2023. The ACLU of Texas is representing local LGBTQ groups, businesses, and drag queen Brigitte Bandit in a lawsuit against state officials enforcing the bill. Among other claims, the lawsuit argues that the bill poses harm and unconstitutional censorship to several types of performers including Broadway plays, theater performances, cheerleading, and drag shows. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Ginny Lemon hosts Ginny Lemon’s Dog Show at the Gay Village Party on the Village Stage during Manchester Pride 2023 on August 27, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images )

Siya Kolisi of South Africa poses for a photo with a fan after the team’s victory following the Summer International match between New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa at Twickenham Stadium on August 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

A demonstrator holds an image of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the March on Washington on the National Mall in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Today’s rally commemorates the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom that was organized by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders in 1963 where King gave his “I Have a Dream” speech. Photographer: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Civil rights supporters attend the 60th Anniversary Of The March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial on August 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. The march commemorates the 60th anniversary of Dr, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where more than a quarter million people marched on the National Mall for civil rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Erykah Badu performs at All Points East Festival 2023 at Victoria Park on August 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

THE NUN II Tour takes Washington Monument on August 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures )

A woman grooms her dog during the World Dog Show 2023 competition in Geneva, Switzerland, 26 August 2023. Participants from 80 countries are presenting over 21,500 dogs from 350 breeds to a panel of 160 judges during five days of competition. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A woman with a tattoo of her dog poses during the World Dog Show 2023 competition in Geneva, Switzerland, 26 August 2023. Participants from 80 countries are presenting over 21,500 dogs from 350 breeds to a panel of 160 judges during five days of competition. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A dog yawns during the World Dog Show 2023 competition in Geneva, Switzerland, 26 August 2023. Participants from 80 countries are presenting over 21,500 dogs from 350 breeds to a panel of 160 judges during five days of competition. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A woman kisses her dog during the World Dog Show 2023 competition in Geneva, Switzerland, 26 August 2023. Participants from 80 countries are presenting over 21,500 dogs from 350 breeds to a panel of 160 judges during five days of competition. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A woman poses with her dog during the World Dog Show 2023 competition in Geneva, Switzerland, 26 August 2023. Participants from 80 countries are presenting over 21,500 dogs from 350 breeds to a panel of 160 judges during five days of competition. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Brian Lozano (L) of Atlas disputes the ball with Adrian Mora (R) of Toluca during a Liga MX Apertura tournament soccer match between Atlas and Toluca at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, 26 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Moderator Dani aka Pistolenhenry jumps over the ‘Roestigraben’ obstacle during his run at the Red Bull soapbox race in Bern, Switzerland, 27 August 2023. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER

Timothy Herman of Belgium competes in the Men’s Javelin Throw final at the World Athletics Championships Budapest, Hungary, 27 August 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Professional BMX rider George Davoutian performs with his BMX bicycle after taking off from a ramp that was set up by the sea for jumping into the water to deal with the heatwave in the most fun way during a small event organized by the Gutlessbmx Crew at Kavouri beach, near Athens, Greece, 27 August 2023. EPA-EFE/GEORGE VITSARAS

Kaito Onuki of Japan competes during “Kings Of The Concrete” parkour competition on August 26, 2023 in Chatsworth, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Peter Kretschmer and Tim Hecker of Germany celebrate after winning the C2 M 500 final race during day 5 of the 2023 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships on August 27, 2023 in Duisburg, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

Charlotte Booth competes in the balance beam on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A villager riding on a makeshift raft collects washed-up materials at a fishing village in Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 28 August 2023. The state weather bureau warned on 28 August, that a new typhoon may enter the country with an international name ‘Haikui’ this week as Typhoon Saola dumped rain that brought floods. Saola effect had brought villagers to flee their homes as floods swept through villages in northeastern Philippines. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG DM

