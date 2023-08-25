Newsdeck

ENERGY CRISIS

South Africa’s economic hub secures initial private power deals

Lit residential tower blocks at night in front of the Telkom Tower, left, viewed from the Ponte City Apartments building, in the Berea district of Johannesburg, South Africa, 22 December 2022. (Photo: Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
25 Aug 2023
0

Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic hub, has secured bids from private producers to provide 92 megawatts of electricity to help shield the city from nationwide electricity shortages.

The local government and Johannesburg utility City Power last year issued a request for short-term power purchase agreements. South Africa experiences electricity rationing on a regular basis as state-owned Eskom Holdings SOC struggles to meet demand.

The selected bids from companies using waste-to-energy, gas-to-power and solar generation technology provide cheaper electricity than using Eskom, City Power Chief Executive Officer Tshifularo Mashava said Thursday in a statement.

Johannesburg plans to add 500 megawatts of capacity by 2030. One megawatt is enough to supply about 650 households, Eskom says on its website.

Cape Town, the second-largest city in the country, also called for supply last year from independent power producers and has issued a tender to build its first grid-connected solar plant.

Johannesburg plans to install rooftop solar at over 700 sites and increase the number of solar water heating systems.

(Reporting by Paul Burkhardt)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘I didn’t know’, two Public Protector candidates tell MPs on controversies at SSA, NPA and elsewhere
Maverick News

‘I didn’t know’, two Public Protector candidates tell MPs on controversies at SSA, NPA and elsewhere
Watch — EFF, ANC fracas brings COCT council meeting to standstill over JP Smith handling of taxi crisis
Maverick News

Watch — EFF, ANC fracas brings COCT council meeting to standstill over JP Smith handling of taxi crisis
‘Outpost of tyranny’ – dozens of activists arrested in raid on Zim election watchdog amid chaotic poll
Maverick News

‘Outpost of tyranny’ – dozens of activists arrested in raid on Zim election watchdog amid chaotic poll
Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Maverick News

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
BRICS expansion adds clout to bloc, but also imports new tensions
Maverick News

BRICS expansion adds clout to bloc, but also imports new tensions

TOP READS IN SECTION

Wagner's Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia's most powerful mercenary, believed killed in plane crash
Newsdeck

Wagner's Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia's most powerful mercenary, believed killed in plane crash
Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in 'victory cry' of new India
Newsdeck

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in 'victory cry' of new India
Russia says it destroyed U.S.-made military vessel carrying Ukrainians near Snake Island
Newsdeck

Russia says it destroyed U.S.-made military vessel carrying Ukrainians near Snake Island
Zimbabwe sets extra day of voting in selected wards after delays
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe sets extra day of voting in selected wards after delays
Wagner’s Empire in Africa Will Live On After Prigozhin
Newsdeck

Wagner’s Empire in Africa Will Live On After Prigozhin

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options