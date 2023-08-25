Newsdeck

Sudan

Sudan’s military ruler Burhan begins tour as UN warns of war spreading

Sudan’s military ruler Burhan begins tour as UN warns of war spreading
A view of St. Matthew's Cathedral and the surrounding area on January 28, 2021 in Khartoum, Sudan. (Photo by Abdulmonam Eassa/Getty Images)
By Reuters
25 Aug 2023
0

DUBAI/GENEVA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military ruler has visited army bases near to the capital on his first trip away from Khartoum since an internal conflict broke out in April, as the United Nations warned that the war could tip the entire region into a humanitarian catastrophe.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan also intends to leave Sudan for talks in neighboring countries after visiting regional bases and Port Sudan, the temporary government seat, two government sources said.

Burhan, who is also armed forces chief, plans to chair a cabinet meeting.

The army has been fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for control of Khartoum and several cities since April 15.

Burhan emerged on Thursday from the army headquarters, which the RSF says it has blockaded, and was seen in video and photos in the city of Omdurman, across the Nile.

The army circulated videos on Friday of Burhan visiting the Atbara artillery base, north of Khartoum in River Nile state. Burhan could be seen carried by cheering soldiers.

While the army has fought the RSF in Khartoum and the Kordofan and Darfur regions to the west, the central, northern, and eastern regions of the country have remained calm and under army control.

Attempts to mediate have proven fruitless as diplomats say both sides still believe they can win. More than 4 million people have fled their homes, basic services have collapsed, and the fighting has given way to ethnic attacks by the RSF and allied militias in Darfur.

“This viral conflict and the hunger, disease and displacement left in its wake now threatens to consume the entire country,” United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement on Friday.

He said he was concerned about the expansion of fighting in the country’s breadbasket Gezira state, just south of Khartoum where the RSF has made incursions.

“Hundreds of thousands of children are severely malnourished and at imminent risk of death if left untreated,” said Griffiths, adding that diseases such as measles, malaria, dengue fever, and acute watery diarrhea were spreading.

A U.N. children’s fund spokesperson said he expected a lack of supplies to lead to a spike in child deaths. MSF’s Susanna Borges, who returned to Geneva from the Chad border this week, told reporters refugees had not received food rations in August and inadequate water supplies had prompted some to dig holes.

The $2.6 billion Sudan appeal is just 26% funded, according to a UN spokesperson at a Geneva briefing, calling on donors to speed up on promised aid.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz in Dubai, Emma Farge in Geneva, Nafisa Eltahir in Cairo; Editing by Kirsti Knolle, Angus MacSwan and Mike Harrison)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

BRICS expansion adds clout to bloc, but also imports new tensions
Maverick News

BRICS expansion adds clout to bloc, but also imports new tensions
‘I didn’t know’, two Public Protector candidates tell MPs on controversies at SSA, NPA and elsewhere
Maverick News

‘I didn’t know’, two Public Protector candidates tell MPs on controversies at SSA, NPA and elsewhere
Watch — EFF, ANC fracas brings COCT council meeting to standstill over JP Smith handling of taxi crisis
Maverick News

Watch — EFF, ANC fracas brings COCT council meeting to standstill over JP Smith handling of taxi crisis
It's déjà vu! A graphic timeline of Zimbabwean elections over the years
Maverick News

It's déjà vu! A graphic timeline of Zimbabwean elections over the years
Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Maverick News

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane

TOP READS IN SECTION

Wagner's Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia's most powerful mercenary, believed killed in plane crash
Newsdeck

Wagner's Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia's most powerful mercenary, believed killed in plane crash
Zimbabwe election results start to trickle in after delays, activist arrests
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe election results start to trickle in after delays, activist arrests
Trump's mug shot released after booking at Georgia jail on election charges
World

Trump's mug shot released after booking at Georgia jail on election charges
Putin delivers mixed tribute to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin after jet crash
Newsdeck

Putin delivers mixed tribute to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin after jet crash
Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in 'victory cry' of new India
Newsdeck

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in 'victory cry' of new India

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options