THE DAY IN PICTURES

A memorial for PMC Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, and more from around the world

A memorial for PMC Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, and more from around the world
Men dressed in a military uniform brings flowers to an informal memorial with pictures of PMC Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and PMC Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin in downtown of Rostov-on Don, Russia, 24 August 2023. An investigation was launched into the crash of an aircraft in the Tver region in Russia on 23 August 2023, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement. Among the passengers was Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, the agency reported. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
By Maverick Life Editors
24 Aug 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A man puts flowers at an informal memorial with pictures of PMC Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and PMC Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin in downtown of Rostov-on Don, Russia, 24 August 2023. An investigation was launched into the crash of an aircraft in the Tver region in Russia on 23 August 2023, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement. Among the passengers was Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, the agency reported. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A picture of PMC Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen at an informal memorial in downtown of Rostov-on Don, Russia, 24 August 2023. An investigation was launched into the crash of an aircraft in the Tver region in Russia on 23 August 2023, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement. Among the passengers was Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, the agency reported. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Pictures of PMC Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and PMC Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin are seen on an informal memorial in downtown of Rostov-on Don, Russia, 24 August 2023. An investigation was launched into the crash of an aircraft in the Tver region in Russia on 23 August 2023, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement. Among the passengers was Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, the agency reported. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine’s president, receives a salute from a Ukrainian soldier during an official celebration of Ukraine’s 32nd Independence Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The embattled nation braced for more attacks as it celebrates Independence Day. Photographer: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A general view of Flinders Street Station lit up in the national colours of Ukraine in solidarity as Ukraine celebrates Independence Day on August 24, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, who staged a mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in June, was on board a plane that crashed northwest of Moscow on Wednesday, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

A girl rides her scooter past damaged Russian armoured military vehicles that were seized by the Ukrainian army amid the Russian invasion, along Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv, Ukraine, 24 August 2023. The damaged Russian military machinery has been set up in downtown Kyiv to form part of the Independence Day celebrations, which take place on 24 August. EPA-EFE/CATHAL MCNAUGHTON

A man stands next to debris of a plane that crashed the previous day near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia, 24 August 2023. An investigation was launched into the crash of an aircraft in the Tver region in Russia on 23 August 2023, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement, adding that Yevgeny Prigozhin was among the passengers. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) arrives to attend the Friends of BRICS Leaders dialogue during the 15th BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 24 August 2023. South Africa is hosting the 15th BRICS Summit, (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), as the group’s economies account for a quarter of global gross domestic product. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Ethiopians living in South Africa protest near the venue where the BRICS Summit is taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 August 2023.  EPA-EFE/YESHIEL PANCHIA

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Electricity of the Republic of South Africa, is interviewed by journalists after earlier signing a joint memo of cooperation with China to help end electricity problems and load-shedding in the country. The Chinese government donated R170m in emergency power equipment and made available a grant of about R500m as development assistance to alleviate South Africa’s energy crisis during the BRICS Summit held on August 23, 2023, in Johannesburg, South Africa. The BRICS summit is held in South Africa between 22-24 August 2023. Brics is made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Some of the things discussed during the summit are if to expand Brics and accept new members like Saudi Arabia and Iran, and a BRICS currency. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)

In this aerial view, A boat carrying around 50 migrants drifts into English waters after being trailed by a French emergency tug, the Abeille Normandie from the French coastline on August 24, 2023, The English Channel, England. Most of the small boats are collected on the border by UK Border Force vessels and brought into Dover port after french naval ships accompany them to the border. Another boat then collects the small rubber crafts and loads them to be taken to a UK border Force facility. Over 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel from France to England on small boats since the UK began publicly recording the arrivals in 2018. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

South Korean soldiers from Tiger unit participate in a UFS/TIGER Combined Urban Operations plan as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercises at Wollong Urban Area Operations training center on Paju in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 23 August 2023. South Korean and US military Combined Forces Command hold the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercises from 21-31 August. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine works out during a training session in Wroclaw, Poland, on 23 August 2023. The world heavyweight title fight between IBF, WBA, and WBO titleholders Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois of Great Britain will be held on 26 August in Wroclaw. EPA-EFE/Maciej Kulczynski

Nina Kennedy of Australia attempts the Women’s Pole Vault final of the World Athletics Championships, in Budapest, Hungary, on 23 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Istvan Derencsenyi

Robeilys Peinado of Team Venezuela competes in the Women’s Pole Vault Final during day five of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at the National Athletics Centre on August 23, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

A participant makes soap bubbles as clowns of different nationalities take part in the Festival of Joy, an event to share and acquire new techniques and experiences about art to make people laugh with sayings and gestures, in San Salvador, El Salvador, 23 August 2023. The activity, which will last three days, takes place in different places in the capital, such as the Historic Center, where the participants share their skills with the public. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A member at the first unionized strip club, Star Garden, joins WGA and SAG-AFTRA members on strike for karaoke and dancing in front of Amazon Studios in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 August 2023. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER

South Korean protesters participate in a rally against the Japanese government’s decision to release treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, on August 24, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Japan will begin to discharge treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant on August 24, despite lingering safety concerns. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Police officials detain a university student protester as they try to enter the Japanese embassy amid a rally in Seoul, South Korea, 24 August 2023. Protesters gathered to oppose Japan’s discharge of treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean on 24 August. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN DM

Payment options