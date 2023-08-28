Newsdeck

HATE CRIME

Jacksonville shooter ‘killed black shoppers with legally purchased firearms’

(Photo: EPA-EFE / Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich)
By Reuters
28 Aug 2023
0

The white gunman who shot and killed three black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, was a 21-year-old who bought his guns legally and had no criminal history, local law enforcement said on Sunday.

The shooter, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, lived with his parents in a suburb of Jacksonville, Sheriff TK Waters told a press conference. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities have described the shooting as racially motivated, saying the man had authored “several manifestos” for media, his parents and law enforcement detailing his hatred for black people.

“There was no criminal record, nothing,” Waters said, adding that the only thing on file was a domestic violence call with his brother. “There were no red flags.”

However, the sheriff said Palmeter was briefly held in 2017 under a state law called the Baker Act, which states a person can be “taken to a receiving facility for involuntary examination” during a mental health crisis.

Reuters could not immediately reach members of the gunman’s family for comment.

The gunman also left a will and a suicide note that were retrieved by his father, the Jacksonville sheriff said.

President Joe Biden noted in a statement on Sunday that the shooting occurred the same day the country marked the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, the scene of Martin Luther King Jr’s famous “I have a dream” speech.

“We must refuse to live in a country where black families going to the store or black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the colour of their skin,” Biden said.

The Justice Department is investigating the shooting as a hate crime and an “act of racially motivated violent extremism”, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Waters said the suspect was caught on video shooting Angela Michelle Carr, a 52-year-old woman, in her car outside the Dollar General, a US discount chain. He then entered the store where he shot and killed 19-year-old Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr and Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29.

Palmeter wore a tactical vest and his face was covered by a mask, Walters said. He carried a handgun and an “AR-15 style” rifle, with swastikas on it, police said, referring to a lightweight semi-automatic long firearm often used in mass shootings.

Authorities said he was spotted trying to enter a local historically black college, Edward Waters University, on Saturday before heading to the Dollar General store.

Palmeter had refused to identify himself to a campus officer and was turned away. “It was later determined that the individual would be involved in a shooting near EWU campus,” the university said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Sunday the state would work with the school to ensure it had adequate security following Saturday’s shooting.

A prayer vigil for the three victims took place on Sunday near the location of the shooting.

Saturday’s incident in Jacksonville took place five years after another gunman opened fire during a video game tournament in the city, killing two people before shooting himself.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani in New York and Sarah N Lynch in Washington; Writing by Maria Caspani; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Bill Berkrot)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

'Africa, do not leave us' – Opposition plans to challenge poll results as Mnangagwa calls for Zim unity
Maverick News

'Africa, do not leave us' – Opposition plans to challenge poll results as Mnangagwa calls for Zim unity
Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
Maverick News

Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
Successful appeal against rescinding of Owen Farrell red card is a win for World Rugby
Maverick News

Successful appeal against rescinding of Owen Farrell red card is a win for World Rugby
Key takeaways from 15th BRICS Summit - and the human rights alarm bell ringing over bloc’s new members
Maverick News

Key takeaways from 15th BRICS Summit – and the human rights alarm bell ringing over bloc’s new members
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says those who are not happy with the Zimbabwean election result can dispute it in court
Africa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says those who are not happy with the Zimbabwean election result can dispute it in court

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 - 27 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 – 27 August 2023
Zimbabwe election results start to trickle in after delays, activist arrests
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe election results start to trickle in after delays, activist arrests
Top Uranium Producer Is Shaking Up Nuclear Decision Making
Newsdeck

Top Uranium Producer Is Shaking Up Nuclear Decision Making
I have a picture for you! 13 - 19 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 13 – 19 August 2023
IS Mozambique Chief Who Led Siege Near Total LNG Site Killed
Newsdeck

IS Mozambique Chief Who Led Siege Near Total LNG Site Killed

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options