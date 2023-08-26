Maverick Life

Kolletjie the Jack Russel with unusual skills, and more from the world

Kolletjie, the 7-and-a-half-year-old female Jack Russell shows her soccer skills on August 24, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported her owner, Emil Beetge has uploaded videos on Facebook and Tik Tok and the videos have been shared at least 50 000 times. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
By Maverick Life Editors
26 Aug 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Kolletjie, the 7-and-a-half-year-old female Jack Russell shows her soccer skills on August 24, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported her owner, Emil Beetge has uploaded videos on Facebook and Tik Tok and the videos have been shared at least 50,000 times. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)

Diver Asbjorg Nesje from Norway trains in front of the Opera House one day before the World Cup in Death Diving / Dods, in Oslo, Norway, 25 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Javad Parsa

Simone Biles on the balance beam during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships Women’s Day 1 at SAP Center in San Jose, California, USA, 25 August 2023. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Nuns visit the gum wall under Pike Place Market to promote WB’s “THE NUN 2” during the creepy Seattle tour on August 24, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Perdrina Alvarado, survivor of the Rancho Bejuco massacre, reacts to the court ruling in which eight soldiers are acquitted, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 24 August 2023. A Guatemalan court sentenced a retired military commander to 20 years in prison and acquitted eight other members of the Army, accused of massacring 25 people from an indigenous community in the north, during the government of dictator Efrain Rios Montt (1982-1983). EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

People, most of them expatriate Ukrainians living in Berlin, gather at the Brandenburg Gate to mark Ukrainian Independence Day on August 24, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Ukraine became a sovereign country in 1991 following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Today it is fighting for its existence against the ongoing Russian military invasion, now in its second year, in a war that has caused hundreds of thousands of casualties. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Supporters of the military junta display a Russian flag during a protest against the French military presence in Niger, at the roundabout leading to the French base in Niamey, Niger, 25 August 2023. The junta has given 48 hours to the French ambassador to leave the country. A month has passed since General Abdourahamane Tchiani proclaimed himself the leader of a new military junta after ousting democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. EPA-EFE/ISSIFOU DJIBO

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump is expected to surrender at the Fulton County jail, where he will be booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Supporters of former President Donald Trump drive a trailer around the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Trump said he will surrender to authorities in Atlanta today to be booked on state charges that he led a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election, appearing in state jail just one day after the first Republican debate, which he did not attend. Photographer: Alyssa Pointer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

People lie on the grass during a protest against the dumping of nuclear wastewater on August 25, 2023 in Suva, Fiji. Fijian media reported that a coalition of NGOs asked the Fijian government, and other Pacific Islands nations, to call for international action to stop Japan’s planned dumping of Fukushima nuclear wastewater into the ocean. Japan plans to begin on Thursday a process that will last up to 30 years of gradual release. (Photo by Pita Simpson/Getty Images)

A keeper measures penguins at London Zoo on August 24, 2023 in London, England. The annual weigh-in allows zookeepers and veterinarians to record vital statistics and track the health and wellbeing of the animals at London Zoo. (Photo by Mark Case/Getty Images)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft is prepared for launch the Crew-7 mission from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on August 24, 2023 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission is the seventh crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images) DM

